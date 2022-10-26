Former Michigan Swimmer Ian Miskelley Honored At Calvin’s Be Better; Invite

2022 Be Better; Invite

Saturday, October 22, 2022

Grand Rapids, Mich.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

No Team Scoring

The University of Michigan competed alongside Calvin, Davenport and Hope on Saturday to honor the late Ian Miskelley, a former member of the Wolverines who died in September 2020.

The competition, entitled the “Be Better; Invite,” was held to raise awareness for mental health at Calvin’s Venema Aquatic Center.

The meet did not have any team scoring, and there were several non-traditional events, though Michigan did produce some noteworthy times as they swept seven of the 10 traditional races.

Women’s Recap

Michigan junior Noelle Kaufmann kicked things off with a big victory in the women’s 100 fly, clocking 54.73 to lead teammate Abbey Ketslakh (56.42).

Kaufmann was 10th in this event at the Big Ten Championships last season, where she produced a best time of 52.73.

The majority of Michigan’s swimmers raced in some of their ‘off’ events at the competition.

Freshman Devon Kitchel (55.85) edged out sophomore Letitia Sim (56.00) to win the 100 back, junior Claire Newman was victorious in the 100 breast (1:04.68) and freshman Riley Francis came out on top in the 50 free (23.55).

The last traditional race of the meet was the 200 medley relay, where the Wolverines went 1-2-3, led by their ‘B’ squad in a time of 1:44.55. That team was comprised of Sophia Tuinman (26.96), Kathryn Ackerman (29.83), Lindsay Flynn (24.80) and Francis (22.96).

The competition also featured several unique races, including mystery skins, mystery IMs and off-distance relays. Check out the results here.

Men’s Recap

Nikola Acin, a fifth-year graduate senior for the Wolverines who transferred over from Purdue, had the top performance on the men’s side in the 100 back, winning in a time of 48.59.

That showing put Acin just over a second shy of his personal best, a 47.29 set leading off the Boilermaker 400 medley relay at last season’s NCAAs.

Michigan sophomore Brendan Fitzpatrick won the 100 breast (55.64), junior Wyatt Davis led a 1-2-3-4 finish in the 100 fly (48.31), and freshman Lucas Hodgson was the 50 free champ in 20.82.

Davis, a 2021 Big Ten runner-up and NCAA qualifier, is back with the team this year after leaving midway through last season to focus on his mental well-being.

The winning Wolverine squad put up a time of 1:30.39 in the 200 medley relay, with Nadav Aaronson (22.91), Gal Cohen Groumi (25.87), Tyler Ray (21.55) and Logan Zucker (20.06) combining for the win.

Both Michigan teams will return to the pool on Friday, Nov. 4 when they host Purdue in what will be their first Big Ten dual of the season.