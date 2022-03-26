2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

As the top-8 seeds in the men’s 1650 freestyle will swim with the rest of finals tonight, all other heats will compete in an afternoon session of their own. All heats, including this evening’s top-8, are timed finals, meaning anyone can jump up the ranks–and potentially even win–regardless of which heat they swim in. Below is a list of the men who will be racing alongside the other evening finals.

Heat 1 of the men’s 1650 freestyle is set to begin at 4:10 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Tonight’s Top-8, Men’s 1650 Freestyle

Bobby Finke (Florida – SR), 14:27.70 David Johnston (Texas – SO), 14:32.40 John Gallant (NCSU – SO), 14:33.40 Charles Clark (OSU – SO) – 14:36.02 Ross Dant (NCSU – JR), 14:36.71 Trey Freeman (Florida – JR), 14:39.74 Luke Hobson (Texas – FR), 14:40.50 Jake Magahey (UGA – SO), 14:40.20

Records, Men’s 1650 Freestyle

NCAA Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke , Florida, 2020

, Florida, 2020 NCAA Meet Record: 14:12.52, Bobby Finke , Florida, 2021

, Florida, 2021 U.S. Open Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke , Florida, 2020

, Florida, 2020 American Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke , Florida, 2020

, Florida, 2020 Pool Record: 14:29.43, Sebastien Rouault, Georgia, 2008

