Kate Douglass Breaks ACC Championship Record with 49-Point 100 Fly in Prelims

2022 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

A new ACC Championship Record was on the docket on Thursday morning at the 2022 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships.

Virginia junior Kate Douglass, after swimming the #2 all-time 50 freestyle on Wednesday evening, posted a 49.94 in the 100 fly on Thursday morning. She was the only swimmer in prelims at either the ACC or the SEC Championships who was better than 51 seconds.

That time breaks her own ACC Championship Record of 49.96 set in finals last year. That in turn broke the ACC Championship record set in 2016 by Louisville’s Kelsi Worrell (now Dahlia) in 2016. Worrell later that year would win the NCAA title in 49.43, which was at the time an NCAA Record and remains the ACC Conference Record.

Douglass swam this event at the 2021 NCAA Championship meet where she placed 2nd in 49.55 behind only the barrier-breaking 48.89 by Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil. Douglass’ versatility across all four strokes, which includes a best time of 51.84 in the 100 back at a dual meet in January, a best of 58.64 in the 100 breast, and a best of 46.30 in the 100 free, is virtually unparalleled among active female swimmers for sure at the collegiate level, and maybe globally once she gets more long course racing opportunities.

Splits Comparison:

Kate Douglass Kate Douglass Kate Douglass Kate Douglass 2022 ACC Prelims 2021 ACC Finals 2021 NCAA Finals 2021 NCAA Prelims 1st 50 23.44 22.98 23.07 23.31 2nd 50 26.50 26.98 26.48 26.63 Final Time 49.94 49.96 49.55 49.94

Douglass was very aggressive on the front half of her 100 fly on Tuesday, swimming much slower than she has in any of her other three sub-50 second swims.

This swim is the second time in her career that Douglass has broken 50 seconds in prelims. The other instance came at last year’s NCAA Championships where she swam the exact same time, 49.94, MacNeil has also broken 50 seconds in prelims at a conference meet – swimming the exact same 49.94 in the heats of her first Big Ten Championship meet in 2019.

The 100 fly becomes an even more challenging event at this year’s NCAA Championships with the long course American Record holder Torri Huske starting her college career at Stanford, so it will be interesting to see if Douglass keeps the entry at this year’s NCAA Championship meet.

Watch the Race Video Below: