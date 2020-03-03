Kate Douglass to Swim 200 IM, 100 Fly, and 200 Breast at Her First NCAA Champs

University of Virginia freshman Kate Douglass has been making headlines all season for her top-notch performances across a variety of events. Coming out of high school, it was clear that Douglass, the #1 recruit in the girls high school class of 2019, would be able to swim a number of events at a very high level, and she’s demonstrated that over the course of the season.

Heading into NCAAs, here’s where she was ranked across the nation:

50 free (21.53) – 5th

100 free (47.77) – 10th

200 breast (2:05.89) – 3rd

100 fly (50.30) – 4th

200 IM (1:51.36) – 1st

With the women’s NCAA pre-selection sheets out, we now know that Douglass is slated to reprise her event schedule from the ACC Championships, and will swim the 200 IM, 100 fly, and 200 breast at NCAAs in a few weeks. That’s a fairly unorthodox event schedule — it’s pretty rare to see swimmer who are among the top in the nation in both the 100 fly and the 200 breast — but it makes sense as those are three events in which she’s ranked highest.

Douglass won the 200 IM and the 100 fly at ACCs, and she finished 3rd in the 200 breast behind the only two women ranked ahead of her on the psych sheet: NC State’s Sophie Hansson and fellow Cavalier freshman Ella Nelson. With Lilly King out of the picture, the race for the 200 breast title will be wide open, and those three women should be in the mix.

In the 200 IM, Douglass is seeded 0.3s ahead of last year’s champion, Beata Nelson of Wisconsin. The 100 fly may be Douglass’s toughest race, as the three women ahead of her are the three fastest women in the history of the race: Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil and USC’s Louise Hansson, who jointly hold the US Open Record at 49.26, and Tennessee’s Erika Brown, who set the American Record at the SEC Championships with a 49.38.