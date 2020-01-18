Barratt Tops The Podium Twice On Day 2 Of Western Aussie Championships

2020 WESTERN AUSTRALIA SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, January 17th – Sunday, January 19th

HBF Stadium, Mount Claremount

LCM

SwimSwam Preview

Day 1 Recap

Results – Meet Mobile: Hancock Prospecting WA Swimming Championships

Day 2 of the 2020 Western Australia Swimming Championships saw Kiah Melverton make another move in the women’s mid-distance free events.

The 23-year-old TSS Aquatic swimmer punched a 400m free time of 4:11.82 to win by almost 11 seconds, splitting 59.87/1:03.49/1:04.41/1:04.05.

She owns a personal best of 4:05.30 in the event, a mark which she logged at last year’s World Championships Trials. There in Gwangju, Melverton placed 11th with a time of 4:09.56.

Tonight in Mount Claremount, Melverton also tried the 200m breast on for size, reaping silver in a time of 2:34.03, the 3rd fastest time of her career.

Winning the top prize in that 2breast was 29-year-old Blair Evans, the IM specialist who produced a winning effort of 2:31.61, her 4th fastest time ever.

Rockingham’s Holly Barratt busted out a mark of 1:00.20 to take the women’s 100 fly while doubling up with another gold in the 50m free. In that latter event, the 32-year-old hit the wall in 25.52 to log the only time of the field under 26 seconds.

Additional Winners: