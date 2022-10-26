Daily Swim Coach Workout #805

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Race Specificity
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Wednesday [10/26/22]
C3/W3
Own your Prime Stroke: nuances, discoveries ongoing; experiment with buoyancy and gravity
(example: head down br pullout-wall etc)
100fr smooth, low breath
4×25 prime o=r e=l pads
100 br/fr dpc
4×25 prime knuckle pad
100 bk/fr smooth, relaxed head
4×25 prime, buoy at feet
100 fly/fr
4×25 prime scull
10×50 kick o=pr e=ch @:50 All Fast!!
100 k-sc-d-sw g1 prime rebuild
pull 2x
2×125 fr breath 5 @1:40
3×25 prime pull [email protected]:40
Stroke Groups
Breast
2x
8×25 (2 egg in 11 1leg @time/2 1 arm @time emphasis hand speed thru mid/ 2 sep 1/ 2 sep 2)@:40
200
150
100
all br/fr by 25, emphasis on DPC long stroke flow and glide! @:40/:42.5/:45 base
75 speed dr/fr/speed dr @1:20
50 speed dr/fr @1:00
25 speed drill @:40
4×50 o=fr flow e=br @RP @1:00
4×25 same @:35
[20 bobs emphasis on Press!]
Finz 3×200
[25 shooter/75 build g3-4-5] @3:30
wd with time
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
