2022 Men’s NCAA Day 4 Ups/Downs: Cal Swinging for the Fences

2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 23-26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.
The Cal Golden Bears took over the lead from Texas on Friday night and are now in first place in the standings by 7.5 points. Florida and NC State sit pretty much alone in third and fourth places, but there is an exciting battle brewing among Indiana, Arizona State, and Stanford for the fifth step of the rung. Georgia is unlikely to catch Stanford tonight, but Ohio State, Virginia, Louisville, and Virginia Tech are all in contention for eighth place.
Team Standings Through Day 3
- California – 320.5
- Texas – 313
- Florida – 272
- NC State – 214
- Indiana – 183
- Arizona St – 167
- Stanford – 159
- Georgia – 150
- (tie) Louisville / Ohio St – 108
- Virginia Tech – 89.5
- Alabama – 80
- Virginia – 77.5
- Harvard – 76
- LSU – 65
- Arizona – 61
- (tie) Purdue / Texas A&M – 42
- Tennessee 40.5
- Michigan 34
- Columbia 30
- Minnesota 27
- (tie) UNC / Southern California – 24
- Auburn 22
- Missouri 7
- Princeton 7
- (tie) Northwestern / Penn – 6.5
- Notre Dame 5
- (tie) SMU / Georgia Tech / Towson / Wisconsin – 4
- Utah 2
Cal had a big morning on Day 4, effectively shutting down Texas’ chances of repeating their 2021 NCAA title, with 7 A-finalists and 5 B-finalists through the four events contested in prelims this morning. Diving is still an unknown, where Texas has two entrants and Cal none, but the Golden Bears are projected to win by 45 points so diving shouldn’t make too much of a difference in that contest.
Texas put six swimmers in scoring position, including four in A finals. Virginia and Stanford both earned three A-final spots, and the Cavs also put a swimmer in a B final. Arizona State and Georgia Tech scored two A-final slots each and ASU also added a B-finalist.
Day 3 Ups/Downs
Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.
|Team
|All
|200 Back
|100 Free
|200 Breast
|200 Fly
|Platform Diving
|California
|7/5
|3/1
|1/0
|1/3
|2/1
|0/0
|Texas
|4/2
|1/0
|2/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|UVA
|3/1
|1/1
|2/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Stanford
|3/0
|1/0
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Arizona State
|2/1
|0/0
|0/1
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|GT
|2/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Indiana
|1/4
|0/1
|0/2
|0/0
|1/1
|0/0
|VT
|1/4
|0/1
|0/1
|1/1
|0/1
|0/0
|Florida
|1/2
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|Missouri
|1/1
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|LSU
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Tennessee
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Minnesota
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Penn
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Louisville
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Georgia
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Kentucky
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|NC State
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Alabama
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Ohio State
|0/2
|0/0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Harvard
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|USC
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|Texas A&M
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|Michigan
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Princeton
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
Projected Scoring Breakdown
|200 Back
|100 Free
|200 Breast
|200 Fly
|Platform Diving
|California
|54.0
|20.0
|30.0
|33.0
|0.0
|Texas
|17.0
|36.0
|24.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Stanford
|13.0
|15.0
|11.0
|0.0
|0.0
|UVA
|14.0
|23.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Arizona State
|0
|6.0
|16.0
|13.0
|0.0
|Indiana
|6.0
|11.0
|0.0
|16.0
|0.0
|VT
|7.0
|2.0
|13.0
|7.0
|0.0
|GT
|0
|0
|13.0
|14.0
|0.0
|NC State
|14.0
|0.0
|0.0
|9.0
|0.0
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|20.0
|0.0
|Penn
|0
|0
|20.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Florida
|12.0
|0.0
|5.0
|3.0
|0.0
|Missouri
|15.0
|0.0
|0.0
|4.0
|0.0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|17.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|17.0
|0.0
|Tennessee
|0
|17.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|LSU
|0
|16.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|12.0
|0.0
|Harvard
|0
|5.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|5.0
|0.0
|Ohio State
|0
|4.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|4.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Alabama
|3.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|USC
|0
|0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|2.0
|0.0
Day 3 Scored Prelims
(does not include distance free, diving, or the 400 free relay)
- California: 137.0
- Texas: 77.0
- Stanford: 39.0
- UVA: 37.0
- Arizona State: 35.0
- Indiana: 33.0
- VT: 29.0
- GT: 27.0
- NC State: 23.0
- Louisville: 20.0
- Penn: 20.0
- Florida: 20.0
- Missouri: 19.0
- Minnesota: 17.0
- Georgia: 17.0
- Tennessee: 17.0
- LSU: 16.0
- Kentucky: 12.0
- Harvard: 5.0
- Princeton: 5.0
- Ohio State: 4.0
- Texas A&M: 4.0
- Alabama: 3.0
- USC: 2.0
- Michigan: 2.0
Day 3 Scored Prelims + Actual Scores
- California: 457.5
- Texas: 390.0
- Florida: 292.0
- NC State: 237.0
- Indiana: 216.0
- Arizona State: 202.0
- Stanford: 198.0
- Georgia: 167.0
- Louisville: 128.0
- VT: 118.5
- UVA: 114.5
- Ohio State: 112.0
- Alabama: 83.0
- LSU: 81.0
- Harvard: 81.0
- Arizona: 61.0
- Tennessee: 57.5
- Texas A&M: 46.0
- Minnesota: 44.0
- Purdue: 42.0
- Michigan: 36.0
- GT: 31.0
- Columbia: 30.0
- Penn: 26.5
- USC / Missouri: 26.0
- UNC: 24.0
- Auburn: 22.0
- Princeton / Kentucky: 12.0
- Northwestern: 6.5
- ND: 5.0
- SMU / Towson / Wisconsin: 4.0
- Utah: 2.0
Cal can make it four NCAAs in a row out swimming Texas
Haven’t done the math so it may not make a difference…. But it looks like non Texas 1650 swimmers underperformed in the 500. All 3 Texas swimmers may end up in the top 8 or better with good swims.
Zettle was right on what he did last year and then wound up getting 9th in the 1650. Although I think last years 1650 was historically a little slower.
Congrats to Cal, it was there for Texas even without the diving points but Cal just swam better all week!!
Is it possible we see someone new when every single race this year? I can’t think of any repeats so far McHugh is only one who has a chance tonight right?
Albiero has a chance as well.
Finke will repeat in the 1650. Albiero might repeat in the 200 Fly. Cal might repeat in the 400 FR. McHugh might repeat in the 200 breast and already has repeated in the 100 Breast. Texas already repeated in the 800 FR
McHugh already won the same event he won last year, Anon’s talking about having an individual swimmer win more than one individual event just at this meet this year.
Sorry by new I mean that no one at this NCAAs wins more than 1 individual race.
Oh my bad, I misunderstood.