Scoring Breakdown: 2022 FINA World Cup Series Berlin

After last week’s World Cup Series stop in Berlin, Germany, we published the current scoring rankings. There was some interest in a breakdown of how those scores were achieved.

So naturally, we called upon swimming’s supreme data-monger Barry Revzin to do the math.

The scoring system appears complex, but upon breakdown is really quite simple.

A swimmer’s score in any given event has two components:

  • A placement score (10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1, by place)
  • A power score (FINA power points, divided by 100, rounded down to the nearest tenth)

Once those scores are calculated, each swimmer’s three best events are added up to give them an individual score for the meet.

In essence, the power points wind up being a tie-breaker of sorts between swimmers who score the same, or very-similar, number of placement points. With the depth of this year’s field, it’s very difficult (though not entirely impossible) to overcome better place rankings with better power point rankings.

One big exception is Tes Schouten only swimming two individual events, but still ranking ahead of three swimmers who finaled in three individual events. She was just 9th in prelims of the women’s 50 breaststroke after winning the 200 and placing 2nd in the 100.

Though not explicitly stated in the rules, FINA’s published results imply that athletes don’t get (Power Points + 0 place points) for events where they don’t place top 8. This means that one spot in prelims of the 50 breaststroke, .03 seconds, cost her about $600 in prize money.

In total, 70 women and 79 men scored in Berlin. The top 20 of each gender earned money.

In the series’ final two stops, in Toronto and Indianapolis, the same process will be used. At the end of all three meets, each swimmer’s scores will be added up to determine a final ranking. The top 8 per gender will receive overall series prize money, including $100,000 for the top man and top woman.

While FINA rules don’t require an athlete to participate in all three meets to win overall prizes, the math makes it a de facto requirement.

A few scoring quirks that we discovered from this exercise that are not listed in FINA’s rules book (because if you’ve read this far, we assume you’re interested in this kind of nuance):

  • In the case of a tie, both swimmers receive the points from the higher place. For example, Marek Ulrich and Tomas Fanta tied for 5th place in the men’s 100 back. Swimming tradition would give them each 3.5 points (4 points for 5th + 3 points for 6th, divided by 2). Instead, FINA has awarded them each 4 points.
  • Federico Poggio was disqualified in the final of the men’s 100 breaststroke. FINA still gave him the single point for an 8th-place finish, though they gave him 0 power points.

Women Scoring Breakdown

Rank last first event1 place1 power1 score1 event2 place2 power2 score2 event3 place3 power3 score3 place power total  prize $
1 HAUGHEY Siobhan Bernadette W 200 FREE 10 971 19.7 W 400 FREE 10 967 19.6 W 100 FREE 10 924 19.2 30 28.5 58.5  $      12,000
2 NELSON Beata W 100 BACK 10 940 19.4 W 200 BACK 10 913 19.1 W 200 MEDLEY 10 887 18.8 30 27.3 57.3  $      10,000
3 MASSE Kylie W 50 BACK 10 902 19 W 100 BACK 8 925 17.2 W 200 BACK 8 898 16.9 26 27.1 53.1  $         8,000
4 MEILUTYTE Ruta W 50 BREAST 10 995 19.9 W 100 BREAST 10 966 19.6 W 100 MEDLEY 4 875 12.7 24 28.2 52.2  $         6,000
5 GASTALDELLO Beryl W 100 MEDLEY 10 936 19.3 W 50 FLY 10 909 19 W 100 FREE 5 888 13.8 25 27.1 52.1  $         5,500
6 WILSON Madison W 200 FREE 8 905 17 W 100 FREE 8 902 17 W 50 FREE 5 859 13.5 21 26.5 47.5  $         5,400
7 HANSSON Louise W 100 FLY 10 960 19.6 W 100 BACK 5 904 14 W 50 BACK 5 872 13.7 20 27.3 47.3  $         5,300
8 FLICKINGER Hali W 200 FLY 6 863 14.6 W 400 FREE 5 891 13.9 W 400 MEDLEY 10 878 8.7 21 26.2 47.2  $         5,200
9 WILM Ingrid W 50 BACK 8 896 16.9 W 100 BACK 6 923 15.2 W 200 BACK 6 871 14.7 20 26.8 46.8  $         5,100
10 GORBENKO Anastasia W 200 MEDLEY 8 871 16.7 W 100 MEDLEY 6 898 14.9 W 100 BREAST 6 884 14.8 20 26.4 46.4  $         5,000
11 WOOD Abbie W 200 MEDLEY 6 870 14.7 W 200 BREAST 6 864 14.6 W 400 MEDLEY 8 866 8.6 20 25.9 45.9  $         4,900
12 CUSINATO Ilaria W 200 FLY 10 869 18.6 W 200 MEDLEY 5 854 13.5 W 400 MEDLEY 5 854 8.5 20 25.6 45.6  $         4,800
13 DE WAARD Maaike W 100 FLY 8 880 16.8 W 50 BACK 6 878 14.7 W 100 BACK 4 882 12.8 18 26.3 44.3  $         4,700
14 STEENBERGEN Marrit W 100 FREE 6 899 14.9 W 200 FREE 6 894 14.9 W 100 MEDLEY 5 893 13.9 17 26.7 43.7  $         4,600
15 DUMONT Valentine W 400 FREE 3 876 11.7 W 200 FREE 3 874 11.7 W 800 FREE 5 838 13.3 11 25.7 36.7  $         4,500
16 SCHOUTEN Tes W 200 BREAST 10 896 18.9 W 100 BREAST 8 894 16.9 18 17.8 35.8  $         4,400
17 FAIN Katja W 400 FREE 4 878 12.7 W 200 FREE 2 873 10.7 W 800 FREE 4 832 12.3 10 25.7 35.7  $         4,300
18 BACH Helena W 200 FLY 5 851 13.5 W 100 FLY 4 845 12.4 W 400 MEDLEY 1 800 8 10 24.9 34.9  $         4,200
19 GOSE Isabel W 400 FREE 6 923 15.2 W 800 FREE 10 908 19 16 18.2 34.2  $         4,100
20 WATTEL Marie W 50 FLY 4 867 12.6 W 50 FREE 3 850 11.5 W 200 FREE 1 857 9.5 8 25.6 33.6  $         4,000
21 BONNET Charlotte W 100 BREAST 4 871 12.7 W 200 BREAST 2 842 10.4 W 200 MEDLEY 2 838 10.3 8 25.4 33.4
22 ANGIOLINI Lisa W 200 BREAST 3 848 11.4 W 50 BREAST 3 837 11.3 W 100 BREAST 1 862 9.6 7 25.3 32.3
23 LAHTINEN Laura W 200 FLY 8 863 16.6 W 100 FLY 6 872 14.7 14 17.3 31.3
24 SEEMANOVA Barbora W 400 FREE 8 924 17.2 W 200 FREE 5 891 13.9 13 18.1 31.1
25 HANSSON Sophie W 50 BREAST 8 876 16.7 W 100 BREAST 5 881 13.8 13 17.5 30.5
26 JAKABOS Zsuzsanna W 200 FLY 1 785 8.8 W 200 MEDLEY 1 783 8.8 W 400 MEDLEY 2 821 10.2 4 23.8 27.8
27 HARRIS Meg W 50 FREE 8 862 16.6 W 100 FREE 2 861 10.6 10 17.2 27.2
28 BROWN Erika W 50 FREE 6 861 14.6 W 100 FREE 3 867 11.6 9 17.2 26.2
29 ANDISON Bailey W 200 MEDLEY 3 852 11.5 W 400 MEDLEY 6 866 8.6 9 17.1 26.1
30 HOSPER Lotte W 200 BACK 5 831 13.3 W 200 FLY 3 795 10.9 8 16.2 24.2
31 JUNEVIK Sara W 50 FLY 5 872 13.7 W 100 FLY 2 825 10.2 7 16.9 23.9
32 FRANCESCHI Sara W 200 MEDLEY 4 853 12.5 W 400 MEDLEY 3 828 8.2 7 16.7 23.7
33 GOUGH Maddy W 400 FREE 1 822 9.2 W 800 FREE 6 847 14.4 7 16.6 23.6
34 COLEMAN Michelle W 50 FREE 4 855 12.5 W 100 FREE 1 857 9.5 5 17 22
35 VANOTTERDIJK Roos W 100 FLY 3 838 11.3 W 100 MEDLEY 2 863 10.6 5 16.9 21.9
36 KUBOVA Simona W 100 BACK 2 876 10.7 W 50 BACK 2 861 10.6 4 17.3 21.3
37 DE JONG Imani W 400 FREE 2 858 10.5 W 800 FREE 2 825 10.2 4 16.7 20.7
38 BUSCH Kim W 50 FLY 2 861 10.6 W 100 FLY 1 818 9.1 3 16.7 19.7
39 WASICK Katarzyna W 50 FREE 10 950 19.5 10 9.5 19.5
40 DI PIETRO Silvia W 50 FLY 1 855 9.5 W 50 FREE 1 819 9.1 2 16.6 18.6
41 BLOMSTERBERG Thea W 200 BREAST 8 888 16.8 8 8.8 16.8
42 WELLBROCK Sarah W 800 FREE 8 865 16.6 8 8.6 16.6
43 BARRATT Holly W 50 FLY 7 885 15.8 7 8.8 15.8
43 HENIQUE Melanie W 50 FLY 7 885 15.8 7 8.8 15.8
45 GASPARD Florine W 50 BREAST 5 858 13.5 5 8.5 13.5
45 KOHLER Angelina W 100 FLY 5 851 13.5 5 8.5 13.5
45 RYBAK-ANDERSEN Clara W 200 BREAST 5 859 13.5 5 8.5 13.5
48 BRO Signe W 200 FREE 4 883 12.8 4 8.8 12.8
49 DE LOOF Catie W 100 FREE 4 875 12.7 4 8.7 12.7
50 HORSKA Kristyna W 200 BREAST 4 852 12.5 4 8.5 12.5
50 PUDAR Lana W 200 FLY 4 850 12.5 4 8.5 12.5
52 HULKKO Ida W 50 BREAST 4 838 12.3 4 8.3 12.3
53 BELMONTE Mireia W 400 MEDLEY 4 829 8.2 4 8.2 12.2
53 PISKORSKA Adela W 200 BACK 4 826 12.2 4 8.2 12.2
55 MAHIEU Pauline W 100 BACK 3 878 11.7 3 8.7 11.7
55 SZTANDERA Dominika W 100 BREAST 3 870 11.7 3 8.7 11.7
57 MOLUH Mary-Ambre W 50 BACK 3 865 11.6 3 8.6 11.6
58 MARTINEZ GUILLEN Angela W 800 FREE 3 829 11.2 3 8.2 11.2
58 ZEVINA Daryna W 200 BACK 3 824 11.2 3 8.2 11.2
60 CARRARO Martina W 100 BREAST 2 865 10.6 2 8.6 10.6
61 SLYNGSTADLI Silje W 50 BREAST 2 834 10.3 2 8.3 10.3
62 ROSVALL Hanna W 200 BACK 2 817 10.1 2 8.1 10.1
63 KAJTAZ Amina W 200 FLY 2 786 9.8 2 7.8 9.8
64 PEDA Paulina W 100 BACK 1 868 9.6 1 8.6 9.6
65 MACK Linnea W 50 BACK 1 859 9.5 1 8.5 9.5
66 THORMALM Klara W 50 BREAST 1 830 9.3 1 8.3 9.3
67 CARAMIGNOLI Martina Rita W 800 FREE 1 825 9.2 1 8.2 9.2
67 FAST Emelie W 100 MEDLEY 1 829 9.2 1 8.2 9.2
69 ROBINSON Sienna W 200 BREAST 1 810 9.1 1 8.1 9.1
69 VERMEULEN Tessa W 200 BACK 1 813 9.1 1 8.1 9.1

Men’s Scoring breakdown

Rank last first event1 place1 power1 score1 event2 place2 power2 score2 event3 place3 power3 score3 place power total  prize $
1 SATES Matthew M 200 FREE 10 955 19.5 M 200 MEDLEY 10 946 19.4 M 400 FREE 10 944 19.4 30 28.3 58.3  $      12,000
2 CARTER Dylan M 50 FLY 10 949 19.4 M 50 FREE 10 914 19.1 M 50 BACK 10 884 18.8 30 27.3 57.3  $      10,000
3 FINK Nic M 100 BREAST 10 940 19.4 M 50 BREAST 10 898 18.9 M 200 BREAST 10 872 18.7 30 27 57  $         8,000
4 LE CLOS Chad M 200 FLY 10 962 19.6 M 100 FLY 10 951 19.5 M 50 FLY 8 939 17.3 28 28.4 56.4  $         6,000
5 CHALMERS Kyle M 100 FREE 10 933 19.3 M 200 FREE 8 949 17.4 M 50 FREE 8 879 16.7 26 27.4 53.4  $         5,500
6 CECCON Thomas M 100 MEDLEY 10 875 18.7 M 100 BACK 8 924 17.2 M 50 BACK 8 876 16.7 26 26.6 52.6  $         5,400
7 CASAS Shaine M 100 BACK 10 928 19.2 M 200 BACK 10 885 18.8 M 50 FLY 2 894 10.9 22 26.9 48.9  $         5,300
8 PONTI Noe M 200 FLY 8 941 17.4 M 100 FLY 8 905 17 M 200 FREE 3 877 11.7 19 27.1 46.1  $         5,200
9 KOS Hubert M 200 MEDLEY 8 891 16.9 M 200 BACK 5 820 13.2 M 400 MEDLEY 6 865 14.6 19 25.7 44.7  $         5,100
10 ACEVEDO Javier M 50 BACK 6 874 14.7 M 100 MEDLEY 6 864 14.6 M 100 BACK 6 894 14.9 18 26.2 44.2  $         5,000
11 RAPSYS Danas M 400 FREE 6 893 14.9 M 200 MEDLEY 6 875 14.7 M 200 FREE 5 910 14.1 17 26.7 43.7  $         4,900
12 REITSHAMMER Bernhard M 100 BREAST 5 872 13.7 M 100 MEDLEY 5 845 13.4 M 50 BREAST 5 834 13.3 15 25.4 40.4  $         4,800
13 NDOYE-BROUARD Yohann M 200 BACK 8 872 16.7 M 100 BACK 4 862 12.6 M 50 BACK 2 820 10.2 14 25.5 39.5  $         4,700
14 KROON Luc M 200 FREE 4 888 12.8 M 400 FREE 4 885 12.8 M 200 MEDLEY 4 832 12.3 12 25.9 37.9  $         4,600
15 ZIRK Kregor M 200 FLY 3 891 11.9 M 400 FREE 3 866 11.6 M 200 FREE 2 854 10.5 8 26 34  $         4,500
16 FRANTA Tomas M 50 BACK 4 846 12.4 M 200 BACK 3 802 11 M 100 BACK 2 836 10.3 9 24.7 33.7  $         4,400
17 TOUMARKIN Yakov M 200 MEDLEY 5 838 13.3 M 100 MEDLEY 3 788 10.8 M 100 BACK 1 788 8.8 9 23.9 32.9  $         4,300
18 SMITH Kieran M 400 FREE 8 932 17.3 M 200 FREE 6 916 15.1 14 18.4 32.4  $         4,200
19 MARTINENGHI Nicolo M 50 BREAST 8 871 16.7 M 100 BREAST 6 905 15 14 17.7 31.7  $         4,100
20 WHITLEY Reece M 100 BREAST 8 909 17 M 50 BREAST 6 853 14.5 14 17.5 31.5  $         4,000
21 SCHREUDERS Mikel M 100 MEDLEY 4 792 11.9 M 50 BREAST 2 804 10 M 100 FREE 1 832 9.3 7 24.2 31.2
22 RIVOLTA Matteo M 50 FLY 6 917 15.1 M 100 FLY 6 885 14.8 12 17.9 29.9
23 RAZZETTI Alberto M 200 FLY 4 900 13 M 400 MEDLEY 8 883 16.8 12 17.8 29.8
24 CHRISTOU Apostolos M 100 BACK 6 894 14.9 M 50 BACK 5 850 13.5 11 17.4 28.4
24 GROUSSET Maxime M 100 FREE 8 903 17 M 50 FREE 3 846 11.4 11 17.4 28.4
26 ELKAMASH Marwan M 400 FREE 5 886 13.8 M 1500 FREE 5 903 14 10 17.8 27.8
27 OSTROWSKI Karol M 100 FREE 5 871 13.7 M 50 FREE 5 863 13.6 10 17.3 27.3
28 WIEKIERA Dawid M 200 BREAST 6 853 14.5 M 100 BREAST 4 859 12.5 10 17 27
29 SHIELDS Tom M 100 FLY 5 874 13.7 M 50 FLY 3 903 12 8 17.7 25.7
30 KUSCH Marius M 50 FLY 4 905 13 M 100 FLY 4 862 12.6 8 17.6 25.6
31 ZABOJNIK Matej M 200 BREAST 5 847 13.4 M 100 BREAST 3 841 11.4 8 16.8 24.8
32 JANSEN Thomas M 200 MEDLEY 3 810 11.1 M 400 MEDLEY 5 850 13.5 8 16.6 24.6
33 MANAUDOU Florent M 50 FREE 6 878 14.7 M 50 FLY 1 881 9.8 7 17.5 24.5
34 CHRISTIANSEN Henrik M 400 FREE 2 854 10.5 M 1500 FREE 4 902 13 6 17.5 23.5
35 MASIUK Ksawery M 200 BACK 4 805 12 M 100 BACK 3 839 11.3 7 16.3 23.3
36 SIDLAUSKAS Andrius M 200 BREAST 3 808 11 M 100 BREAST 2 832 10.3 5 16.3 21.3
37 WELLBROCK Florian M 1500 FREE 10 937 19.3 10 9.3 19.3
38 JOENTVEDT Jon M 400 FREE 1 845 9.4 M 400 MEDLEY 1 817 9.1 2 16.5 18.5
39 ROMANCHUK Mykhallo M 1500 FREE 8 932 17.3 8 9.3 17.3
40 KOCH Marco M 200 BREAST 8 872 16.7 8 8.7 16.7
41 WANG Kuan-Hung M 200 FLY 6 926 15.2 6 9.2 15.2
42 SCHWARZ Swen M 1500 FREE 6 907 15 6 9 15
43 DEPLANO Leonardo M 100 FREE 6 881 14.8 6 8.8 14.8
44 KAWECKI Radoslaw M 200 BACK 6 826 14.2 6 8.2 14.2
45 SZABO Szebasztian M 50 FLY 5 910 14.1 5 9.1 14.1
46 MARTON Richard M 200 FLY 5 908 14 5 9 14
47 MIRESSI Alessandro M 100 FREE 4 868 12.6 4 8.6 12.6
48 BUKHOV Vladyslav M 50 FREE 4 850 12.5 4 8.5 12.5
49 ULRICH Marek M 50 BACK 4 846 12.4 4 8.4 12.4
50 OVCHINNIKOV Maksym M 200 BREAST 4 833 12.3 4 8.3 12.3
50 SAKCI Huseyin M 50 BREAST 4 831 12.3 4 8.3 12.3
52 RUVALCABA Hector M 400 MEDLEY 4 828 12.2 4 8.2 12.2
53 WIFFEN Daniel M 1500 FREE 3 885 11.8 3 8.8 11.8
54 HUILLE Stanislas M 100 FLY 3 845 11.4 3 8.4 11.4
54 MAJCHRZAK Kacper M 100 FREE 3 844 11.4 3 8.4 11.4
56 NAGY Richard M 400 MEDLEY 3 825 11.2 3 8.2 11.2
57 KOKKO Olli M 50 BREAST 3 818 11.1 3 8.1 11.1
58 CHMIELEWSKI Krzysztof M 200 FLY 2 868 10.6 2 8.6 10.6
58 KLEMET Oliver M 1500 FREE 2 862 10.6 2 8.6 10.6
60 DE BOER Thom M 50 FREE 2 845 10.4 2 8.4 10.4
60 MAJERSKI Jakub M 100 FLY 2 843 10.4 2 8.4 10.4
62 KRASKA Jakub M 100 FREE 2 839 10.3 2 8.3 10.3
63 MATTEAZZI Pier Andrea M 400 MEDLEY 2 817 10.1 2 8.1 10.1
64 KOSINSKI Filip M 200 BACK 2 802 10 2 8 10
64 KROES Ivo M 200 BREAST 2 801 10 2 8 10
66 NAUMENKO Vadym M 200 MEDLEY 2 790 9.9 2 7.9 9.9
67 LIE Markus M 100 MEDLEY 2 764 9.6 2 7.6 9.6
68 MARTINEZ Miguel M 200 FLY 1 857 9.5 1 8.5 9.5
68 SCHWIETERT Ben M 200 FREE 1 851 9.5 1 8.5 9.5
70 HERCOG Jan M 1500 FREE 1 842 9.4 1 8.4 9.4
71 SEFL Jan M 100 FLY 1 833 9.3 1 8.3 9.3
72 SIMONS Kenzo M 50 FREE 1 827 9.2 1 8.2 9.2
73 BRAUNSCHWEIG Ole M 50 BACK 1 812 9.1 1 8.1 9.1
74 MATZERATH Lucas M 50 BREAST 1 800 9 1 8 9
75 MIKELSONS Kristaps M 200 MEDLEY 1 780 8.8 1 7.8 8.8
76 GERCHIK David M 200 BACK 1 779 8.7 1 7.7 8.7
76 HAARSAKER Christoffer M 200 BREAST 1 772 8.7 1 7.7 8.7
78 MILJENIC Nikola M 100 MEDLEY 1 738 8.3 1 7.3 8.3
79 POGGIO Federico M 100 BREAST 1 DQ 1 1 0 1

