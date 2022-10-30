Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Summer McIntosh Beats Katie Ledecky To Break 400 Free World Junior Record

Comments: 2
Yanyan Li
by Yanyan Li 2

October 30th, 2022 Canada, National, News, Video

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS

PODIUM:

  1. Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 3:52.80 WJ WC
  2. Katie Ledecky (USA) – 3:52.88 AR
  3. Siobhan Haughey (HKG) – 3:58.50

On Friday at the Toronto stop of the FINA World Cup, there was a battle between sixteen-year-old Canadian sensation Summer McIntosh and American distance legend Katie Ledecky in the women’s 400 free. Ledecky took the lead early on, but the race was close throughout. However, with 100 meters left, McIntosh passed Ledecky by a slim margin of 0.17 seconds. Ledecky regained control at the final turn, but McIntosh surged ahead of her on the last 25 to win the race by 0.08 seconds. McIntosh’s final time of 3:52.80 overtook Wang Jianjiahe‘s World Cup and World Junior Record time of 3:53.97, while Ledecky’s final time of 3:52.88 broke her own American record time of 3;54.06 from 2019.

McIntosh and Ledecky’s swims are now the second and third fastest performances of all time in the 400 free, just behind Li Bingjie‘s recently set World Record time of 3:51.30. Both McIntosh and Ledecky are under Ariarne Titmus‘s best time of 3:53.92, which had been the world record in the event prior to this week.

You can seen both McIntosh and Ledecky’s splits throughout the race down below.

Splits Comparison, McIntosh vs. Ledecky:

Summer McIntosh Katie Ledecky
25 13.02 13.00
50 14.35 14.20
75 14.56 14.45
100 14.54 14.50
125 14.63 14.61
150 14.66 14.65
175 14.62 14.65
200 14.66 14.76
225 14.68 14.81
250 14.75 14.77
275 14.78 15.04
300 14.91 14.90
325 14.85 14.75
350 15.01 14.63
375 14.87 14.95
400 13.91 14.22
Total 3:52.80 3:52.88

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
EverybodyWangChungTonight
22 seconds ago

Awesome race

0
0
Reply
Dotty
52 minutes ago

Summer is the bomb.

1
-1
Reply

About Yanyan Li

Yanyan Li

Although Yanyan wasn't the greatest competitive swimmer, she learned more about the sport of swimming through scoring countless dual meets, being a timer, and keeping track of her teammates' best times for three years as a team manager. She eventually ventured into the realm of writing and joined SwimSwam in …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!