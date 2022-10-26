Daily Swim Coach Workout #805

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Race Specificity

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Wednesday [10/26/22]

C3/W3

Own your Prime Stroke: nuances, discoveries ongoing; experiment with buoyancy and gravity

(example: head down br pullout-wall etc)

100fr smooth, low breath

4×25 prime o=r e=l pads

100 br/fr dpc

4×25 prime knuckle pad

100 bk/fr smooth, relaxed head

4×25 prime, buoy at feet

100 fly/fr

4×25 prime scull

10×50 kick o=pr e=ch @:50 All Fast!!

100 k-sc-d-sw g1 prime rebuild

pull 2x

2×125 fr breath 5 @1:40

3×25 prime pull [email protected]:40

Stroke Groups

Breast

2x

8×25 (2 egg in 11 1leg @time/2 1 arm @time emphasis hand speed thru mid/ 2 sep 1/ 2 sep 2)@:40

200

150

100

all br/fr by 25, emphasis on DPC long stroke flow and glide! @:40/:42.5/:45 base

75 speed dr/fr/speed dr @1:20

50 speed dr/fr @1:00

25 speed drill @:40

4×50 o=fr flow e=br @RP @1:00

4×25 same @:35

[20 bobs emphasis on Press!]

Finz 3×200

[25 shooter/75 build g3-4-5] @3:30

wd with time

