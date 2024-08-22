2024 New Zealand SC Championships: Aussie Castelluzzo Hits 200 Free PB

2024 NEW ZEALAND SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 of the 2024 New Zealand Short Course Championships unfolded today from Auckland, giving us some fast performances from both Kiwi and Australian swimmers.

On the Australian front, Brittany Castelluzzo produced a time of 1:55.60 to take the women’s 200m free event.

The Tea Tree Gully swimmer beat the field by well over a second, with 23-year-old Chelsey Edwards of North Shore clocking 1:57.09 for silver and her 19-year-old teammate Summer Osborne hitting 1:59.53 as the only other sub-2:00 athlete.

23-year-old Castelluzzo’s outing represented a big-time personal best, erasing her former career-quickest of 1:56.32 notched in December last year.

The men’s 200m free saw Carter Swift of the host nation turn in a result of 1:45.75 to give the 25-year-old Club 37 swimmer the gold.

Swift opened in 51.35 and closed in 54.40 to clock the 3rd fastest time of his career. His best remains at the 1:44.88 put up for 22nd place at the 2022 Short Course World Championships.

20-year-old Sam Brown dominated the men’s 400m IM, touching in a swift 4:08.84. That beat the pack by over 8 seconds, with Coast’s Brown closing in on the longstanding New Zealand national record of 4:06.6 Dean Kent put on the books over 20 years ago in 2003.

