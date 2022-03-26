Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 M. NCAA Division I Championships: Day 4, 1650 Afternoon Heats Live Recap

Comments: 7

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

As the top-8 seeds in the men’s 1650 freestyle will swim with the rest of finals tonight, all other heats will compete in an afternoon session of their own. All heats, including this evening’s top-8, are timed finals, meaning anyone can jump up the ranks–and potentially even win–regardless of which heat they swim in. Below is a list of the men who will be racing alongside the other evening finals.

Heat 1 of the men’s 1650 freestyle is set to begin at 4:10 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Tonight’s Top-8, Men’s 1650 Freestyle

  1. Bobby Finke (Florida – SR), 14:27.70
  2. David Johnston (Texas – SO), 14:32.40
  3. John Gallant (NCSU – SO), 14:33.40
  4. Charles Clark (OSU – SO) – 14:36.02
  5. Ross Dant (NCSU – JR), 14:36.71
  6. Trey Freeman (Florida – JR), 14:39.74
  7. Luke Hobson (Texas – FR), 14:40.50
  8. Jake Magahey (UGA – SO), 14:40.20

Records, Men’s 1650 Freestyle

  • NCAA Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke, Florida, 2020
  • NCAA Meet Record: 14:12.52, Bobby Finke, Florida, 2021
  • U.S. Open Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke, Florida, 2020
  • American Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke, Florida, 2020
  • Pool Record: 14:29.43, Sebastien Rouault, Georgia, 2008

 

Heat 1

 

 

Heat 2

 

 

Heat 3

 

 

Heat 4

 

 

7
Shaddy419
5 seconds ago

Oh no we lost the stream and the music

Shaddy419
2 minutes ago

Would be nice if there was a running clock of some sort at least

Friuti
4 minutes ago

80’s on 8 let’s goooo, must be a set. 800’s on 8:00?

BearlyBreathing
9 minutes ago

+1 for Berlin music choice

swimmer
10 minutes ago

interesting music on the live stream 😂😂

ISL
19 minutes ago

Texas swimmers have to show up

Shaddy419
23 minutes ago

Last chance for everyone else to jump on the Brooks Fail bandwagon. He’s about to drop a huge time

