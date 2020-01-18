Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Miami Super Challenge Cancelled Due To Queensland Downpours

The annual Miami Swimming Club Super Challenge Meet slated for today, January 18th in Queensland, Australia has been cancelled due to weather.

“URGENT MESSAGE. PLEASE BE ADVISED THE MIAMI SUPER CHALLENGE HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO THE EXTREME WEATHER CONDITIONS. APOLOGIES FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE. STAY SAFE ALL,” was the wording posted on Miami’s Instagram announcing the cancellation.

As in the past, British breaststroking beast Adam Peaty was among those slated to race, with the 25-year-old Loughborough star making this meet an annual affair to cap off his training down under. He told SwimSwam he was set to compete in the 50m, 100m and 200m distances.

However, the Aussie state of Queensland has been experiencing torrential rain downfalls, resulting in flooded roads and highways.  Yahoo reports that that the location of Loders Creek in Gold Coast has been hit with 12 inches of rain.

Brits Sarah Vasey, Katie Matts and Luke Greenbank have also raced at this Australian meet in the past.

 

