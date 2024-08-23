EIU Swimming Releases 2024-2025 Season Schedule

courtesy of EIU Athletics

The Eastern Illinois men’s and women’s swim teams have released their 2024-25 schedule. The slate features 11 regular season away meets before the Summit League Championships, which will be held in February 2025.

The Panthers will open up their season with a pair of duals at IU Indy on October 4th and at Indiana State on the 18th before closing out October with a tri-meet at Valparaiso alongside Bellarmine on the 19th.

The Panthers will conclude the fall portion of their schedule with a tri-meet at UIndy that will include Butler on November 2nd before participating at the SIU A3 Performance Invite in Carbondale November 14th-16th.

Following the New Year, Eastern will resume competition at UIC on January 10th before returning to Carbondale for a dual against the Salukis on the 18th. The Panthers will have a busy final week of January, with a trip to Southern Indiana on the 25th followed by the Butler Invite on the 26th and the Evansville Invite on the 31st.

EIU will conclude the regular season with a dual against Illinois in Champaign on February 1st.

The Summit League Championships are set to be held February 19th-22nd in Iowa City, Iowa.