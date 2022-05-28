Daily Swim Coach Workout #669

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Intermediate)
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
3x
2×25 free kick with snorkel @ :35 position 11
2×25 breast kick with snorkel @ :35 position 11
2×25 fly kick with snorkel @ :35 position 11
break @ 1:00
1x
3×50 @ 1:00 (25 free/25 back)
3×50 @ 1:00 (25 free/25 breast)
3×50 @ 1:00 (25 free/25 fly)
break @ 4:00
1x
4×75 free swim @ 1:20
4×50 free swim @ :55
4×25 free swim @ :30
rest 1:30
4×25 free paddle/pull @ :25
4×50 free paddle/pull @ :45
4×75 free paddle/pull @ 1:10
rest @ 1:30
4×75 @ free with fins @ 1:00
4×50 free with fins @ :40
4×25 free with fins @ :20
break @ 4:00
1x
3×100 free @ 1:45
3×100 free @ 1:40
3×100 free @ 1:35
3×100 free @ 1:30
3×100 free @ 1:25
3×100 free @ 1:20
Coach Notes
position 11 — making an 11 with your arms focusing on tight core and body line.
Brad Grieshop
Head Coach, Mt Vernon Premier Aquatics
