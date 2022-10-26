Scoring Breakdown: 2022 FINA World Cup Series Berlin

After last week’s World Cup Series stop in Berlin, Germany, we published the current scoring rankings. There was some interest in a breakdown of how those scores were achieved.
So naturally, we called upon swimming’s supreme data-monger Barry Revzin to do the math.
The scoring system appears complex, but upon breakdown is really quite simple.
A swimmer’s score in any given event has two components:
- A placement score (10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1, by place)
- A power score (FINA power points, divided by 100, rounded down to the nearest tenth)
Once those scores are calculated, each swimmer’s three best events are added up to give them an individual score for the meet.
In essence, the power points wind up being a tie-breaker of sorts between swimmers who score the same, or very-similar, number of placement points. With the depth of this year’s field, it’s very difficult (though not entirely impossible) to overcome better place rankings with better power point rankings.
One big exception is Tes Schouten only swimming two individual events, but still ranking ahead of three swimmers who finaled in three individual events. She was just 9th in prelims of the women’s 50 breaststroke after winning the 200 and placing 2nd in the 100.
Though not explicitly stated in the rules, FINA’s published results imply that athletes don’t get (Power Points + 0 place points) for events where they don’t place top 8. This means that one spot in prelims of the 50 breaststroke, .03 seconds, cost her about $600 in prize money.
In total, 70 women and 79 men scored in Berlin. The top 20 of each gender earned money.
In the series’ final two stops, in Toronto and Indianapolis, the same process will be used. At the end of all three meets, each swimmer’s scores will be added up to determine a final ranking. The top 8 per gender will receive overall series prize money, including $100,000 for the top man and top woman.
While FINA rules don’t require an athlete to participate in all three meets to win overall prizes, the math makes it a de facto requirement.
A few scoring quirks that we discovered from this exercise that are not listed in FINA’s rules book (because if you’ve read this far, we assume you’re interested in this kind of nuance):
- In the case of a tie, both swimmers receive the points from the higher place. For example, Marek Ulrich and Tomas Fanta tied for 5th place in the men’s 100 back. Swimming tradition would give them each 3.5 points (4 points for 5th + 3 points for 6th, divided by 2). Instead, FINA has awarded them each 4 points.
- Federico Poggio was disqualified in the final of the men’s 100 breaststroke. FINA still gave him the single point for an 8th-place finish, though they gave him 0 power points.
Women Scoring Breakdown
|Rank
|last
|first
|event1
|place1
|power1
|score1
|event2
|place2
|power2
|score2
|event3
|place3
|power3
|score3
|place
|power
|total
|prize $
|1
|HAUGHEY
|Siobhan Bernadette
|W 200 FREE
|10
|971
|19.7
|W 400 FREE
|10
|967
|19.6
|W 100 FREE
|10
|924
|19.2
|30
|28.5
|58.5
|$ 12,000
|2
|NELSON
|Beata
|W 100 BACK
|10
|940
|19.4
|W 200 BACK
|10
|913
|19.1
|W 200 MEDLEY
|10
|887
|18.8
|30
|27.3
|57.3
|$ 10,000
|3
|MASSE
|Kylie
|W 50 BACK
|10
|902
|19
|W 100 BACK
|8
|925
|17.2
|W 200 BACK
|8
|898
|16.9
|26
|27.1
|53.1
|$ 8,000
|4
|MEILUTYTE
|Ruta
|W 50 BREAST
|10
|995
|19.9
|W 100 BREAST
|10
|966
|19.6
|W 100 MEDLEY
|4
|875
|12.7
|24
|28.2
|52.2
|$ 6,000
|5
|GASTALDELLO
|Beryl
|W 100 MEDLEY
|10
|936
|19.3
|W 50 FLY
|10
|909
|19
|W 100 FREE
|5
|888
|13.8
|25
|27.1
|52.1
|$ 5,500
|6
|WILSON
|Madison
|W 200 FREE
|8
|905
|17
|W 100 FREE
|8
|902
|17
|W 50 FREE
|5
|859
|13.5
|21
|26.5
|47.5
|$ 5,400
|7
|HANSSON
|Louise
|W 100 FLY
|10
|960
|19.6
|W 100 BACK
|5
|904
|14
|W 50 BACK
|5
|872
|13.7
|20
|27.3
|47.3
|$ 5,300
|8
|FLICKINGER
|Hali
|W 200 FLY
|6
|863
|14.6
|W 400 FREE
|5
|891
|13.9
|W 400 MEDLEY
|10
|878
|8.7
|21
|26.2
|47.2
|$ 5,200
|9
|WILM
|Ingrid
|W 50 BACK
|8
|896
|16.9
|W 100 BACK
|6
|923
|15.2
|W 200 BACK
|6
|871
|14.7
|20
|26.8
|46.8
|$ 5,100
|10
|GORBENKO
|Anastasia
|W 200 MEDLEY
|8
|871
|16.7
|W 100 MEDLEY
|6
|898
|14.9
|W 100 BREAST
|6
|884
|14.8
|20
|26.4
|46.4
|$ 5,000
|11
|WOOD
|Abbie
|W 200 MEDLEY
|6
|870
|14.7
|W 200 BREAST
|6
|864
|14.6
|W 400 MEDLEY
|8
|866
|8.6
|20
|25.9
|45.9
|$ 4,900
|12
|CUSINATO
|Ilaria
|W 200 FLY
|10
|869
|18.6
|W 200 MEDLEY
|5
|854
|13.5
|W 400 MEDLEY
|5
|854
|8.5
|20
|25.6
|45.6
|$ 4,800
|13
|DE WAARD
|Maaike
|W 100 FLY
|8
|880
|16.8
|W 50 BACK
|6
|878
|14.7
|W 100 BACK
|4
|882
|12.8
|18
|26.3
|44.3
|$ 4,700
|14
|STEENBERGEN
|Marrit
|W 100 FREE
|6
|899
|14.9
|W 200 FREE
|6
|894
|14.9
|W 100 MEDLEY
|5
|893
|13.9
|17
|26.7
|43.7
|$ 4,600
|15
|DUMONT
|Valentine
|W 400 FREE
|3
|876
|11.7
|W 200 FREE
|3
|874
|11.7
|W 800 FREE
|5
|838
|13.3
|11
|25.7
|36.7
|$ 4,500
|16
|SCHOUTEN
|Tes
|W 200 BREAST
|10
|896
|18.9
|W 100 BREAST
|8
|894
|16.9
|18
|17.8
|35.8
|$ 4,400
|17
|FAIN
|Katja
|W 400 FREE
|4
|878
|12.7
|W 200 FREE
|2
|873
|10.7
|W 800 FREE
|4
|832
|12.3
|10
|25.7
|35.7
|$ 4,300
|18
|BACH
|Helena
|W 200 FLY
|5
|851
|13.5
|W 100 FLY
|4
|845
|12.4
|W 400 MEDLEY
|1
|800
|8
|10
|24.9
|34.9
|$ 4,200
|19
|GOSE
|Isabel
|W 400 FREE
|6
|923
|15.2
|W 800 FREE
|10
|908
|19
|16
|18.2
|34.2
|$ 4,100
|20
|WATTEL
|Marie
|W 50 FLY
|4
|867
|12.6
|W 50 FREE
|3
|850
|11.5
|W 200 FREE
|1
|857
|9.5
|8
|25.6
|33.6
|$ 4,000
|21
|BONNET
|Charlotte
|W 100 BREAST
|4
|871
|12.7
|W 200 BREAST
|2
|842
|10.4
|W 200 MEDLEY
|2
|838
|10.3
|8
|25.4
|33.4
|22
|ANGIOLINI
|Lisa
|W 200 BREAST
|3
|848
|11.4
|W 50 BREAST
|3
|837
|11.3
|W 100 BREAST
|1
|862
|9.6
|7
|25.3
|32.3
|23
|LAHTINEN
|Laura
|W 200 FLY
|8
|863
|16.6
|W 100 FLY
|6
|872
|14.7
|14
|17.3
|31.3
|24
|SEEMANOVA
|Barbora
|W 400 FREE
|8
|924
|17.2
|W 200 FREE
|5
|891
|13.9
|13
|18.1
|31.1
|25
|HANSSON
|Sophie
|W 50 BREAST
|8
|876
|16.7
|W 100 BREAST
|5
|881
|13.8
|13
|17.5
|30.5
|26
|JAKABOS
|Zsuzsanna
|W 200 FLY
|1
|785
|8.8
|W 200 MEDLEY
|1
|783
|8.8
|W 400 MEDLEY
|2
|821
|10.2
|4
|23.8
|27.8
|27
|HARRIS
|Meg
|W 50 FREE
|8
|862
|16.6
|W 100 FREE
|2
|861
|10.6
|10
|17.2
|27.2
|28
|BROWN
|Erika
|W 50 FREE
|6
|861
|14.6
|W 100 FREE
|3
|867
|11.6
|9
|17.2
|26.2
|29
|ANDISON
|Bailey
|W 200 MEDLEY
|3
|852
|11.5
|W 400 MEDLEY
|6
|866
|8.6
|9
|17.1
|26.1
|30
|HOSPER
|Lotte
|W 200 BACK
|5
|831
|13.3
|W 200 FLY
|3
|795
|10.9
|8
|16.2
|24.2
|31
|JUNEVIK
|Sara
|W 50 FLY
|5
|872
|13.7
|W 100 FLY
|2
|825
|10.2
|7
|16.9
|23.9
|32
|FRANCESCHI
|Sara
|W 200 MEDLEY
|4
|853
|12.5
|W 400 MEDLEY
|3
|828
|8.2
|7
|16.7
|23.7
|33
|GOUGH
|Maddy
|W 400 FREE
|1
|822
|9.2
|W 800 FREE
|6
|847
|14.4
|7
|16.6
|23.6
|34
|COLEMAN
|Michelle
|W 50 FREE
|4
|855
|12.5
|W 100 FREE
|1
|857
|9.5
|5
|17
|22
|35
|VANOTTERDIJK
|Roos
|W 100 FLY
|3
|838
|11.3
|W 100 MEDLEY
|2
|863
|10.6
|5
|16.9
|21.9
|36
|KUBOVA
|Simona
|W 100 BACK
|2
|876
|10.7
|W 50 BACK
|2
|861
|10.6
|4
|17.3
|21.3
|37
|DE JONG
|Imani
|W 400 FREE
|2
|858
|10.5
|W 800 FREE
|2
|825
|10.2
|4
|16.7
|20.7
|38
|BUSCH
|Kim
|W 50 FLY
|2
|861
|10.6
|W 100 FLY
|1
|818
|9.1
|3
|16.7
|19.7
|39
|WASICK
|Katarzyna
|W 50 FREE
|10
|950
|19.5
|10
|9.5
|19.5
|40
|DI PIETRO
|Silvia
|W 50 FLY
|1
|855
|9.5
|W 50 FREE
|1
|819
|9.1
|2
|16.6
|18.6
|41
|BLOMSTERBERG
|Thea
|W 200 BREAST
|8
|888
|16.8
|8
|8.8
|16.8
|42
|WELLBROCK
|Sarah
|W 800 FREE
|8
|865
|16.6
|8
|8.6
|16.6
|43
|BARRATT
|Holly
|W 50 FLY
|7
|885
|15.8
|7
|8.8
|15.8
|43
|HENIQUE
|Melanie
|W 50 FLY
|7
|885
|15.8
|7
|8.8
|15.8
|45
|GASPARD
|Florine
|W 50 BREAST
|5
|858
|13.5
|5
|8.5
|13.5
|45
|KOHLER
|Angelina
|W 100 FLY
|5
|851
|13.5
|5
|8.5
|13.5
|45
|RYBAK-ANDERSEN
|Clara
|W 200 BREAST
|5
|859
|13.5
|5
|8.5
|13.5
|48
|BRO
|Signe
|W 200 FREE
|4
|883
|12.8
|4
|8.8
|12.8
|49
|DE LOOF
|Catie
|W 100 FREE
|4
|875
|12.7
|4
|8.7
|12.7
|50
|HORSKA
|Kristyna
|W 200 BREAST
|4
|852
|12.5
|4
|8.5
|12.5
|50
|PUDAR
|Lana
|W 200 FLY
|4
|850
|12.5
|4
|8.5
|12.5
|52
|HULKKO
|Ida
|W 50 BREAST
|4
|838
|12.3
|4
|8.3
|12.3
|53
|BELMONTE
|Mireia
|W 400 MEDLEY
|4
|829
|8.2
|4
|8.2
|12.2
|53
|PISKORSKA
|Adela
|W 200 BACK
|4
|826
|12.2
|4
|8.2
|12.2
|55
|MAHIEU
|Pauline
|W 100 BACK
|3
|878
|11.7
|3
|8.7
|11.7
|55
|SZTANDERA
|Dominika
|W 100 BREAST
|3
|870
|11.7
|3
|8.7
|11.7
|57
|MOLUH
|Mary-Ambre
|W 50 BACK
|3
|865
|11.6
|3
|8.6
|11.6
|58
|MARTINEZ GUILLEN
|Angela
|W 800 FREE
|3
|829
|11.2
|3
|8.2
|11.2
|58
|ZEVINA
|Daryna
|W 200 BACK
|3
|824
|11.2
|3
|8.2
|11.2
|60
|CARRARO
|Martina
|W 100 BREAST
|2
|865
|10.6
|2
|8.6
|10.6
|61
|SLYNGSTADLI
|Silje
|W 50 BREAST
|2
|834
|10.3
|2
|8.3
|10.3
|62
|ROSVALL
|Hanna
|W 200 BACK
|2
|817
|10.1
|2
|8.1
|10.1
|63
|KAJTAZ
|Amina
|W 200 FLY
|2
|786
|9.8
|2
|7.8
|9.8
|64
|PEDA
|Paulina
|W 100 BACK
|1
|868
|9.6
|1
|8.6
|9.6
|65
|MACK
|Linnea
|W 50 BACK
|1
|859
|9.5
|1
|8.5
|9.5
|66
|THORMALM
|Klara
|W 50 BREAST
|1
|830
|9.3
|1
|8.3
|9.3
|67
|CARAMIGNOLI
|Martina Rita
|W 800 FREE
|1
|825
|9.2
|1
|8.2
|9.2
|67
|FAST
|Emelie
|W 100 MEDLEY
|1
|829
|9.2
|1
|8.2
|9.2
|69
|ROBINSON
|Sienna
|W 200 BREAST
|1
|810
|9.1
|1
|8.1
|9.1
|69
|VERMEULEN
|Tessa
|W 200 BACK
|1
|813
|9.1
|1
|8.1
|9.1
Men’s Scoring breakdown
|Rank
|last
|first
|event1
|place1
|power1
|score1
|event2
|place2
|power2
|score2
|event3
|place3
|power3
|score3
|place
|power
|total
|prize $
|1
|SATES
|Matthew
|M 200 FREE
|10
|955
|19.5
|M 200 MEDLEY
|10
|946
|19.4
|M 400 FREE
|10
|944
|19.4
|30
|28.3
|58.3
|$ 12,000
|2
|CARTER
|Dylan
|M 50 FLY
|10
|949
|19.4
|M 50 FREE
|10
|914
|19.1
|M 50 BACK
|10
|884
|18.8
|30
|27.3
|57.3
|$ 10,000
|3
|FINK
|Nic
|M 100 BREAST
|10
|940
|19.4
|M 50 BREAST
|10
|898
|18.9
|M 200 BREAST
|10
|872
|18.7
|30
|27
|57
|$ 8,000
|4
|LE CLOS
|Chad
|M 200 FLY
|10
|962
|19.6
|M 100 FLY
|10
|951
|19.5
|M 50 FLY
|8
|939
|17.3
|28
|28.4
|56.4
|$ 6,000
|5
|CHALMERS
|Kyle
|M 100 FREE
|10
|933
|19.3
|M 200 FREE
|8
|949
|17.4
|M 50 FREE
|8
|879
|16.7
|26
|27.4
|53.4
|$ 5,500
|6
|CECCON
|Thomas
|M 100 MEDLEY
|10
|875
|18.7
|M 100 BACK
|8
|924
|17.2
|M 50 BACK
|8
|876
|16.7
|26
|26.6
|52.6
|$ 5,400
|7
|CASAS
|Shaine
|M 100 BACK
|10
|928
|19.2
|M 200 BACK
|10
|885
|18.8
|M 50 FLY
|2
|894
|10.9
|22
|26.9
|48.9
|$ 5,300
|8
|PONTI
|Noe
|M 200 FLY
|8
|941
|17.4
|M 100 FLY
|8
|905
|17
|M 200 FREE
|3
|877
|11.7
|19
|27.1
|46.1
|$ 5,200
|9
|KOS
|Hubert
|M 200 MEDLEY
|8
|891
|16.9
|M 200 BACK
|5
|820
|13.2
|M 400 MEDLEY
|6
|865
|14.6
|19
|25.7
|44.7
|$ 5,100
|10
|ACEVEDO
|Javier
|M 50 BACK
|6
|874
|14.7
|M 100 MEDLEY
|6
|864
|14.6
|M 100 BACK
|6
|894
|14.9
|18
|26.2
|44.2
|$ 5,000
|11
|RAPSYS
|Danas
|M 400 FREE
|6
|893
|14.9
|M 200 MEDLEY
|6
|875
|14.7
|M 200 FREE
|5
|910
|14.1
|17
|26.7
|43.7
|$ 4,900
|12
|REITSHAMMER
|Bernhard
|M 100 BREAST
|5
|872
|13.7
|M 100 MEDLEY
|5
|845
|13.4
|M 50 BREAST
|5
|834
|13.3
|15
|25.4
|40.4
|$ 4,800
|13
|NDOYE-BROUARD
|Yohann
|M 200 BACK
|8
|872
|16.7
|M 100 BACK
|4
|862
|12.6
|M 50 BACK
|2
|820
|10.2
|14
|25.5
|39.5
|$ 4,700
|14
|KROON
|Luc
|M 200 FREE
|4
|888
|12.8
|M 400 FREE
|4
|885
|12.8
|M 200 MEDLEY
|4
|832
|12.3
|12
|25.9
|37.9
|$ 4,600
|15
|ZIRK
|Kregor
|M 200 FLY
|3
|891
|11.9
|M 400 FREE
|3
|866
|11.6
|M 200 FREE
|2
|854
|10.5
|8
|26
|34
|$ 4,500
|16
|FRANTA
|Tomas
|M 50 BACK
|4
|846
|12.4
|M 200 BACK
|3
|802
|11
|M 100 BACK
|2
|836
|10.3
|9
|24.7
|33.7
|$ 4,400
|17
|TOUMARKIN
|Yakov
|M 200 MEDLEY
|5
|838
|13.3
|M 100 MEDLEY
|3
|788
|10.8
|M 100 BACK
|1
|788
|8.8
|9
|23.9
|32.9
|$ 4,300
|18
|SMITH
|Kieran
|M 400 FREE
|8
|932
|17.3
|M 200 FREE
|6
|916
|15.1
|14
|18.4
|32.4
|$ 4,200
|19
|MARTINENGHI
|Nicolo
|M 50 BREAST
|8
|871
|16.7
|M 100 BREAST
|6
|905
|15
|14
|17.7
|31.7
|$ 4,100
|20
|WHITLEY
|Reece
|M 100 BREAST
|8
|909
|17
|M 50 BREAST
|6
|853
|14.5
|14
|17.5
|31.5
|$ 4,000
|21
|SCHREUDERS
|Mikel
|M 100 MEDLEY
|4
|792
|11.9
|M 50 BREAST
|2
|804
|10
|M 100 FREE
|1
|832
|9.3
|7
|24.2
|31.2
|22
|RIVOLTA
|Matteo
|M 50 FLY
|6
|917
|15.1
|M 100 FLY
|6
|885
|14.8
|12
|17.9
|29.9
|23
|RAZZETTI
|Alberto
|M 200 FLY
|4
|900
|13
|M 400 MEDLEY
|8
|883
|16.8
|12
|17.8
|29.8
|24
|CHRISTOU
|Apostolos
|M 100 BACK
|6
|894
|14.9
|M 50 BACK
|5
|850
|13.5
|11
|17.4
|28.4
|24
|GROUSSET
|Maxime
|M 100 FREE
|8
|903
|17
|M 50 FREE
|3
|846
|11.4
|11
|17.4
|28.4
|26
|ELKAMASH
|Marwan
|M 400 FREE
|5
|886
|13.8
|M 1500 FREE
|5
|903
|14
|10
|17.8
|27.8
|27
|OSTROWSKI
|Karol
|M 100 FREE
|5
|871
|13.7
|M 50 FREE
|5
|863
|13.6
|10
|17.3
|27.3
|28
|WIEKIERA
|Dawid
|M 200 BREAST
|6
|853
|14.5
|M 100 BREAST
|4
|859
|12.5
|10
|17
|27
|29
|SHIELDS
|Tom
|M 100 FLY
|5
|874
|13.7
|M 50 FLY
|3
|903
|12
|8
|17.7
|25.7
|30
|KUSCH
|Marius
|M 50 FLY
|4
|905
|13
|M 100 FLY
|4
|862
|12.6
|8
|17.6
|25.6
|31
|ZABOJNIK
|Matej
|M 200 BREAST
|5
|847
|13.4
|M 100 BREAST
|3
|841
|11.4
|8
|16.8
|24.8
|32
|JANSEN
|Thomas
|M 200 MEDLEY
|3
|810
|11.1
|M 400 MEDLEY
|5
|850
|13.5
|8
|16.6
|24.6
|33
|MANAUDOU
|Florent
|M 50 FREE
|6
|878
|14.7
|M 50 FLY
|1
|881
|9.8
|7
|17.5
|24.5
|34
|CHRISTIANSEN
|Henrik
|M 400 FREE
|2
|854
|10.5
|M 1500 FREE
|4
|902
|13
|6
|17.5
|23.5
|35
|MASIUK
|Ksawery
|M 200 BACK
|4
|805
|12
|M 100 BACK
|3
|839
|11.3
|7
|16.3
|23.3
|36
|SIDLAUSKAS
|Andrius
|M 200 BREAST
|3
|808
|11
|M 100 BREAST
|2
|832
|10.3
|5
|16.3
|21.3
|37
|WELLBROCK
|Florian
|M 1500 FREE
|10
|937
|19.3
|10
|9.3
|19.3
|38
|JOENTVEDT
|Jon
|M 400 FREE
|1
|845
|9.4
|M 400 MEDLEY
|1
|817
|9.1
|2
|16.5
|18.5
|39
|ROMANCHUK
|Mykhallo
|M 1500 FREE
|8
|932
|17.3
|8
|9.3
|17.3
|40
|KOCH
|Marco
|M 200 BREAST
|8
|872
|16.7
|8
|8.7
|16.7
|41
|WANG
|Kuan-Hung
|M 200 FLY
|6
|926
|15.2
|6
|9.2
|15.2
|42
|SCHWARZ
|Swen
|M 1500 FREE
|6
|907
|15
|6
|9
|15
|43
|DEPLANO
|Leonardo
|M 100 FREE
|6
|881
|14.8
|6
|8.8
|14.8
|44
|KAWECKI
|Radoslaw
|M 200 BACK
|6
|826
|14.2
|6
|8.2
|14.2
|45
|SZABO
|Szebasztian
|M 50 FLY
|5
|910
|14.1
|5
|9.1
|14.1
|46
|MARTON
|Richard
|M 200 FLY
|5
|908
|14
|5
|9
|14
|47
|MIRESSI
|Alessandro
|M 100 FREE
|4
|868
|12.6
|4
|8.6
|12.6
|48
|BUKHOV
|Vladyslav
|M 50 FREE
|4
|850
|12.5
|4
|8.5
|12.5
|49
|ULRICH
|Marek
|M 50 BACK
|4
|846
|12.4
|4
|8.4
|12.4
|50
|OVCHINNIKOV
|Maksym
|M 200 BREAST
|4
|833
|12.3
|4
|8.3
|12.3
|50
|SAKCI
|Huseyin
|M 50 BREAST
|4
|831
|12.3
|4
|8.3
|12.3
|52
|RUVALCABA
|Hector
|M 400 MEDLEY
|4
|828
|12.2
|4
|8.2
|12.2
|53
|WIFFEN
|Daniel
|M 1500 FREE
|3
|885
|11.8
|3
|8.8
|11.8
|54
|HUILLE
|Stanislas
|M 100 FLY
|3
|845
|11.4
|3
|8.4
|11.4
|54
|MAJCHRZAK
|Kacper
|M 100 FREE
|3
|844
|11.4
|3
|8.4
|11.4
|56
|NAGY
|Richard
|M 400 MEDLEY
|3
|825
|11.2
|3
|8.2
|11.2
|57
|KOKKO
|Olli
|M 50 BREAST
|3
|818
|11.1
|3
|8.1
|11.1
|58
|CHMIELEWSKI
|Krzysztof
|M 200 FLY
|2
|868
|10.6
|2
|8.6
|10.6
|58
|KLEMET
|Oliver
|M 1500 FREE
|2
|862
|10.6
|2
|8.6
|10.6
|60
|DE BOER
|Thom
|M 50 FREE
|2
|845
|10.4
|2
|8.4
|10.4
|60
|MAJERSKI
|Jakub
|M 100 FLY
|2
|843
|10.4
|2
|8.4
|10.4
|62
|KRASKA
|Jakub
|M 100 FREE
|2
|839
|10.3
|2
|8.3
|10.3
|63
|MATTEAZZI
|Pier Andrea
|M 400 MEDLEY
|2
|817
|10.1
|2
|8.1
|10.1
|64
|KOSINSKI
|Filip
|M 200 BACK
|2
|802
|10
|2
|8
|10
|64
|KROES
|Ivo
|M 200 BREAST
|2
|801
|10
|2
|8
|10
|66
|NAUMENKO
|Vadym
|M 200 MEDLEY
|2
|790
|9.9
|2
|7.9
|9.9
|67
|LIE
|Markus
|M 100 MEDLEY
|2
|764
|9.6
|2
|7.6
|9.6
|68
|MARTINEZ
|Miguel
|M 200 FLY
|1
|857
|9.5
|1
|8.5
|9.5
|68
|SCHWIETERT
|Ben
|M 200 FREE
|1
|851
|9.5
|1
|8.5
|9.5
|70
|HERCOG
|Jan
|M 1500 FREE
|1
|842
|9.4
|1
|8.4
|9.4
|71
|SEFL
|Jan
|M 100 FLY
|1
|833
|9.3
|1
|8.3
|9.3
|72
|SIMONS
|Kenzo
|M 50 FREE
|1
|827
|9.2
|1
|8.2
|9.2
|73
|BRAUNSCHWEIG
|Ole
|M 50 BACK
|1
|812
|9.1
|1
|8.1
|9.1
|74
|MATZERATH
|Lucas
|M 50 BREAST
|1
|800
|9
|1
|8
|9
|75
|MIKELSONS
|Kristaps
|M 200 MEDLEY
|1
|780
|8.8
|1
|7.8
|8.8
|76
|GERCHIK
|David
|M 200 BACK
|1
|779
|8.7
|1
|7.7
|8.7
|76
|HAARSAKER
|Christoffer
|M 200 BREAST
|1
|772
|8.7
|1
|7.7
|8.7
|78
|MILJENIC
|Nikola
|M 100 MEDLEY
|1
|738
|8.3
|1
|7.3
|8.3
|79
|POGGIO
|Federico
|M 100 BREAST
|1
|DQ
|1
|1
|0
|1
Didn’t Hali Flickinger win the 400 IM?