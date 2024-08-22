2024 New Zealand SC Championships: Aussie Castelluzzo Hits 200 Free PB

2024 NEW ZEALAND SC CHAMPIONSHIPS
Tuesday, August 20th – Saturday, August 24th
Sir Owen G. Glenn Aquatic Centre, Auckland, New Zealand
SCM (25m)
Day 3 of the 2024 New Zealand Short Course Championships unfolded today from Auckland, giving us some fast performances from both Kiwi and Australian swimmers.
On the Australian front, Brittany Castelluzzo produced a time of 1:55.60 to take the women’s 200m free event.
The Tea Tree Gully swimmer beat the field by well over a second, with 23-year-old Chelsey Edwards of North Shore clocking 1:57.09 for silver and her 19-year-old teammate Summer Osborne hitting 1:59.53 as the only other sub-2:00 athlete.
23-year-old Castelluzzo’s outing represented a big-time personal best, erasing her former career-quickest of 1:56.32 notched in December last year.
The men’s 200m free saw Carter Swift of the host nation turn in a result of 1:45.75 to give the 25-year-old Club 37 swimmer the gold.
Swift opened in 51.35 and closed in 54.40 to clock the 3rd fastest time of his career. His best remains at the 1:44.88 put up for 22nd place at the 2022 Short Course World Championships.
20-year-old Sam Brown dominated the men’s 400m IM, touching in a swift 4:08.84. That beat the pack by over 8 seconds, with Coast’s Brown closing in on the longstanding New Zealand national record of 4:06.6 Dean Kent put on the books over 20 years ago in 2003.
Additional Notes
- Cameron Gray topped the men’s 50m fly podium with an outing of 23.18.
- Phoenix swimmer Vanessa Ouwehand was too quick to catch in the women’s 50m fly, punching 25.60 for gold. That eked out the victory by just .10 ahead of national record holder Helena Gasson who settled for silver in 25.70.
- 22-year-old Gina McCarthy captured the top spot in the women’s 400m IM in 4:40.43, clearing the field by 3 seconds in the process.