WATCH: Summer McIntosh Beats Katie Ledecky To Break 400 Free World Junior Record

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS

World Record: 3:51.30, Li Bingjie (CHN) – 2022

(CHN) – 2022 World Junior Record: 3:53.97, Wang Jianjiahe (CHN) – 2018

World Cup Record: 3:53.97, Wang Jianjiahe (CHN) – 2018

PODIUM:

On Friday at the Toronto stop of the FINA World Cup, there was a battle between sixteen-year-old Canadian sensation Summer McIntosh and American distance legend Katie Ledecky in the women’s 400 free. Ledecky took the lead early on, but the race was close throughout. However, with 100 meters left, McIntosh passed Ledecky by a slim margin of 0.17 seconds. Ledecky regained control at the final turn, but McIntosh surged ahead of her on the last 25 to win the race by 0.08 seconds. McIntosh’s final time of 3:52.80 overtook Wang Jianjiahe‘s World Cup and World Junior Record time of 3:53.97, while Ledecky’s final time of 3:52.88 broke her own American record time of 3;54.06 from 2019.

McIntosh and Ledecky’s swims are now the second and third fastest performances of all time in the 400 free, just behind Li Bingjie‘s recently set World Record time of 3:51.30. Both McIntosh and Ledecky are under Ariarne Titmus‘s best time of 3:53.92, which had been the world record in the event prior to this week.

You can seen both McIntosh and Ledecky’s splits throughout the race down below.

Splits Comparison, McIntosh vs. Ledecky: