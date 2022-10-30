A 59 Second Drop? The Progression of the Women’s 1500 Freestyle World Records

At the Toronto stop of the 2022 FINA World Cup, Katie Ledecky shattered the SCM women’s 1500 freestyle world record. It was her first time swimming the event, but that didn’t seem to matter: she threw down a 15:08.24, breaking Sarah Kohler‘s 2019 mark of 15:18.01 by almost ten seconds.

As impressive as that is–especially since en-route, Ledecky shattered the American record in the 800 freestyle–it isn’t even close to the biggest drop on the progression of women’s 1500 freestyle world records.

In the long course event, the world record was set at 25:06.06 in 1922. Since then, it’s been broken 44 times and is currently held by Ledecky herself in 15:20.48. Let’s take a look at how the record got there.

World Record Progression – Women’s LCM 1500 Freestyle

# Time Time Difference From Old Mark (seconds) Name Nationality Date 1 25:06.06 Helen Wainwright United States 8/19/1922 2 24:07.06 59.00 Ethel McGary United States 12/31/1925 3 24:00.02 7.04 Edith Mayne Great Britain 9/15/1926 4 23:44.06 15.56 Martha Norelius United States 7/8/1927 5 22:36.07 40.55 Grete Frederiksen Denmark 7/15/1931 6 21:45.07 51.00 Ragnhild Hveger Denmark 7/3/1938 7 21:10.01 35.06 Ragnhild Hveger Denmark 8/11/1940 8 20:57.00 13.01 Ragnhild Hveger Denmark 8/20/1941 9 20:46.05 10.55 Lenie de Nijs Netherlands 7/23/1955 10 20:22.08 23.57 Jans Koster Netherlands 8/21/1956 11 20:03.01 19.07 Jans Koster Netherlands 7/27/1957 12 19:25.07 37.54 Ilsa Konrads Australia 1/13/1960 13 19:23.06 2.01 Jane Cederqvist Sweden 9/8/1960 14 19:02.08 20.58 Margareta Rylander Sweden 10/27/1961 15 18:44.00 18.08 Carolyn House United States 8/16/1962 16 18:30.05 13.55 Patty Caretto United States 7/30/1964 17 18:23.07 6.58 Patty Caretto United States 8/12/1965 18 18:12.09 10.58 Patty Caretto United States 8/21/1966 19 18:11.01 1.08 Debbie Meyer United States 7/9/1967 20 17:50.02 20.59 Debbie Meyer United States 8/20/1967 21 17:31.02 19.00 Debbie Meyer United States 8/21/1968 22 17:19.09 11.53 Debbie Meyer United States 8/17/1969 23 17:19.02 .07 Cathy Calhoun United States 8/28/1971 24 17:00.06 18.56 Shane Gould Australia 12/12/1971 25 16:56.09 3.57 Shane Gould Australia 2/11/1973 26 16:54.14 1.55 Jo Harshbarger United States 8/25/1973 27 16:49.09 5.05 Jennifer Turrall Australia 12/9/1973 28 16:48.02 1.07 Jennifer Turrall Australia 1/9/1974 29 16:43.04 4.58 Jennifer Turrall Australia 7/13/1974 30 16:39.03 4.01 Jennifer Turrall Australia 8/3/1974 31 16:33.09 5.54 Jennifer Turrall Australia 8/25/1974 32 16:25.00 8.09 Alice Browne United States 8/21/1977 33 16:15.33 9.27 Tracey Wickham Australia 2/8/1978 34 16:07.03 8.30 Tracey Wickham Australia 2/25/1979 35 16:04.49 2.14 Kim Linehan United States 8/19/1979 36 16:01.13 3.36 Janet Evans United States 7/31/1987 37 15:52.10 9.03 Janet Evans United States 3/26/1988 38 15:42.54 9.16 Kate Ziegler United States 6/17/2007 39 15:36.53 6.01 Katie Ledecky United States 7/30/2013 40 15:34.23 2.30 Katie Ledecky United States 6/19/2014 41 15:28.36 5.47 Katie Ledecky United States 8/24/2014 42 15:28.11 .25 Katie Ledecky United States 8/3/2015 43 15:25.48 2.23 Katie Ledecky United States 8/4/2015 44 15:20.48 5.00 Katie Ledecky United States 5/16/2018

The biggest time drop is the first one, when Ethel McGary smashed Wainwright’s world record by 59 seconds. McGary is an American Olympian, who swam the 400 free at the 1928 Olympics.

There have been several double-digit drops, and the last one came in 1971, when Shane Gould swam 17:00.06, taking 18.56 seconds off the mark. In fact, the average time drop for the women’s LCM 1500 freestyle record is 12.79 seconds.

There’s significantly less data for the SCM edition of the race, as it wasn’t raced until 1982. In this version of the race, Ledecky taking 9.37 seconds off the record is the biggest drop of all-time. She narrowly passes Kate Ziegler‘s mark; in 2007, Ziegler hacked 9.09 seconds off the record with a 15:33.30.

World Record Progression – Women’s SCM 1500 Freestyle

# Time Time Difference From Old Mark (seconds) Name Nationality Date 1 15:43.31 – Petra Schneider East Germany 1/10/1982 2 15:42.39 .92 Laure Manaudou France 11/20/2004 3 15:33.30 9.09 Kate Ziegler United States 10/12/2007 4 15:29.05 4.25 Lotte Friis Denmark 11/29/2009 5 15:27.35 1.30 Mireia Belmonte Spain 11/29/2013 6 15:23.08 4.27 Lauren Boyle New Zealand 8/9/2014 7 15:20.11 2.57 Mireia Belmonte Spain 12/12/2014 8 15:18.01 2.10 Sarah Köhler Germany 11/19/2019 9 15:08.24 9.37 Katie Ledecky United States 10/29/2022

Ledecky’s progression of the world record raises the average time difference significantly. Before her swim, the average time drop was 3.5 seconds. Thanks to her, it’s now 4.23.

Even though it’s been 9 years since she first set a world record at this distance, Ledecky showed tonight how much of an impact she can still make. She’s set world records, won Olympic gold, and now, she’s set a world record in her first time swimming an event. On top of that, it’s the biggest progression of the SCM world record in history.

As for the biggest drop across both pool lengths though–that record still belongs to McGary.