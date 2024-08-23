Ron Polonsky Breaks Own Israeli National Record in 100 Breastroke

August 6-10, 2024

Wingate Institute, Netanya, Israel

LCM (50 Meters)

Meet Results

Ron Polonsky cracked 1:00 for the first time and lowered his own Israeli national record at the Israel Arena Championship for Youth and Adults. Polonsky clocked a 59.63, besting his 1:00.00 that he swam at the prelims of the 2024 Olympics.

The Israeli National Teamer and rising senior at Stanford University toyed with the minute barrier a number of times this season. At the San Antonio stop of the TYR Pro Series in April, Polosnky clocked back-to-back personal bests in the heats and finals, swimming 1:00.39 and 1:00.24 respectively.

He inched closer to the barrier in the prelims of the European Championships clocking 1:00.07 in the heats before a disqualification in the semifinals.

In the prelims of the Olympics, he hit 1:00.00 to make it back 16th in the semifinal. He added a little bit in the semifinals and did not advance on, but he showed his sub-minute potential by splitting 59.56 in the heats of the mixed 4X100 medley relay.

He finally got the job done at the Israeli championships. His 59.63 ranks him 32nd in the world this year.

Polonsky also holds national records for Israel in the 200 IM, men’s 400 free relay, and mixed 400 medley relay. He is set to start his senior year at Stanford University, where he is a 12X All-American and team record holder in the 100 breast.

Polonsky’s Club Team, Maccabi Haifa, took the adults’ team title for the meet while Maccabi Rishon LeZeon SEALS won the meet in the youth category.