Kate Douglass to Swim 200 IM, 100 Fly, and 200 Breast at Her First NCAA Champs

by Robert Gibbs 6

March 03rd, 2020 ACC, College, News

University of Virginia freshman Kate Douglass has been making headlines all season for her top-notch performances across a variety of events. Coming out of high school, it was clear that Douglass, the #1 recruit in the girls high school class of 2019, would be able to swim a number of events at a very high level, and she’s demonstrated that over the course of the season.

Heading into NCAAs, here’s where she was ranked across the nation:

  • 50 free (21.53) – 5th
  • 100 free (47.77) – 10th
  • 200 breast (2:05.89) – 3rd
  • 100 fly (50.30) – 4th
  • 200 IM (1:51.36) – 1st

With the women’s NCAA pre-selection sheets out, we now know that Douglass is slated to reprise her event schedule from the ACC Championships, and will swim the 200 IM, 100 fly, and 200 breast at NCAAs in a few weeks. That’s a fairly unorthodox event schedule — it’s pretty rare to see swimmer who are among the top in the nation in both the 100 fly and the 200 breast — but it makes sense as those are three events in which she’s ranked highest.

Douglass won the 200 IM and the 100 fly at ACCs, and she finished 3rd in the 200 breast behind the only two women ranked ahead of her on the psych sheet: NC State’s Sophie Hansson and fellow Cavalier freshman Ella Nelson. With Lilly King out of the picture, the race for the 200 breast title will be wide open, and those three women should be in the mix.

In the 200 IM, Douglass is seeded 0.3s ahead of last year’s champion, Beata Nelson of Wisconsin. The 100 fly may be Douglass’s toughest race, as the three women ahead of her are the three fastest women in the history of the race: Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil and USC’s Louise Hansson, who jointly hold the US Open Record at 49.26, and Tennessee’s Erika Brown, who set the American Record at the SEC Championships with a 49.38.

Konner Scott

Crazy for someone who was arguably a freestyle sprinter out of high school. Insane versatility!

43 minutes ago
Packit up

Not to disprove, rather support your point on versatility, here are Kate’s best times out of HS

50fr – 21.67
100fr – 47.98
200fr – 1:45.16
100fl – 51.74 – 58.48 LCM!
100br – 1:00.26 (2017) – 1:08.51 LCM!
200br – 2:10.59 (2016) – 2:28.00 LCM!
100bk – 53.05
200im – 1:56.09 (2018) – 2:12.11 LCM!

I would argue she is a world class IMer based off that…

25 minutes ago
Motivated

Thank you for the steady influx of articles headlining KD! I look forward to many more throughout the last month of the NCAA season! Is SwimSwam an official sponsor of Kate Douglass? I hope you find writers to cover the other non-sponsored top notch swimmers as well! For example, maybe last year’s NCAA Swimmer of the Meet ?!

36 minutes ago
Jared Anderson

Motivated – did you have any questions about what last year’s Swimmer of the Meet would swim this year? Our coverage isn’t about picking favorites, it’s about covering the swimmers whose event choices are particularly newsworthy.

33 minutes ago
SAMUEL HUNTINGTON

I would argue she is due an article solely due to the fact she is the reigning Swimmer of the Meet. That must be worth something, right?

14 minutes ago
N P

Yeah, I don’t think an article called “Beata Nelson Set to Swim Expected Event Lineup at NCAAs” would be particularly interesting or helpful. xD

20 minutes ago

