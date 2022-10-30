Katie Ledecky Jumps Maggie MacNeil For Lead After Day 2 In Toronto

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

American Katie Ledecky has passed Canadian Maggie MacNeil for 1st place, while Shaine Casas continues to lead in the race for the $12,000 grand prize at this week’s FINA World Cup Series in Toronto.

Ledecky has achieved the improbable by taking the lead over MacNeil. Although MacNeil leads Ledecky by 2 in place points, Ledecky’s FINA power point score is what put her over MacNeil in the point totals.

Ledecky has two events that are earning her 1000+ power points — her World Record 1500 (1032), and her American Record 400 (1013). In contrast, MacNeil’s highest scoring swims so far are her 50 fly and 50 back, which are worth 955 points and 922 points, respectively. MacNeil could reclaim the lead today on as she has two of her best events remaining (100 free and 100 fly), while Ledecky is not competing today. Only a swimmer’s top 3 events are counted when calculating points.

Sitting in third currently is Canada’s Summer McIntosh. She has lots of potential points remaining with the 200 IM and 200 back. In prelims this morning, she advanced to finals in both events, giving her the opportunity to move up on the leaderboard.

Shaine Casas held on to this lead from Day 1 with 57.9 points total, picking up an additional win in the 200 IM last night in a World Cup record. Trinidad & Tobago’s Dylan Carter moved ahead of South Africa’s Matthew Sates after Carter picked up a win in the 50 back, while Sates got caught in a close race and finished off the podium in the 200 IM.

Casas and Carter are in solid positions heading into racing today, with Casas swimming the 100 back and Carter swimming the 50 fly. Sates has the chance to rebound from his 4th place finish last night, as he slated to take on the 200 free, and event which he holds the World Jr. Record in.

In Berlin, it took 58.5 total points to win on the women’s side, and 58.3 points to win for the men. Siobhan Haughey and Matt Sates took the titles in Berlin.

Full Berlin scoring breakdown here.

All of the data used in scoring breakdowns is courtesy of SwimSwam’s Barry Revzin.

HOW THE SCORING WORKS:

The scoring system appears complex, but upon breakdown is really quite simple.

A swimmer’s score in any given event has two components:

A placement score (10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1, by place)

A power score (FINA power points, divided by 100, rounded down to the nearest tenth)

Once those scores are calculated, each swimmer’s three best events are added up to give them an individual score for the meet.

In essence, the power points wind up being a tie-breaker of sorts between swimmers who score the same, or very-similar, number of placement points. With the depth of this year’s field, it’s very difficult (though not entirely impossible) to overcome better place rankings with better power point rankings.

Scores from each of the three meets are added up to give swimmers an overall series score. Though it is not explicitly required, the depth of this year’s field will make it nearly impossible to compete for the big series prize money without competing in all three events.

PRIZE MONEY

Per meet, per gender:

RANK TOTAL (USD) 1 $12,000 2 $10,000 3 $8,000 4 $6,000 5 $5,500 6 $5,400 7 $5,300 8 $5,200 9 $5,100 10 $5,000 11 $4,900 12 $4,800 13 $4,700 14 $4,600 15 $4,500 16 $4,400 17 $4,300 18 $4,200 19 $4,100 20 $4,000

Overall series, per gender:

OVERALL RANK TOTAL (USD) 1 $100,000 2 $70,000 3 $30,000 4 $15,000 5 $14,000 6 $12,000 7 $11,000 8 $10,000

WOMEN’S STANDINGS – TORONTO – THROUGH DAY 2:

last first club total place power event1 place1 power1 score1 event2 place2 power2 score2 event3 place3 power3 score3 LEDECKY Katie United States 55.8 26 29.8 W 1500 FREE 10 1032 20.3 W 400 FREE 8 1013 18.1 W 200 FREE 8 947 17.4 MACNEIL Margaret Canada 55.7 28 27.7 W 50 FLY 10 955 19.5 W 50 BACK 10 922 19.2 W 50 FREE 8 901 17 MCINTOSH Summer Canada 48.9 21 27.9 W 400 FREE 10 1014 20.1 W 400 MEDLEY 10 971 19.7 W 100 BACK 1 811 9.1 PASH Kelly United States 46.8 20 26.8 W 200 FLY 10 906 19 W 200 FREE 5 897 13.9 W 100 MEDLEY 5 892 13.9 PICKREM Sydney Canada 46.6 20 26.6 W 400 MEDLEY 8 897 16.9 W 200 BREAST 8 893 16.9 W 100 MEDLEY 4 889 12.8 FLICKINGER Hali United States 44.7 18 26.7 W 200 FLY 8 897 16.9 W 400 FREE 5 912 14.1 W 400 MEDLEY 5 873 13.7 HANSSON Louise Sweden 43.1 16 27.1 W 100 MEDLEY 6 910 15.1 W 100 BACK 5 913 14.1 W 50 BACK 5 897 13.9 NELSON Beata United States 36.7 18 18.7 W 100 BACK 10 954 19.5 W 100 MEDLEY 8 922 17.2 KING Lilly United States 36.6 18 18.6 W 200 BREAST 10 918 19.1 W 100 BREAST 8 959 17.5 GASTALDELLO Beryl France 36.1 18 18.1 W 100 MEDLEY 10 926 19.2 W 50 FLY 8 899 16.9 HAUGHEY Siobhan Bernadette Hong Kong, China 35.1 16 19.1 W 200 FREE 10 978 19.7 W 400 FREE 6 943 15.4 SAVARD Katerine Canada 35 10 25 W 200 FLY 6 842 14.4 W 200 FREE 3 851 11.5 W 50 FLY 1 815 9.1 MASSE Kylie Canada 34.4 16 18.4 W 100 BACK 8 933 17.3 W 50 BACK 8 915 17.1 TOUSSAINT Kira Netherlands 34.4 9 25.4 W 50 BACK 4 883 12.8 W 100 BACK 4 874 12.7 W 50 FREE 1 796 8.9 WASICK Katarzyna Poland 30.9 13 17.9 W 50 FREE 10 956 19.5 W 50 FLY 3 849 11.4 HARVEY Mary-Sophie Canada 30.3 5 25.3 W 50 BACK 2 850 10.5 W 100 BACK 2 843 10.4 W 100 MEDLEY 1 845 9.4 WILM Ingrid Canada 30.2 12 18.2 W 100 BACK 6 931 15.3 W 50 BACK 6 899 14.9 MEILUTYTE Ruta Lithuania 30.1 12 18.1 W 100 BREAST 10 972 19.7 W 100 MEDLEY 2 849 10.4 WILSON Madison Australia 29.9 12 17.9 W 200 FREE 6 918 15.1 W 50 FREE 6 884 14.8 MACK Linnea United States 29.8 5 24.8 W 50 FLY 2 828 10.2 W 50 FREE 2 820 10.2 W 50 BACK 1 843 9.4 ELENDT Anna Germany 27.8 10 17.8 W 100 BREAST 6 922 15.2 W 200 BREAST 4 863 12.6 JANSEN Ella Christina Canada 25.7 8 17.7 W 400 FREE 4 904 13 W 200 FREE 4 871 12.7 JACOBY Lydia United States 25.3 8 17.3 W 100 BREAST 5 898 13.9 W 200 BREAST 3 844 11.4 BROWN Erika United States 25 8 17 W 50 FREE 4 859 12.5 W 50 FLY 4 854 12.5 BARRATT Holly Australia 24.9 8 16.9 W 50 FLY 5 855 13.5 W 50 FREE 3 842 11.4 GORBENKO Anastasia Israel 24.4 7 17.4 W 100 BREAST 4 879 12.7 W 100 MEDLEY 3 870 11.7 LAZOR Annie United States 24.1 7 17.1 W 200 BREAST 5 875 13.7 W 100 BREAST 2 848 10.4 TOMANIK DIAMANTE Giovanna Brazil 23.4 7 16.4 W 200 FLY 5 811 13.1 W 200 FREE 2 837 10.3 ORAVSKY Laila Club 23.2 7 16.2 W 1500 FREE 6 829 14.2 W 400 FREE 1 807 9 HANUS Danielle Club 23.2 6 17.2 W 50 BACK 3 864 11.6 W 100 BACK 3 862 11.6 CIEPLUCHA Tessa Canada 21.4 5 16.4 W 400 MEDLEY 4 822 12.2 W 200 BREAST 1 822 9.2 HORSKA Kristyna Czech Republic 21.2 5 16.2 W 400 MEDLEY 3 781 10.8 W 200 BREAST 2 841 10.4 MOLLIN Nina Club 18.2 3 15.2 W 200 FLY 2 761 9.6 W 400 MEDLEY 1 764 8.6 DIZOTTI Beatriz Brazil 17 8 9 W 1500 FREE 8 905 17 ANDISON Bailey Canada 14.8 6 8.8 W 400 MEDLEY 6 888 14.8 WOG Kelsey Lauren Canada 14.7 6 8.7 W 200 BREAST 6 876 14.7 SOMA Ai Japan 14.6 6 8.6 W 50 FLY 6 866 14.6 HARRIS Meg Australia 13.6 5 8.6 W 50 FREE 5 867 13.6 FROST Natasha Club 12.2 5 7.2 W 1500 FREE 5 723 12.2

MEN’S STANDINGS – TORONTO – THROUGH DAY 2: