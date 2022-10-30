Katie Ledecky on 1500 World Record: “I knew that that record was in reach”

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

The first time Olympic icon tested the waters in the SCM 1500 free, she made history, shattering the world record by 10 seconds. After her race, Ledecky told the media that while breaking the world record wasn’t a specific goal, she did have it in mind. The world and Olympic champ said that based on what she has done in training lately, especially in her long er sets, she thought she might be able to throw down a time to challenge the current mark, which is current no longer.