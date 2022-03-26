2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 23-26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Live Results
- Official Psych Sheets
- Virtual Championship Program
- SwimSwam Pick Em’s Contest
As the top-8 seeds in the men’s 1650 freestyle will swim with the rest of finals tonight, all other heats will compete in an afternoon session of their own. All heats, including this evening’s top-8, are timed finals, meaning anyone can jump up the ranks–and potentially even win–regardless of which heat they swim in. Below is a list of the men who will be racing alongside the other evening finals.
Heat 1 of the men’s 1650 freestyle is set to begin at 4:10 pm Eastern Standard Time.
Tonight’s Top-8, Men’s 1650 Freestyle
- Bobby Finke (Florida – SR), 14:27.70
- David Johnston (Texas – SO), 14:32.40
- John Gallant (NCSU – SO), 14:33.40
- Charles Clark (OSU – SO) – 14:36.02
- Ross Dant (NCSU – JR), 14:36.71
- Trey Freeman (Florida – JR), 14:39.74
- Luke Hobson (Texas – FR), 14:40.50
- Jake Magahey (UGA – SO), 14:40.20
Records, Men’s 1650 Freestyle
- NCAA Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke, Florida, 2020
- NCAA Meet Record: 14:12.52, Bobby Finke, Florida, 2021
- U.S. Open Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke, Florida, 2020
- American Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke, Florida, 2020
- Pool Record: 14:29.43, Sebastien Rouault, Georgia, 2008
Heat 1
Heat 2
Heat 3
Heat 4
Oh no we lost the stream and the music
Would be nice if there was a running clock of some sort at least
80’s on 8 let’s goooo, must be a set. 800’s on 8:00?
+1 for Berlin music choice
interesting music on the live stream 😂😂
Texas swimmers have to show up
Last chance for everyone else to jump on the Brooks Fail bandwagon. He’s about to drop a huge time