Katie Ledecky Jumps Maggie MacNeil For Lead After Day 2 In Toronto

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO
- Friday, October 28 – Sunday, October 30, 2022
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (TPASC), Toronto, Canada
- SCM (25 meters)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET)
- Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results (Omega)
- Live Stream (FINA YouTube)
American Katie Ledecky has passed Canadian Maggie MacNeil for 1st place, while Shaine Casas continues to lead in the race for the $12,000 grand prize at this week’s FINA World Cup Series in Toronto.
Ledecky has achieved the improbable by taking the lead over MacNeil. Although MacNeil leads Ledecky by 2 in place points, Ledecky’s FINA power point score is what put her over MacNeil in the point totals.
Ledecky has two events that are earning her 1000+ power points — her World Record 1500 (1032), and her American Record 400 (1013). In contrast, MacNeil’s highest scoring swims so far are her 50 fly and 50 back, which are worth 955 points and 922 points, respectively. MacNeil could reclaim the lead today on as she has two of her best events remaining (100 free and 100 fly), while Ledecky is not competing today. Only a swimmer’s top 3 events are counted when calculating points.
Sitting in third currently is Canada’s Summer McIntosh. She has lots of potential points remaining with the 200 IM and 200 back. In prelims this morning, she advanced to finals in both events, giving her the opportunity to move up on the leaderboard.
Shaine Casas held on to this lead from Day 1 with 57.9 points total, picking up an additional win in the 200 IM last night in a World Cup record. Trinidad & Tobago’s Dylan Carter moved ahead of South Africa’s Matthew Sates after Carter picked up a win in the 50 back, while Sates got caught in a close race and finished off the podium in the 200 IM.
Casas and Carter are in solid positions heading into racing today, with Casas swimming the 100 back and Carter swimming the 50 fly. Sates has the chance to rebound from his 4th place finish last night, as he slated to take on the 200 free, and event which he holds the World Jr. Record in.
In Berlin, it took 58.5 total points to win on the women’s side, and 58.3 points to win for the men. Siobhan Haughey and Matt Sates took the titles in Berlin.
Full Berlin scoring breakdown here.
All of the data used in scoring breakdowns is courtesy of SwimSwam’s Barry Revzin.
HOW THE SCORING WORKS:
The scoring system appears complex, but upon breakdown is really quite simple.
A swimmer’s score in any given event has two components:
- A placement score (10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1, by place)
- A power score (FINA power points, divided by 100, rounded down to the nearest tenth)
Once those scores are calculated, each swimmer’s three best events are added up to give them an individual score for the meet.
In essence, the power points wind up being a tie-breaker of sorts between swimmers who score the same, or very-similar, number of placement points. With the depth of this year’s field, it’s very difficult (though not entirely impossible) to overcome better place rankings with better power point rankings.
Scores from each of the three meets are added up to give swimmers an overall series score. Though it is not explicitly required, the depth of this year’s field will make it nearly impossible to compete for the big series prize money without competing in all three events.
PRIZE MONEY
Per meet, per gender:
|RANK
|TOTAL (USD)
|1
|$12,000
|2
|$10,000
|3
|$8,000
|4
|$6,000
|5
|$5,500
|6
|$5,400
|7
|$5,300
|8
|$5,200
|9
|$5,100
|10
|$5,000
|11
|$4,900
|12
|$4,800
|13
|$4,700
|14
|$4,600
|15
|$4,500
|16
|$4,400
|17
|$4,300
|18
|$4,200
|19
|$4,100
|20
|$4,000
Overall series, per gender:
|OVERALL RANK
|TOTAL (USD)
|1
|$100,000
|2
|$70,000
|3
|$30,000
|4
|$15,000
|5
|$14,000
|6
|$12,000
|7
|$11,000
|8
|$10,000
WOMEN’S STANDINGS – TORONTO – THROUGH DAY 2:
|last
|first
|club
|total
|place
|power
|event1
|place1
|power1
|score1
|event2
|place2
|power2
|score2
|event3
|place3
|power3
|score3
|LEDECKY
|Katie
|United States
|55.8
|26
|29.8
|W 1500 FREE
|10
|1032
|20.3
|W 400 FREE
|8
|1013
|18.1
|W 200 FREE
|8
|947
|17.4
|MACNEIL
|Margaret
|Canada
|55.7
|28
|27.7
|W 50 FLY
|10
|955
|19.5
|W 50 BACK
|10
|922
|19.2
|W 50 FREE
|8
|901
|17
|MCINTOSH
|Summer
|Canada
|48.9
|21
|27.9
|W 400 FREE
|10
|1014
|20.1
|W 400 MEDLEY
|10
|971
|19.7
|W 100 BACK
|1
|811
|9.1
|PASH
|Kelly
|United States
|46.8
|20
|26.8
|W 200 FLY
|10
|906
|19
|W 200 FREE
|5
|897
|13.9
|W 100 MEDLEY
|5
|892
|13.9
|PICKREM
|Sydney
|Canada
|46.6
|20
|26.6
|W 400 MEDLEY
|8
|897
|16.9
|W 200 BREAST
|8
|893
|16.9
|W 100 MEDLEY
|4
|889
|12.8
|FLICKINGER
|Hali
|United States
|44.7
|18
|26.7
|W 200 FLY
|8
|897
|16.9
|W 400 FREE
|5
|912
|14.1
|W 400 MEDLEY
|5
|873
|13.7
|HANSSON
|Louise
|Sweden
|43.1
|16
|27.1
|W 100 MEDLEY
|6
|910
|15.1
|W 100 BACK
|5
|913
|14.1
|W 50 BACK
|5
|897
|13.9
|NELSON
|Beata
|United States
|36.7
|18
|18.7
|W 100 BACK
|10
|954
|19.5
|W 100 MEDLEY
|8
|922
|17.2
|KING
|Lilly
|United States
|36.6
|18
|18.6
|W 200 BREAST
|10
|918
|19.1
|W 100 BREAST
|8
|959
|17.5
|GASTALDELLO
|Beryl
|France
|36.1
|18
|18.1
|W 100 MEDLEY
|10
|926
|19.2
|W 50 FLY
|8
|899
|16.9
|HAUGHEY
|Siobhan Bernadette
|Hong Kong, China
|35.1
|16
|19.1
|W 200 FREE
|10
|978
|19.7
|W 400 FREE
|6
|943
|15.4
|SAVARD
|Katerine
|Canada
|35
|10
|25
|W 200 FLY
|6
|842
|14.4
|W 200 FREE
|3
|851
|11.5
|W 50 FLY
|1
|815
|9.1
|MASSE
|Kylie
|Canada
|34.4
|16
|18.4
|W 100 BACK
|8
|933
|17.3
|W 50 BACK
|8
|915
|17.1
|TOUSSAINT
|Kira
|Netherlands
|34.4
|9
|25.4
|W 50 BACK
|4
|883
|12.8
|W 100 BACK
|4
|874
|12.7
|W 50 FREE
|1
|796
|8.9
|WASICK
|Katarzyna
|Poland
|30.9
|13
|17.9
|W 50 FREE
|10
|956
|19.5
|W 50 FLY
|3
|849
|11.4
|HARVEY
|Mary-Sophie
|Canada
|30.3
|5
|25.3
|W 50 BACK
|2
|850
|10.5
|W 100 BACK
|2
|843
|10.4
|W 100 MEDLEY
|1
|845
|9.4
|WILM
|Ingrid
|Canada
|30.2
|12
|18.2
|W 100 BACK
|6
|931
|15.3
|W 50 BACK
|6
|899
|14.9
|MEILUTYTE
|Ruta
|Lithuania
|30.1
|12
|18.1
|W 100 BREAST
|10
|972
|19.7
|W 100 MEDLEY
|2
|849
|10.4
|WILSON
|Madison
|Australia
|29.9
|12
|17.9
|W 200 FREE
|6
|918
|15.1
|W 50 FREE
|6
|884
|14.8
|MACK
|Linnea
|United States
|29.8
|5
|24.8
|W 50 FLY
|2
|828
|10.2
|W 50 FREE
|2
|820
|10.2
|W 50 BACK
|1
|843
|9.4
|ELENDT
|Anna
|Germany
|27.8
|10
|17.8
|W 100 BREAST
|6
|922
|15.2
|W 200 BREAST
|4
|863
|12.6
|JANSEN
|Ella Christina
|Canada
|25.7
|8
|17.7
|W 400 FREE
|4
|904
|13
|W 200 FREE
|4
|871
|12.7
|JACOBY
|Lydia
|United States
|25.3
|8
|17.3
|W 100 BREAST
|5
|898
|13.9
|W 200 BREAST
|3
|844
|11.4
|BROWN
|Erika
|United States
|25
|8
|17
|W 50 FREE
|4
|859
|12.5
|W 50 FLY
|4
|854
|12.5
|BARRATT
|Holly
|Australia
|24.9
|8
|16.9
|W 50 FLY
|5
|855
|13.5
|W 50 FREE
|3
|842
|11.4
|GORBENKO
|Anastasia
|Israel
|24.4
|7
|17.4
|W 100 BREAST
|4
|879
|12.7
|W 100 MEDLEY
|3
|870
|11.7
|LAZOR
|Annie
|United States
|24.1
|7
|17.1
|W 200 BREAST
|5
|875
|13.7
|W 100 BREAST
|2
|848
|10.4
|TOMANIK DIAMANTE
|Giovanna
|Brazil
|23.4
|7
|16.4
|W 200 FLY
|5
|811
|13.1
|W 200 FREE
|2
|837
|10.3
|ORAVSKY
|Laila
|Club
|23.2
|7
|16.2
|W 1500 FREE
|6
|829
|14.2
|W 400 FREE
|1
|807
|9
|HANUS
|Danielle
|Club
|23.2
|6
|17.2
|W 50 BACK
|3
|864
|11.6
|W 100 BACK
|3
|862
|11.6
|CIEPLUCHA
|Tessa
|Canada
|21.4
|5
|16.4
|W 400 MEDLEY
|4
|822
|12.2
|W 200 BREAST
|1
|822
|9.2
|HORSKA
|Kristyna
|Czech Republic
|21.2
|5
|16.2
|W 400 MEDLEY
|3
|781
|10.8
|W 200 BREAST
|2
|841
|10.4
|MOLLIN
|Nina
|Club
|18.2
|3
|15.2
|W 200 FLY
|2
|761
|9.6
|W 400 MEDLEY
|1
|764
|8.6
|DIZOTTI
|Beatriz
|Brazil
|17
|8
|9
|W 1500 FREE
|8
|905
|17
|ANDISON
|Bailey
|Canada
|14.8
|6
|8.8
|W 400 MEDLEY
|6
|888
|14.8
|WOG
|Kelsey Lauren
|Canada
|14.7
|6
|8.7
|W 200 BREAST
|6
|876
|14.7
|SOMA
|Ai
|Japan
|14.6
|6
|8.6
|W 50 FLY
|6
|866
|14.6
|HARRIS
|Meg
|Australia
|13.6
|5
|8.6
|W 50 FREE
|5
|867
|13.6
|FROST
|Natasha
|Club
|12.2
|5
|7.2
|W 1500 FREE
|5
|723
|12.2
MEN’S STANDINGS – TORONTO – THROUGH DAY 2:
|last
|first
|club
|total
|place
|power
|event1
|place1
|power1
|score1
|event2
|place2
|power2
|score2
|event3
|place3
|power3
|score3
|CASAS
|Shaine
|United States
|57.9
|30
|27.9
|M 200 MEDLEY
|10
|980
|19.8
|M 200 BACK
|10
|910
|19.1
|M 100 MEDLEY
|10
|900
|19
|CARTER
|Dylan
|Trinidad & Tobago
|51.9
|25
|26.9
|M 50 BACK
|10
|908
|19
|M 50 FREE
|10
|896
|18.9
|M 100 FREE
|5
|904
|14
|JULIAN
|Trenton
|United States
|49.5
|22
|27.5
|M 200 FLY
|10
|960
|19.6
|M 200 MEDLEY
|6
|917
|15.1
|M 100 FLY
|6
|885
|14.8
|SATES
|Matthew
|South Africa
|47.8
|21
|26.8
|M 400 FREE
|10
|929
|19.2
|M 100 MEDLEY
|6
|857
|14.5
|M 200 MEDLEY
|5
|915
|14.1
|ACEVEDO
|Javier
|Canada
|42.6
|17
|25.6
|M 200 BACK
|8
|867
|16.6
|M 100 MEDLEY
|5
|849
|13.4
|M 50 BACK
|4
|862
|12.6
|FINK
|Nic
|United States
|38.4
|20
|18.4
|M 100 BREAST
|10
|942
|19.4
|M 50 BREAST
|10
|906
|19
|LE CLOS
|Chad
|South Africa
|36.8
|18
|18.8
|M 100 FLY
|10
|933
|19.3
|M 200 FLY
|8
|958
|17.5
|LIENDO EDWARDS
|Joshua
|Canada
|36.8
|11
|25.8
|M 50 FREE
|5
|861
|13.6
|M 100 FREE
|3
|870
|11.7
|M 100 FLY
|3
|855
|11.5
|CHALMERS
|Kyle
|Australia
|34.2
|16
|18.2
|M 100 FREE
|10
|955
|19.5
|M 50 FREE
|6
|872
|14.7
|CECCON
|Thomas
|Italy
|33.7
|16
|17.7
|M 100 FREE
|8
|917
|17.1
|M 100 MEDLEY
|8
|866
|16.6
|CORBEAU
|Caspar
|Netherlands
|33.5
|16
|17.5
|M 100 BREAST
|8
|896
|16.9
|M 50 BREAST
|8
|868
|16.6
|CURRY
|Brooks
|United States
|31.7
|14
|17.7
|M 50 FREE
|8
|875
|16.7
|M 100 FREE
|6
|907
|15
|STOKOWSKI
|Kacper
|Poland
|31.4
|14
|17.4
|M 50 BACK
|8
|900
|17
|M 200 BACK
|6
|848
|14.4
|KNOX
|Finlay
|Canada
|29.5
|12
|17.5
|M 200 MEDLEY
|8
|919
|17.1
|M 100 MEDLEY
|4
|845
|12.4
|SMITH
|Kieran
|United States
|28.8
|11
|17.8
|M 400 FREE
|8
|918
|17.1
|M 200 MEDLEY
|3
|874
|11.7
|RAPSYS
|Danas
|Lithuania
|27.9
|10
|17.9
|M 400 FREE
|6
|910
|15.1
|M 200 MEDLEY
|4
|883
|12.8
|STEWART
|Coleman
|United States
|27.4
|10
|17.4
|M 50 BACK
|5
|890
|13.9
|M 100 FLY
|5
|857
|13.5
|RESS
|Justin
|United States
|27.3
|10
|17.3
|M 50 BACK
|6
|893
|14.9
|M 50 FREE
|4
|841
|12.4
|YAMANAKA
|Yoshiki
|Japan
|27
|10
|17
|M 100 BREAST
|5
|886
|13.8
|M 50 BREAST
|5
|829
|13.2
|TEMPLE
|Matthew
|Australia
|26.8
|10
|16.8
|M 100 FLY
|8
|889
|16.8
|M 50 FREE
|2
|809
|10
|GOMES JUNIOR
|Joao
|Brazil
|26
|9
|17
|M 50 BREAST
|6
|849
|14.4
|M 100 BREAST
|3
|863
|11.6
|WHITLEY
|Reece
|United States
|25.9
|9
|16.9
|M 100 BREAST
|6
|890
|14.9
|M 50 BREAST
|3
|806
|11
|WANG
|Kuan-Hung
|Chinese Taipei
|25.6
|8
|17.6
|M 200 FLY
|6
|923
|15.2
|M 100 FLY
|2
|841
|10.4
|FRANTA
|Tomas
|Czech Republic
|24.6
|8
|16.6
|M 200 BACK
|5
|825
|13.2
|M 50 BACK
|3
|849
|11.4
|MARTINEZ
|Jose
|Mexico
|23
|6
|17
|M 200 FLY
|5
|867
|13.6
|M 100 FLY
|1
|840
|9.4
|KAWAMOTO
|Takeshi
|Japan
|22.6
|6
|16.6
|M 100 FLY
|4
|856
|12.5
|M 50 BACK
|2
|817
|10.1
|CHAO
|Man Hou
|Macao, China
|22.6
|6
|16.6
|M 50 BREAST
|4
|812
|12.1
|M 100 BREAST
|2
|858
|10.5
|SIDLAUSKAS
|Andrius
|Lithuania
|22.5
|6
|16.5
|M 100 BREAST
|4
|869
|12.6
|M 50 BREAST
|2
|794
|9.9
|GEMOV
|Ondrej
|Czech Republic
|21.8
|5
|16.8
|M 400 FREE
|3
|848
|11.4
|M 200 FLY
|2
|847
|10.4
|SPAJARI
|Pedro
|Brazil
|21.7
|5
|16.7
|M 50 FREE
|3
|829
|11.2
|M 100 FREE
|2
|855
|10.5
|RAZZETTI
|Alberto
|Italy
|21
|4
|17
|M 200 FLY
|3
|853
|11.5
|M 200 MEDLEY
|1
|851
|9.5
|PUMPUTIS
|Caio
|Brazil
|19.7
|3
|16.7
|M 100 MEDLEY
|2
|828
|10.2
|M 100 BREAST
|1
|852
|9.5
|COELHO SANTOS
|Leonardo
|Brazil
|19.6
|3
|16.6
|M 200 MEDLEY
|2
|859
|10.5
|M 100 MEDLEY
|1
|815
|9.1
|CORREIA
|Breno
|Brazil
|13.7
|5
|8.7
|M 400 FREE
|5
|876
|13.7
|SALCHOW
|Josha
|Germany
|12.7
|4
|8.7
|M 100 FREE
|4
|875
|12.7
|RUVALCABA
|Hector
|Mexico
|12.6
|4
|8.6
|M 200 FLY
|4
|864
|12.6
|KROON
|Luc
|Netherlands
|12.5
|4
|8.5
|M 400 FREE
|4
|855
|12.5
|LELLE
|Armin Evert
|Estonia
|11.8
|4
|7.8
|M 200 BACK
|4
|789
|11.8
|NORMAN
|Aiden
|Club
|10.8
|3
|7.8
|M 200 BACK
|3
|783
|10.8
|ELKAMASH
|Marwan
|Egypt
|10.4
|2
|8.4
|M 400 FREE
|2
|844
|10.4
|MORALES
|Yeziel
|Puerto Rico
|9.6
|2
|7.6
|M 200 BACK
|2
|766
|9.6
|SANTOS
|Gabriel
|Brazil
|9.4
|1
|8.4
|M 100 FREE
|1
|849
|9.4
|GONCHE
|Matheus
|Brazil
|9.3
|1
|8.3
|M 200 FLY
|1
|831
|9.3
|IKARI
|Yuki
|Japan
|9.3
|1
|8.3
|M 400 FREE
|1
|833
|9.3
|KIBLER
|Drew
|United States
|8.9
|1
|7.9
|M 50 FREE
|1
|797
|8.9