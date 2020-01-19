Brett Fraser Back To 2014 Form, Martinenghi Bests Scozzoli Once More In Geneva

2020 GENEVA INTERNATIONAL CHALLENGE MEET (CHALLENGE INTERNATIONAL DE GENÉVE)

Day 3 Highlights

The final day of the 2020 Geneva International Challenge saw 3 meet records bite the dust before the session was through.

The first mark went down in the men’s 200m free, courtesy of Swiss swimmer Nils Liess.

The 23-year-old clocked a winning time of 1:48.53 to take the gold, outperforming the 1:49.62 morning swim Antonio Djakovic put up for the top seed. The 400m free European Junior Champion wound up scratching the final, however, leaving Liess to notch his 10th fastest time ever.

Italy’s Francesca Pasquino snagged another meet record, hitting the wall in a time of 1:01.32 to take the women’s 100m back gold. Not only did that tie Carlotta Zovkova’s meet mark from 2018, it also checked in as Pasquino’s personal best. Entering this meet in Les Acacias, Pasquino’s lifetime quickest was the 1:01.41 from last month.

The final meet record went down in the women’s 50m fly, where French woman Melanie Henique got it done for gold in 25.91. That overtook her own previous Geneva International Challenge standard of 26.06 set last year.

Additional winners included Daniel Wiffen of Ireland reaping gold in the men’s 800m free in a time of 8:14.78, just off his personal best of 8:13.72 from the 2019 European Junior Championships.

Roman Mityukov of the host nation took the men’s 100m back in 54.81 as the only sub-55 second swimmer, with British young gun Brodie Williams hitting the wall in 55.89 for runner-up.

Italy’s 50m breast winner from last night, Nicolo Martinenghi, doubled up with a 100m breast victory this evening. His time of 1:00.08 once again edge out teammate Fabio Scozzoli, who registered 1:00.91 for silver.

30-year-old Brett Fraser tied his Cayman Islands national record in the men’s 50m fly for gold. Tonight he registered a winning mark of 23.66, a time that matches what he produced at the 2014 Commonwealth Games for 5th place. His performance in this final here in Geneva fell just .06 shy of Hungarian Laszlo Cseh’s 23.60 meet record from 3 years ago.

According to Fraser, the veteran’s last official competition was at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto. He began training again in June of 2019. Fraser collected a 48.90 prelims meet record in the 100m free on day 1 of this meet, which he downgraded to a 49.06 for the gold in the final. He owns a personal best of 48.54 in the event.