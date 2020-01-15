2020 South Aussie States: King Kyle Chalmers Takes On 400/800 Freestyle

2020 SOUTH AUSTRALIA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, January 18 – Thursday, January 23rd

SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park

LCM

Meet Site

Distance Events Start Lists

The 2020 South Australia State Championships are taking place this weekend at the SA Aquatic & Leisure Center, site of the nation’s Olympic Trials this summer. Although the official start lists for this long course SA State meet have yet to be published in their entirety, the lane assignments for the distance races have been revealed, with some eye-opening entries unveiled in the process.

Of note, speedster Kyle Chalmers of Marion is entered in both the men’s 400m and 800m freestyle events for this weekend’s action.

The 100m freestyle Olympic champion from Rio and World Championships silver medalist from Gwangju holds the top seed in the 400m free with a time of 3:55.29, the only sub-4:00 entry mark of the field. In the 800m, Chalmers’ entry of 8:28.97 lands him in lane 2 of the final heat, situated about 20 seconds behind clear leader Brendon Smith of Nunawading (8:09.69).

The last time Chalmers raced the 400m free was at the 2018 edition of these state championships, where he logged a time of 3:56.14. It was the year prior at the same meet where he produced his seed time of 3:55.29, a personal best.

As for the 800m free, King Kyle only has 1 swim appearing in the Swimming Australia database, marked by his 8:28.97 entry performance notched at a Division I meet in November 2017, the same year he underwent his first heart surgery.