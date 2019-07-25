Kamminga Collects 200 Breast Dutch National Record

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing on night 5 of the 2019 World Championships, 23-year-old Arno Kamminga broke the Dutch National Record in the men’s 200m breast. The Dutchman clocked a time of 2:08.48 to notch 10th place after semi-finals, rendering him as 2nd reserve for tomorrow night’s final.

Kamminga’s personal best heading into these Championships in Gwangju, Korea was represented by the 2:08.70 previous NR he put up at the 2018 Swim Cup in Eindhoven. Prior to that, his PB was 2:08.75 from just a week prior in The Hague, with tonight’s outing representing just his 3rd time ever under the 2:09 threshold.

Splits for Kamminga’s record-breaking outing tonight include 1:01.92/1:06.56.

The man was 2:09.39 in heats to take the 7th slot but saw America’s Andrew Wilson, Kazakhstan’s Dmitry Balandin and Japan’s Ippei Watanabe bump him out of the final for tomorrow night.

Also missing a final tonight was 2012 double Olympic Champion Ranomi Kromowidjojo, who was relegated to 9th place in the 100m free in a time of 53.43, although she had entered these Championships as just the 11th seed.