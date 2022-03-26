2022 M. NCAA Division I Championships: Day 4 Prelim Live Recap

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday Morning Heat Sheet

The final prelim session of the 2022 Men’s NCAA Division I Championships will take place this morning, with Cal and Texas in a tight battle for the team title. Cal enters the day with a 7.5 point lead over the Longhorns, though on the psych sheets Cal’s best day is today, meaning Texas will have some major work to do this morning to give themselves a shot at the team title.

The session starts with the 200 back and will be followed by the 100 free, 200 breast and 200 fly. Prelims start at 10 AM EST.

Team scores following day three:

Cal: 320.5 Texas 313 Florida: 272 NC State: 214 Indiana: 183 Arizona State: 167 Stanford: 169 Georgia: 150 Louisville/Ohio State: 108

The Cal Bears enter in a dominant position on the psych sheet in the 200 back, with sophomore Destin Lasco holding the top seed, 5th year Daniel Carr sitting 2nd and 5th year Bryce Mefford sitting 6th. Stanford’s Leon MacAlister holds the third seed, while Texas’ top seeded swimmer is 5th seed Carson Foster.

LSU’s Brooks Curry, who won the 50 free earlier in the meet, comes in as the top seed in the 100 free with his 40.99 from the SEC Championships. Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks, who threw down a massive 40.5 split at the end of the Volunteers’ 400 medley relay last night, is the second seed in 41.44, while Texas’ Daniel Krueger is the third seed in 41.45.

Last night’s 100 breast champion, Minnesota’s Max McHugh, comes in as the top seed in the 200 breast with a 1:49.45, just ahead of Penn freshman Matt Fallon and Cal senior Reece Whitley. Those three are the only swimmers in the field seeded under 1:50.

Louisville 5th year Nicolas Albiero comes in as the top seed by over a second in the 200 fly with a 1:37.92, but second seed Luca Urlando of Georgia has been on fire all week. Urlando was the runner-up in the 100 fly with a 43.80 and broke the American Record in the 100 back leading off Georgia’s 400 medley relay last night, so Urlando dropping a significant chunk in the 200 fly, which has historically been his signature event, does not seem out of the question.

200 back

NCAA Record: Ryan Murphy (CAL): 1:35.73

NCAA Meet Record: Ryan Murphy (CAL): 1:35.73

American Record: Ryan Murphy (CAL): 1:35.73

US Open Record: Ryan Murphy (CAL): 1:35.73

Pool Record: Ryan Murphy (CAL): 1:35.73

Top 8 finishers:

Texas’ Carson Foster won heat five in 1:38.00, touching just ahead of Cal’s Daniel Carr. Florida’s Kieran Smith was 3rd in the heat with a 1:38.99.

Cal’s Bryce Mefford won heat four in 1:38.94, .01 ahead of Stanford’s Leon MacAlister. Virginia’s Jack Aikens was out quick in the heat but faded down the stretch.

Missouri’s Jack Dahlgren put together a strong swim in heat 3, touching first in 1:38.85. That is over a two second drop from his seed of 1:40.91.

100 free

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 39.90

NCAA Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 39.90

American Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 39.90

US Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 39.90

Pool Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 40.46

200 breast

NCAA Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:47.91

NCAA Meet Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:47.91

American Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:47.91

US Open Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:47.91

Pool Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:48.12

200 fly