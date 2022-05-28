Schooling Calls For Discussion On National Service As He Weighs Retirement

2016 Olympic champion Joseph Schooling of Singapore recently wrapped up his racing at the 2022 Southeast Asian Games, a competition that may turn out to be one of his last.

The 26-year-old former University of Texas Longhorn has been hinting at retirement, citing his desire to officially begin his life outside the pool.

Part of that non-aquatic living has involved serving part of his national service (NS), a Singaporean obligation he was able to have deferred throughout his Olympic campaigns. He has been enlisted since January of this year, with his responsibilities there now being balanced with his swimming career.

Earlier this month Schooling called for a ‘national dialogue’ on national service requirements, ‘highlighting the need to manage the expectations of athletes who are undergoing NS.’ (The Straits Times)

“As a swimmer, it’s pretty challenging to be stuck in the middle of what the nation expects you to be… versus the things that you can commit to in terms of training requirements or the time needed to do the things that you need to do.”

He added: “I think it’s about time we had a national dialogue, we all sat down together and discussed, what are the expectations that our athletes are facing as they’re serving national service?

“At the end of the day, I’m gonna step up there and do my best no matter if I’m in the shape I am or not. But as the people watching on TV, they have a lot of expectations… we as athletes we want to match those expectations.”

Schooling has decided not to compete at this year’s World Championships and Commonwealth Games. Additionally, with the Asian Games postponed from this year to a date yet to be determined in 2023, Schooling’s big meet prospects are slim for the foreseeable future, something that weighs into his possible retirement decision, although he has not officially made a decision either way.

“You don’t want to keep postponing things, this is just the start of my future. Swimming has been great, it’s given me a lot of things, opened a lot of doors, it’s time to live life.”