Kibler Explains Difference Between Swimming to Win Vs Swimming for Time

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day Three Finals Heat Sheet

Reported by Michael Hamann.

200 free

NCAA Record: Dean Farris (HARV): 1:29.15

Meet Record: Dean Farris (HARV): 1:29.15

American Record: Dean Farris (HARV): 1:29.15

US Open Record: Dean Farris (HARV): 1:29.15

Pool Record: Townley Haas (TEX): 1:30.46

Top 8 finishers:

Texas senior Drew Kibler used a strong back half to win the 200 free in 1:30.68. Arizona State’s Grant House, who came into the meet as the top seed, was out fast and led at the 100, but both Kibler and Georgia’s Matt Sates made their move on the 3rd 50 to draw even with the senior. House ended up second in 1:30.68 and Sates finished third in 1:30.72. Defending champ Kieran Smith fell to fifth in 1:31.27.