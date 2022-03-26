Kibler Explains Difference Between Swimming to Win Vs Swimming for Time

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 23-26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Live Results
- Official Psych Sheets
- Virtual Championship Program
- SwimSwam Pick Em’s Contest
- Qualified relay teams
- Live stream link
Reported by Michael Hamann.
200 free
- NCAA Record: Dean Farris (HARV): 1:29.15
- Meet Record: Dean Farris (HARV): 1:29.15
- American Record: Dean Farris (HARV): 1:29.15
- US Open Record: Dean Farris (HARV): 1:29.15
Pool Record: Townley Haas (TEX): 1:30.46
Top 8 finishers:
- Drew Kibler (TEX- Senior): 1:30.28
- Grant House (ASU- Senior): 1:30.68
- Matt Sates (UGA- Freshman): 1:30.72
- Luke Miller (NCST- Sophomore): 1:31.16
- Kieran Smith (FLOR- Senior): 1:31.27
- Brooks Curry (LSU- Junior): 1:31.45
- Trenton Julian (CAL- 5Y): 1:31.80
- Murilo Sartori (LOU- Freshman): 1:32.90
Texas senior Drew Kibler used a strong back half to win the 200 free in 1:30.68. Arizona State’s Grant House, who came into the meet as the top seed, was out fast and led at the 100, but both Kibler and Georgia’s Matt Sates made their move on the 3rd 50 to draw even with the senior. House ended up second in 1:30.68 and Sates finished third in 1:30.72. Defending champ Kieran Smith fell to fifth in 1:31.27.
Just mentioning the “team meal room” at the end there made me think of this all-time classic:
https://youtu.be/p9lqZ4wPCIA?t=3
So was he swimming for time or to win during the 4×200 free relay this summer?