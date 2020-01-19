Kaylee McKeown Becomes 2nd Fastest Aussie Ever With 58.52 100 Back

2020 SOUTH AUSTRALIA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Visiting Queenslander Kaylee McKeown showed up big-time on day 2 of the 2020 South Australia State Championships, with the 18-year-old throwing down the fastest 100m backstroke time of her career in 58.52.

Entering this meet McKeown’s personal best rested at the 59.10 she produced at the 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships. There in Gwangju, she finished in 5th place, with fellow Aussie Minna Atherton taking silver in 58.85 behind winner Kylie Masse of Canada’s 58.60.

Flash forward to tonight at SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre and McKeown’s 58.52 would have beaten both those women to land atop the podium, composed of splits of 28.73/29.79.

In fact, McKeown’s effort now makes her the 2nd fastest Aussie swimmer in history, sitting only behind iconic Olympian Emily Seebohm. Seebohm owns the national record in 58.23 from the 2012 Olympic Games in London where she snagged silver behind America’s Missy Franklin.

McKeown of the Sunshine Coast first broke the minute mark in 2018 at the Pan Pacific Championships where she placed 5th in 59.91. Along with Seebohm, Wilson, and Atherton, McKeown is now just the 4th Aussie female ever to dip under the 59-second threshold in the event.

Top 5 Aussie Females All-Time in 100 Back:

#1 58.23 Emily Seebohm 1992 London 28.07.12

#2 58.52 Kaylee McKeown 2020 Oakland Park

#3 58.75 Madison Wilson 1994 Kazan 04.08.15

#4 58.60 Minna Atherton 2000 Gwangju 23.07.19

#5 59.29 Belinda Hocking 1990 London 30.07.12

Worldwide all-time, McKeown now enters the top performers in slot #9, joining the top 10 exclusive club with teammate Seebohm. America’s Regan Smith remains the only female ever to get under 58 seconds, establishing the current World Record in 57.57 from Gwangju.