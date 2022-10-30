Beata Nelson On SC Worlds: “There Are Spots Open That People Would Love To Have”

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

On night two of the 2022 Toronto World Cup, Beata Nelson overtook the women’s 100 backstroke field, winning the event in a 55.75. Nelson also won this event at the Berlin stop of the World Cup one week earlier, hitting a 56.03. If Nelson wins the 100 backstroke at stop #3 in Indianapolis, she will be entitled to the $10,000 bonus that FINA is paying athletes who one event at all three meets.

After her gold medal performance in Toronto, Nelson discussed USA Swimming’s Short Course World Championships selection procedures. The criteria for Short Course Worlds are largely based on long course meters time, favoring athletes who perform well at meets like the long course World Championships and the Olympic Games.

“I’m obviously a little bummed I won’t be going to World’s this year. Have to work with my federation to figure out a way to hopefully get some of the more specialized short-course athletes a part of because, you know, they are sending a great team but there are spots open that people would love to have” said Nelson. She went on to say that “there’s definitely ways we can improve upon that but I’ll work with USA Swimming to kind of find the best solution possible. But they are just doing what they think is best for our country to be represented well so I’m just trying to do the best that I can here. Take every opportunity that I can to swim fast.”

For two straight years, 2021 and 2022, Nelson has been left off the Short Course Championships roster despite being one of the USA’s highest-ranked short course swimmers. 31 swimmers will represent the USA in Melbourne for Short Course Worlds this year. The women’s backstroke entrants include Claire Curzan (50 and 100), Rhyan White (50, 100, and 200), and Isabelle Stadden (200). Only one of the two spots for the 200 IM has been taken on the roster (by Olympic medalist Alex Walsh), meaning there is one spot currently open for that event. Additionally, no swimmer is currently listed to race the 100 IM for the USA.

Looking at the September 2021 – October 2022 time period, Nelson is the fastest American woman in both the 100 IM and 200 backstroke and the second fastest in the 100 backstroke. She set a new American record last year in the 100 IM when she hit a 57.72 in the event during the International Swimming League season. Nelson is the 9th fastest woman in the history of the event.

Two months into the 2022 – 2023 short-course swimming season, Nelson is ranked #1 worldwide in both the 100 and 200 backstrokes and she is #2 worldwide in the 100 and 200 IMs.

Nelson will race in Indianapolis for the third and final World Cup stop this year where she’s excited to race in front of a US crowd. She added that she would like to do another fast meet some time in November or December and is considering her the US Open as a potential next step for her short course season.