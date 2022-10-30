Dylan Carter is NOT Currently Set Up to Race 100s

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

While Dylan Carter has been dominating over 50 meters during this world cup circuit, the Trinidadian also competed in the 100-free final last night. He swam a 46.36 for 4th place, which was actually a lifetime best for him. However, after the race, he looked noticeably gassed and admitted that the training he has been doing lately has not fully prepared him for racing over 50 meters.