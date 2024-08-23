Joshua Gilbert Lowers New Zealand Record In SCM 100 Breast

2024 NEW ZEALAND SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day four of the 2024 New Zealand Short Course Championships saw additional national records bit the dust in this short course competition.

Joshua Gilbert of Club 37 already turned in a new 200m breast Kiwi standard but doubled up with gold in the 100m breast in record-breaking fashion.

23-year-old Gilbert fired off a time of 57.57 to get to the wall first, registering the sole time of the field under the minute barrier.

Behind him was James Slessor who snagged silver in 1:00.63 while Blair Helms bagged bronze in 1:01.92.

As for Gilbert, his splits of 12.25/14.76/15.13/15.43 collectively knocked .10 off the former New Zealand benchmark of 57.67 Glenn Snyders put on the books in 2014.

The other national record went down in the women’s 4x50m medley relay.

The Coast Swimming Club combination of Savannah-Eve Martin, Zyleika Pratt-Smith, Helena Gasson and Laura Quilter registered a winning effort of 1:48.53 to stand atop the podium.

Their effort easily overtook the previous Kiwi record of 1:50.03 established at this same meet last year. In that result, it was Zoe Pedersen who anchored the squad instead of Quilter.

Ariel Muchirahondo lowered his own New Zealand Age Record for boys’ 15-year-old 200m fly.

Entering these championships, Muchirahondo’s lifetime best and age mark sat at the 2:00.74 he logged last month. Tonight, however, he dipped under the 2:00 barrier for the first time ever.

Additional Winners