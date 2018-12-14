Kayla Sanchez Sets WJRs, Canadian Records in 100 FR and 2IM in Britain

SWIM ENGLAND WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sheffield, United Kingdom

December 14-16, 2018

Results

Short course meters

Canada has seen meteoric rises to the international stage from several teenage standouts on the women’s side, and the rise of Kayla Sanchez continues. Sanchez, the 17-year-old who trains at the High Performance Centre – Ontario, put down a big performance tonight in Sheffield, highlighted by world junior records in the 100 free and 200 IM.

After going 52.01 in the 100 free prelims and tying Penny Oleksiak‘s Canadian record, Sanchez dropped down to a 51.45 to win the race over GBR’s Anna Hopkin (52.00) and Oleksiak herself (52.32). For some recent context, that time would’ve taken silver at the ongoing 2018 World SC Championships in Hangzhou.

Meanwhile, on the world stage, that time marks a world junior record. FINA only began recognizing WJRs in short course meters beginning in 2015, where they came up with benchmark times for short course WJRs. To date, most of those benchmarks haven’t been hit since 2015, leaving a bunch of open times waiting for fast juniors to break them. The FINA benchmark for the 100 SCM free for girls is a 52.09, and Oleksiak’s 52.01 from the 2016 World SC Champs is faster than that, but FINA has not ratified that time (for whatever reason).

In any case, Sanchez is a good half-second faster than both the benchmark time and Oleksiak’s time.

In the 200 IM, Sanchez was 2:04.64 for the win in Sheffield, taking two seconds off of Erica Morningstar‘s 2011 Canadian record of 2:06.97. Her swim also ties (and thus sets) the WJR in that event.

Sanchez now ranks 8th all-time in the 100 free and is tied for 7th all-time with Hungary’s Evelyn Verraszto and China’s Ye Shiwen in the 200 IM.