Chalmers & Wilson Help Marion Sweep South Aussie State Relays

2020 SOUTH AUSTRALIA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 of the 2020 South Australia State Championships was filled with relays, with the likes of Madi Wilson, Kyle Chalmersand Travis Mahoney taking to the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre pool representing their home club.

The 3 teamed up with Ellysia Oldsen to take gold in the mixed 4x50m free relay, with the Marion squad hitting the wall in a collective time of 1;36.40. Splits included a 23.90 lead-off for Mahoney, 25.50 2nd leg from Oldsen, while Wilson and Chalmers sealed the deal in back-half splits of 24.89 and 22.11, respectively.

Oldsen and Wilson were back in action for the women’s 4x50m medley relay, as Wilson put up a 28.67 to give Marion the edge right off the bat. Lucy Nunn, just 16 years of age, knocked down a breast split of 35.52, while Oldsen hit 27.41 for flay. 18-year-old Bethany Mounfield carried the momentum to the wall in 26.56 to give the squad the gold in 1:58.16, the only sub-2:01 time of the field.

The Marion men’s medley relay also got the job done big-time, beating the field by over 6 seconds. Mahoney led-off in 26.74 to hand-off the lead to Joshua Palmer who notched 27.99.

Chalmers posted a fly leg of 23.67, while 16-year-old Mark Ducaj anchored in 24.68, registering a final time of 1:43.08.

Marion also took the men’s and women’s 4x50m free relays, with the team of Oldsen (26.36), Kiana Pearce (27.63), Mounfield (26.95) and Wilson (24.98) logged a collective effort of 1:45.92.

Mahoney (23.86), Palmer (24.39), Callum Smith (24.81) and Chalmers (22.37) scored a mark of 1:35.43 to give Marion a clean sweep of the Open relays on day 1 of these State Championships.


            
        

        

        
              
        
