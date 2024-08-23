O’Dell On U.S. Girls Going 1-2 In All Individual Events on JPP Day 3 “It Was A Dream Come True

2024 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The American women had an outstanding third day of competition at the 2024 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, going 1-2 in every individual event and winning the girls’ 4×100 freestyle relay to close out the session. They broke three Junior Pan Pacs meet records, and just missed the junior world record in the relay by three-tenths.

Combined with Luka Mijatovic breaking a 22-year-old National Age Group record in the boys’ 400 freestyle, it was another strong session for Team USA. They’ll look to bring that energy to the closing day of the meet. We’ve pulled together a handful of notable quotes from some of the day’s medalists, broken down by event.

*All quotes are courtesy of USA Swimming’s official release on their website.*

Girls’ 400 Freestyle

Kennedi Dobson and Madi Mintenko got the party started for the American girls, winning gold and silver in the 400 freestyle to open the session. After the race Dobson, who swam two personal bests in this event at the meet, said “During that race, I was just thinking about the team and knowing that all my teammates would be cheering on deck for me. I wanted to get things started for the team and get everyone excited to race.”

Dobson won the race in 4:09.46, breaking 4:10 for the first time in her career. Mintenko earned silver in 4:10.98 and said “It was a great race; I don’t get to race Kennedi (Dobson) very often. I’m glad I can do it here because she is a great swimmer, and I love racing her. Going 1-2 with her was a great start to the night and got the team ready to go 1-2 in those next few events.”

Boys’ 400 Freestyle

15 year old Mijatovic was the only swimmer in the boys’ 400 freestyle final to break 3:50, as he sped to the win in 3:49.24. The swim marks a new 15-16 boys National Age Group Record for the U.S. as Mijatovic becomse the only . In fact, American 15-16 boy to ever break 3:50 in the event. The previous NAG was held by Larsen Jensen from 2002.

“It feels amazing just to be able to get on the podium once more for Team USA. Especially to do it with Aiden (Hammer),” Mijatovic reflected after the race,

Girls’ 100 Butterfly

After Leah Shackley scratched the 100 fly championship final, to focus on the 200 backstroke, Audrey Derivaux was bumped into the final. She made the most of the opportunity, coming from behind to pass her teammate Charlotte Crush and win the event in a new meet record and lifetime best 57.99.

“We’ve all been training together – we’re practically family now. We all love each other. It means so much that we can all go 1-2 and do it all for Team USA,” said Derivaux when asked about all the 1-2 finishes from the American girls in the session. Crush, who held on for silver in a personal best of her own (58.19), said “Honestly, I was just excited to be in the A (final), I think that is always a fun opportunity. I felt a little pressure going into it, but I knew that no matter what happened, you have your team behind you.”

Boys’ 100 Butterfly

Rowan Cox nearly chased down South Korea’s Kim Youngbeom in the boys’ 100 fly. Kim got his hands on the wall first, but Cox snagged the silver medal in a personal best 52.29, .08 seconds behind.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” Cox said after the race. “The work is not done yet – we still have another day of the meet. I have to refocus and get ready for the 50 free tomorrow.”

Girls’ 200 Backstroke

Shackley’s choice to focus on the 200 backstroke resulted in her winning gold in the event, completing her sweep of the backstrokes at these championships with a new meet record (2:08.19). “That race took so much energy from me,” Shackley admitted.

“I’m very pleased with it because that is a best time for me and I haven’t gone a best time in that race in a year-and-a-half. I’m very proud of myself. I went out fast and then died hard, but it’s okay. I still got my hand on the wall, and we got a gold for Team USA.”

Shackley held off her teammate Teagan O’Dell for the win. O’Dell took silver in 2:08.31, also under the previous meet record. When asked about the American girls’ performance through the session, O’Dell said: “It was a dream come true. I think it just shows how strong and how connected our team is this year. I think going 1-2 in all three individual events just shows how incredible we are.”

Boys’ 200 Backstroke

Gavin Keogh added another medal to Team USA’s haul on Day 3, taking silver in the boys’ 200 backstroke with a personal best 1:58.19.

“Being the only American (in the heat), it was like being the lone survivor. I knew that I had the whole team on my back, which is what gave me such a great feeling and helped push me in the race.”

Girls’ 4×100 Freestyle Relay

The ‘A’ relay of Rylee Erisman, Erika Pelaez, Teagan O’Dell, and Madi Mintenko set a new Junior Pan Pacs record of 3:36.49 to cap off a great night for the Team USA girls, missing the junior world record by only three-tenths.

It was so much fun. The finals atmosphere is just amazing. It meant a lot to do it with that group of girls,” said Erisman, who broke the 100 freestyle meet record on Day 2. Pelaez agreed, saying, “I love being a part of USA relays. Being able to hop in there and get them a lead was awesome; especially considering that it extended our streak of getting gold medals on all our relays.”

O’Dell and Mintenko swam the back half of the relay after picking up individual medals earlier in the session. O’Dell added her enthusiasm for the relays, saying “I’m so honored to be picked for the free relay team again. After the 800 free (relay), I left hungry for more.” Reflecting on the win, Mintenko replied “Once I saw Rylee (Erisman) hit the water, I knew that it was going to be something special. It’s always great getting in the water with my team, especially to do that with most of the same people I was in the relay with last night.”

Boys’ 4×100 Freestyle Relay

Quin Seider, August Vetsch, Jason Zhao, and Campbell McKean closed out the session by winning silver in the boys’ 4×100 freestyle relay in 3:18.97.

“Being on a relay for USA at an international meet has been my goal over the past few years, and I did it,” said Seider. “It didn’t really matter to me if I led off, was in the middle, or was anchoring; I was just happy to be put on the relay wherever they wanted me and wherever I could do my job best.”

On his race plan, Vetsch said that “The plan was to go fast and to come home strong. I thought I executed that well. That was the main goal: do it for the rest of the guys on the team.”

McKean added that “It’s fun to be on a relay – especially anchoring. Obviously, it’s a little scary, but I just wanted to bring it home for the team. You always have the whole team behind your back. Even if you don’t have the best swim of your season or career, you always have the team supporting you.”