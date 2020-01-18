Barratt Tops The Podium Twice On Day 2 Of Western Aussie Championships

2020 WESTERN AUSTRALIA SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, January 17th – Sunday, January 19th
- HBF Stadium, Mount Claremount
- LCM
Day 2 of the 2020 Western Australia Swimming Championships saw Kiah Melverton make another move in the women’s mid-distance free events.
The 23-year-old TSS Aquatic swimmer punched a 400m free time of 4:11.82 to win by almost 11 seconds, splitting 59.87/1:03.49/1:04.41/1:04.05.
She owns a personal best of 4:05.30 in the event, a mark which she logged at last year’s World Championships Trials. There in Gwangju, Melverton placed 11th with a time of 4:09.56.
Tonight in Mount Claremount, Melverton also tried the 200m breast on for size, reaping silver in a time of 2:34.03, the 3rd fastest time of her career.
Winning the top prize in that 2breast was 29-year-old Blair Evans, the IM specialist who produced a winning effort of 2:31.61, her 4th fastest time ever.
Rockingham’s Holly Barratt busted out a mark of 1:00.20 to take the women’s 100 fly while doubling up with another gold in the 50m free. In that latter event, the 32-year-old hit the wall in 25.52 to log the only time of the field under 26 seconds.
Additional Winners:
- Arizona Wildcat redshirt David Schlicht took the men’s 200m IM tonight in a time of 2:04.41. He also collected bronze in the 100m breast, touching in 1:05.55. Taking the top prize in that 100m breast was 21-year-old Breakers athletes George Harley, who registered 1:01.68.
- The men’s 50m fly saw Ashton Brinkworth nab the gold in 24.40 over Nic Brown (24.84) and Olympian Grant Irvine (25.28). Brinkworth also snagged the 2free victory in 1:52.42.
- Alyssa Burgess and Olivia Lefoe were separated by just .01 in the women’s 100m back, as 17-year-old Burgess hit the all in 1:03.35 to 16-year-old Lefoe’s 1:03.36.
