Sacred Heart University Swim and Dive 2024-2025 Schedule

courtesy of Sacred Heart University Athletics

The Sacred Heart University swim and dive team have announced its’ 2024-25 schedule Wednesday afternoon.

“We are excited about the new competition this season, with the jump to the MAAC, as well as some tough returning competitions such as the Gompei Invite that will help us prepare for our first MAAC Championship,” says head coach John Spadafina.

The Pioneers open their season at the Block Cancer Open Water Festival where a select group of swimmers will be competing to qualify for the CSCAA Open Water Championship in December.

SHU next competes at UConn in a double dual event with Southern Connecticut on Thursday, October 3rd. The Huskies will be hosting a CT Swim Day for local Connecticut swim clubs.

SHU opens Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) competition at home on October 5th in a double dual with Stonehill and Merrimack at 12:30 p.m.

The Pios then hit a heavy road schedule including two more double duals and returning to the Gompei Invitational in early December.

The first day of a two-day meet with Central Connecticut State will be home on January 18th. This will be the Pios’ second and final home meet of the season.

The MAAC Championship meet will be held February 12th-15th at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio.