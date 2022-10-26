Scoring Breakdown: 2022 FINA World Cup Series Berlin

After last week’s World Cup Series stop in Berlin, Germany, we published the current scoring rankings. There was some interest in a breakdown of how those scores were achieved.

So naturally, we called upon swimming’s supreme data-monger Barry Revzin to do the math.

The scoring system appears complex, but upon breakdown is really quite simple.

A swimmer’s score in any given event has two components:

A placement score (10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1, by place)

A power score (FINA power points, divided by 100, rounded down to the nearest tenth)

Once those scores are calculated, each swimmer’s three best events are added up to give them an individual score for the meet.

In essence, the power points wind up being a tie-breaker of sorts between swimmers who score the same, or very-similar, number of placement points. With the depth of this year’s field, it’s very difficult (though not entirely impossible) to overcome better place rankings with better power point rankings.

One big exception is Tes Schouten only swimming two individual events, but still ranking ahead of three swimmers who finaled in three individual events. She was just 9th in prelims of the women’s 50 breaststroke after winning the 200 and placing 2nd in the 100.

Though not explicitly stated in the rules, FINA’s published results imply that athletes don’t get (Power Points + 0 place points) for events where they don’t place top 8. This means that one spot in prelims of the 50 breaststroke, .03 seconds, cost her about $600 in prize money.

In total, 70 women and 79 men scored in Berlin. The top 20 of each gender earned money.

In the series’ final two stops, in Toronto and Indianapolis, the same process will be used. At the end of all three meets, each swimmer’s scores will be added up to determine a final ranking. The top 8 per gender will receive overall series prize money, including $100,000 for the top man and top woman.

While FINA rules don’t require an athlete to participate in all three meets to win overall prizes, the math makes it a de facto requirement.

A few scoring quirks that we discovered from this exercise that are not listed in FINA’s rules book (because if you’ve read this far, we assume you’re interested in this kind of nuance):

In the case of a tie, both swimmers receive the points from the higher place. For example, Marek Ulrich and Tomas Fanta tied for 5th place in the men’s 100 back. Swimming tradition would give them each 3.5 points (4 points for 5th + 3 points for 6th, divided by 2). Instead, FINA has awarded them each 4 points.

Federico Poggio was disqualified in the final of the men’s 100 breaststroke. FINA still gave him the single point for an 8th-place finish, though they gave him 0 power points.

Women Scoring Breakdown

Rank last first event1 place1 power1 score1 event2 place2 power2 score2 event3 place3 power3 score3 place power total prize $ 1 HAUGHEY Siobhan Bernadette W 200 FREE 10 971 19.7 W 400 FREE 10 967 19.6 W 100 FREE 10 924 19.2 30 28.5 58.5 $ 12,000 2 NELSON Beata W 100 BACK 10 940 19.4 W 200 BACK 10 913 19.1 W 200 MEDLEY 10 887 18.8 30 27.3 57.3 $ 10,000 3 MASSE Kylie W 50 BACK 10 902 19 W 100 BACK 8 925 17.2 W 200 BACK 8 898 16.9 26 27.1 53.1 $ 8,000 4 MEILUTYTE Ruta W 50 BREAST 10 995 19.9 W 100 BREAST 10 966 19.6 W 100 MEDLEY 4 875 12.7 24 28.2 52.2 $ 6,000 5 GASTALDELLO Beryl W 100 MEDLEY 10 936 19.3 W 50 FLY 10 909 19 W 100 FREE 5 888 13.8 25 27.1 52.1 $ 5,500 6 WILSON Madison W 200 FREE 8 905 17 W 100 FREE 8 902 17 W 50 FREE 5 859 13.5 21 26.5 47.5 $ 5,400 7 HANSSON Louise W 100 FLY 10 960 19.6 W 100 BACK 5 904 14 W 50 BACK 5 872 13.7 20 27.3 47.3 $ 5,300 8 FLICKINGER Hali W 200 FLY 6 863 14.6 W 400 FREE 5 891 13.9 W 400 MEDLEY 10 878 8.7 21 26.2 47.2 $ 5,200 9 WILM Ingrid W 50 BACK 8 896 16.9 W 100 BACK 6 923 15.2 W 200 BACK 6 871 14.7 20 26.8 46.8 $ 5,100 10 GORBENKO Anastasia W 200 MEDLEY 8 871 16.7 W 100 MEDLEY 6 898 14.9 W 100 BREAST 6 884 14.8 20 26.4 46.4 $ 5,000 11 WOOD Abbie W 200 MEDLEY 6 870 14.7 W 200 BREAST 6 864 14.6 W 400 MEDLEY 8 866 8.6 20 25.9 45.9 $ 4,900 12 CUSINATO Ilaria W 200 FLY 10 869 18.6 W 200 MEDLEY 5 854 13.5 W 400 MEDLEY 5 854 8.5 20 25.6 45.6 $ 4,800 13 DE WAARD Maaike W 100 FLY 8 880 16.8 W 50 BACK 6 878 14.7 W 100 BACK 4 882 12.8 18 26.3 44.3 $ 4,700 14 STEENBERGEN Marrit W 100 FREE 6 899 14.9 W 200 FREE 6 894 14.9 W 100 MEDLEY 5 893 13.9 17 26.7 43.7 $ 4,600 15 DUMONT Valentine W 400 FREE 3 876 11.7 W 200 FREE 3 874 11.7 W 800 FREE 5 838 13.3 11 25.7 36.7 $ 4,500 16 SCHOUTEN Tes W 200 BREAST 10 896 18.9 W 100 BREAST 8 894 16.9 18 17.8 35.8 $ 4,400 17 FAIN Katja W 400 FREE 4 878 12.7 W 200 FREE 2 873 10.7 W 800 FREE 4 832 12.3 10 25.7 35.7 $ 4,300 18 BACH Helena W 200 FLY 5 851 13.5 W 100 FLY 4 845 12.4 W 400 MEDLEY 1 800 8 10 24.9 34.9 $ 4,200 19 GOSE Isabel W 400 FREE 6 923 15.2 W 800 FREE 10 908 19 16 18.2 34.2 $ 4,100 20 WATTEL Marie W 50 FLY 4 867 12.6 W 50 FREE 3 850 11.5 W 200 FREE 1 857 9.5 8 25.6 33.6 $ 4,000 21 BONNET Charlotte W 100 BREAST 4 871 12.7 W 200 BREAST 2 842 10.4 W 200 MEDLEY 2 838 10.3 8 25.4 33.4 22 ANGIOLINI Lisa W 200 BREAST 3 848 11.4 W 50 BREAST 3 837 11.3 W 100 BREAST 1 862 9.6 7 25.3 32.3 23 LAHTINEN Laura W 200 FLY 8 863 16.6 W 100 FLY 6 872 14.7 14 17.3 31.3 24 SEEMANOVA Barbora W 400 FREE 8 924 17.2 W 200 FREE 5 891 13.9 13 18.1 31.1 25 HANSSON Sophie W 50 BREAST 8 876 16.7 W 100 BREAST 5 881 13.8 13 17.5 30.5 26 JAKABOS Zsuzsanna W 200 FLY 1 785 8.8 W 200 MEDLEY 1 783 8.8 W 400 MEDLEY 2 821 10.2 4 23.8 27.8 27 HARRIS Meg W 50 FREE 8 862 16.6 W 100 FREE 2 861 10.6 10 17.2 27.2 28 BROWN Erika W 50 FREE 6 861 14.6 W 100 FREE 3 867 11.6 9 17.2 26.2 29 ANDISON Bailey W 200 MEDLEY 3 852 11.5 W 400 MEDLEY 6 866 8.6 9 17.1 26.1 30 HOSPER Lotte W 200 BACK 5 831 13.3 W 200 FLY 3 795 10.9 8 16.2 24.2 31 JUNEVIK Sara W 50 FLY 5 872 13.7 W 100 FLY 2 825 10.2 7 16.9 23.9 32 FRANCESCHI Sara W 200 MEDLEY 4 853 12.5 W 400 MEDLEY 3 828 8.2 7 16.7 23.7 33 GOUGH Maddy W 400 FREE 1 822 9.2 W 800 FREE 6 847 14.4 7 16.6 23.6 34 COLEMAN Michelle W 50 FREE 4 855 12.5 W 100 FREE 1 857 9.5 5 17 22 35 VANOTTERDIJK Roos W 100 FLY 3 838 11.3 W 100 MEDLEY 2 863 10.6 5 16.9 21.9 36 KUBOVA Simona W 100 BACK 2 876 10.7 W 50 BACK 2 861 10.6 4 17.3 21.3 37 DE JONG Imani W 400 FREE 2 858 10.5 W 800 FREE 2 825 10.2 4 16.7 20.7 38 BUSCH Kim W 50 FLY 2 861 10.6 W 100 FLY 1 818 9.1 3 16.7 19.7 39 WASICK Katarzyna W 50 FREE 10 950 19.5 10 9.5 19.5 40 DI PIETRO Silvia W 50 FLY 1 855 9.5 W 50 FREE 1 819 9.1 2 16.6 18.6 41 BLOMSTERBERG Thea W 200 BREAST 8 888 16.8 8 8.8 16.8 42 WELLBROCK Sarah W 800 FREE 8 865 16.6 8 8.6 16.6 43 BARRATT Holly W 50 FLY 7 885 15.8 7 8.8 15.8 43 HENIQUE Melanie W 50 FLY 7 885 15.8 7 8.8 15.8 45 GASPARD Florine W 50 BREAST 5 858 13.5 5 8.5 13.5 45 KOHLER Angelina W 100 FLY 5 851 13.5 5 8.5 13.5 45 RYBAK-ANDERSEN Clara W 200 BREAST 5 859 13.5 5 8.5 13.5 48 BRO Signe W 200 FREE 4 883 12.8 4 8.8 12.8 49 DE LOOF Catie W 100 FREE 4 875 12.7 4 8.7 12.7 50 HORSKA Kristyna W 200 BREAST 4 852 12.5 4 8.5 12.5 50 PUDAR Lana W 200 FLY 4 850 12.5 4 8.5 12.5 52 HULKKO Ida W 50 BREAST 4 838 12.3 4 8.3 12.3 53 BELMONTE Mireia W 400 MEDLEY 4 829 8.2 4 8.2 12.2 53 PISKORSKA Adela W 200 BACK 4 826 12.2 4 8.2 12.2 55 MAHIEU Pauline W 100 BACK 3 878 11.7 3 8.7 11.7 55 SZTANDERA Dominika W 100 BREAST 3 870 11.7 3 8.7 11.7 57 MOLUH Mary-Ambre W 50 BACK 3 865 11.6 3 8.6 11.6 58 MARTINEZ GUILLEN Angela W 800 FREE 3 829 11.2 3 8.2 11.2 58 ZEVINA Daryna W 200 BACK 3 824 11.2 3 8.2 11.2 60 CARRARO Martina W 100 BREAST 2 865 10.6 2 8.6 10.6 61 SLYNGSTADLI Silje W 50 BREAST 2 834 10.3 2 8.3 10.3 62 ROSVALL Hanna W 200 BACK 2 817 10.1 2 8.1 10.1 63 KAJTAZ Amina W 200 FLY 2 786 9.8 2 7.8 9.8 64 PEDA Paulina W 100 BACK 1 868 9.6 1 8.6 9.6 65 MACK Linnea W 50 BACK 1 859 9.5 1 8.5 9.5 66 THORMALM Klara W 50 BREAST 1 830 9.3 1 8.3 9.3 67 CARAMIGNOLI Martina Rita W 800 FREE 1 825 9.2 1 8.2 9.2 67 FAST Emelie W 100 MEDLEY 1 829 9.2 1 8.2 9.2 69 ROBINSON Sienna W 200 BREAST 1 810 9.1 1 8.1 9.1 69 VERMEULEN Tessa W 200 BACK 1 813 9.1 1 8.1 9.1

Men’s Scoring breakdown