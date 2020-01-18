Daily Swim Coach Workout #43

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm up

200s [3-4 UWDK]

300 RIMO K/D/S

100s Main ST



#Breast

4 x 100s BR [7 SPL, 6 SPL, 5 SPL, Min SPL] @ 2:00



2 x

4 x 150s BR [200br goal time r- :20]

2 x 100p BR w/ DK @ 1:45/2:00

4 x 200s BR KPK @ 3:30/4:00

2 x 100s FR/BR w/ Flip Turn DPS

400 BR [Hold 200br stroke count] @ 8:00



200s FR Recovery



2 x

4 x 25 P/O + 2 Stroke Cycle Cords @ 1:00

4 x 25 OTB @ 1:00



#IM

16 x 50 VS IMO @ 1:15



2 x [RD1- BK/BR, RD 2- IM]

4 x 200 End-1 [r- :20]

4 x 100 End-1 [r-:10]

8 x 50 Pace @ 1:00

200 FR Recovery @ 4:00



200 FR Recovery @ 4:00



2 x

25 FL OTB @ :45

25 Recovery @ :45

50 FL/BK OTB @ 1:00

50 Recovery @ 1:30

75 FL/BK/BR OTB @ 1:30

75 Recovery @ 2:00

100 IM OTB @ 2:00

100 Recovery @ 2:00



#Fly

12 x 25 [15m UWDK] FL DPS @ :50



2 x

3 x 150 Fl w/ Fins DPS [Hold 200 Goal Time r- :20]

3 x 200k w/ board + snorkel [Focus on good press] @ 4:00

3 x 200 Locomotive FL @ 3:30

3 x 150 FR/FL/FR End-1 [FR DPS/FL Hard/FR DPS] @ 3:00

200 FR Recovery @ 3:30



2 x

25 FL OTB @ :30

75 [15m UWDK, 7m UWDK, 25 UWDK] @ 2:00

100 Recovery @ 2:00



#Back

12 x 25 [15m UWDK] BK DPS @ :50



2 x

4 x 200 BK End-1 [r- :10]

3 x 150 BK [Hold 200 Goal Time r- :20]

2 x 200k @ 4:00

1 x 400 BK End-1 [r-:30]

2 x 150 BK [Hold 200 Goal Time r- :20]

100 Recovery @ 5:00



4 x 25 OTB 15m UWDK + Walk Back



#Long-Sprint #Short-Sprint #Distance

12 x 50 Desc 1-3 @ :50



2 x

500 Speed Play

4 x 200 End-1 [r- :20]

100 DPS @ 1:30

4 x 150 [Hold 200 Goal Time r- :20]

100 Recovery @ 2:00



3 x

75 OTB @ 2:00

75 [15m UWDK, 7m UWDK, 25 UWDK] @ 2:00

100 Recovery @ 2:00



Cool Down

8 x 25 CD

