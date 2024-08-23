Joshua Gilbert Lowers New Zealand Record In SCM 100 Breast

2024 NEW ZEALAND SC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, August 20th – Saturday, August 24th
- Sir Owen G. Glenn Aquatic Centre, Auckland, New Zealand
- SCM (25m)
Day four of the 2024 New Zealand Short Course Championships saw additional national records bit the dust in this short course competition.
Joshua Gilbert of Club 37 already turned in a new 200m breast Kiwi standard but doubled up with gold in the 100m breast in record-breaking fashion.
23-year-old Gilbert fired off a time of 57.57 to get to the wall first, registering the sole time of the field under the minute barrier.
Behind him was James Slessor who snagged silver in 1:00.63 while Blair Helms bagged bronze in 1:01.92.
As for Gilbert, his splits of 12.25/14.76/15.13/15.43 collectively knocked .10 off the former New Zealand benchmark of 57.67 Glenn Snyders put on the books in 2014.
The other national record went down in the women’s 4x50m medley relay.
The Coast Swimming Club combination of Savannah-Eve Martin, Zyleika Pratt-Smith, Helena Gasson and Laura Quilter registered a winning effort of 1:48.53 to stand atop the podium.
Their effort easily overtook the previous Kiwi record of 1:50.03 established at this same meet last year. In that result, it was Zoe Pedersen who anchored the squad instead of Quilter.
Ariel Muchirahondo lowered his own New Zealand Age Record for boys’ 15-year-old 200m fly.
Entering these championships, Muchirahondo’s lifetime best and age mark sat at the 2:00.74 he logged last month. Tonight, however, he dipped under the 2:00 barrier for the first time ever.
Additional Winners
- Cameron Gray and Helena Gasson won the respective men’s and women’s 50m back events. The former hit 23.60 while the latter pt up 26.78. Gasson’s time fell just .04 outside the national record she clocked in 2021.
- Visiting Australian ace Brittany Castelluzzo nailed a time of 2:07.23 to decisively win the women’s 200m fly by over 3 seconds. Castelluzzo also topped the women’s 100m free podium in a time of 53.64.
- National record holder Brearna Crawford was within striking distance of her 10m breast national record, falling just .06 with her result of 1:06.66.
- Carter Swift punched a time of 47.38 as the winner of the men’s 100m free. He already put up a time of 47.36 leading off his club’s men’s 4x100m free relay earlier in the meet.