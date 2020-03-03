Erika Brown Sticks To 50/100 Free, 100 Fly For NCAAs; No 200 Freestyle

2020 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tennessee senior Erika Brown is sticking to her NCAA event lineup from last year, taking the 100 fly on day 3 rather than the 200 free, where she has the nation’s #1 time this season.

Brown will swim the 50 free, 100 fly, and 100 free at NCAAs later this month. The Volunteer was second at 2019 NCAAs in the 50 free (21.23), 4th in the 100 fly (50.38), and 5th in the 100 free (46.99). So far this season, she ranks #2 in the 50 free (21.03), #1 in the 100 free (45.83), and #2 in the 100 fly (49.38), but also ranks #1 nationally in the 200 free (1:41.66). The 100 fly and 200 free are back-to-back on Friday of NCAAs, which forces a choice for Brown with her post-season lineup.

The move is a great one for fans, as it leaves the 100 fly as easily the most loaded field in NCAA history. Only five women have ever broken 50 seconds in that race, and three of them are in this field – co-U.S. Open record-holder and World champ Maggie MacNeil (49.26), co-U.S. Open record-holder and defending NCAA champ Louise Hansson (49.26) and American record-holder Brown (49.38). On top of that, star freshman Kate Douglass (50.30 at mid-season) is also in the mix.

Brown should also get a 200 free swim at NCAAs on Tennessee’s 800 free relay. She split 1:41.08 from a relay start at SECs, but has been as fast as 1:41.66 from a flat start.

