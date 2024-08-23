Team USA Adds 5 More Golds on Day 3 to Lengthen Lead Over Junior Pan Pacs Medal Table

2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

There is no question that the U.S. has been dominating the competition thus far at the Junior Pan Pacific Championships in Australia.

The third day of racing saw the U.S. add five more gold medals to their total tally. With 16 total golds to its name, over half of Team USA’s full hardware collection is gold, and they now have over four times as many gold medals as any other nation (Japan is the next closest with three).

While the U.S. is definitely in the lead, it has become a tight race for the runner-up spot on the medal table. Japan and Canada are tied for total medal count, with 14 each, although Japan has three golds to Canada’s two.

Also with two golds apiece are Australia and South Korea, the latter of which has managed to put themselves right in the running with Canada and Australia despite only having three total medals.

Bursting onto the medal table for the first time today was Argentina, who landed its first medal of the meet in the form of a bronze, thanks to 18-year-old Ulises Cazau placing third in the boys 100 fly in a time of 52.87.

With one more day of competition ahead, the U.S. is pretty much locked in to come out on top of the medal table, but there is still plenty of room for the following rankings to change, especially given how close the nations ranked #2 through #5 are to each other.

JUNIOR PAN PACIFICS MEDAL TABLE AFTER DAY 3