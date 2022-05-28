Sandpipers, Pac-12, Mission Viejo, and The Swim Team Highlight Last PSS Before Worlds

2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – Mission Viejo

June 1 to 4, 2022

LCM (50m)

Marguerite Aquatics Center, Mission Viejo, CA

The third TYR Pro Swim Series of 2022, which is set in Mission Viejo, California, is the last Pro Swim Series that will happen before the 2022 FINA World Championships. The final day of this meet, June 4, also overlaps with the day that Team USA’s World Championship team will fly out to Croatia for a training camp.

Nevertheless, there are still many big-name swimmers that will be entered into this meet, many of which will be racing at World Championships this summer. The majority of them are from three main training groups: the Sandpipers of Nevada, the Mission Viejo swim club, The Swim Team, and a cluster of NCAA swimmers from Pac-12 universities will also be racing.

All three Sandpipers on the worlds team are listed on the psych sheet. Bella Sims is in the 50/100/200/400 free, and is also entered in “off” events like the 400 IM and the 100 back. Sims is qualified to swim on the 4×200 free relay in Budapest. Her teammate, Claire Weinstein, who is swimming the 200 free individually at worlds, is entered in the 100/200/400/800 free and the 400 IM. Katie Grimes is swimming the 100/400/800 free, as well as the 400 IM and the 200 back. Grimes swam all of those events except for the 100 free at world trials, and made the team in the 400 IM and 1500 free. Notably, although all three of these swimmers swum the 1500 free at world trials, none of them are entered in the event at this meet. Ilya Kharun, who is represented Team USA at Junior Pan Pacs this summer, is entered in the 100/800 free, 100/200 fly, and the 200/400 IM.

A swimmer who is entered in the 1500 free, who is also a former Sandpiper, is Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Erica Sullivan. She is also entered in the 200/400/800 free events as well. This is her first meet since racing the 10 km open water at U.S. Open Water Nationals back in April. Sullivan, who swims collegiately for the University of Texas, did not race at U.S. International team trials due to a shoulder injury, and will not be competing at World Championships.

Many swimmers training at Pac-12 schools (Cal, Arizona State, USC) right now are entered in this meet. Some of them include Gabriel Jett, Colby Mefford, Isabelle Stadden, Grant House, and Kaitlyn Dobler. Leon Marchand, who trains at Arizona State and is set to represent France at worlds, will be swimming the 100/200 fly, the 400 IM, and the 200 free. In Budapest, he will race the 200/400 IM and the 200 fly.

The Swim Team, which recently had their head coach Mark Schubert take a six-month leave to coach job in China, also has many swimmers entered in this meet. Tokyo Olympian Michael Brinegar, who did not race at U.S. trials and recently left Indiana to turn pro, is entered under The Swim Team and will race the 800 and 1500 free. University of Texas swimmer David Johnston, who also trains for the The Swim Team, is entered in the 1500 free, 200 fly, 200 back, 200 breast, and the 200/400 IM. However, Justina Kozan, who used to train under Schubert, is listed as a swimmer for Mission Viejo.

Other Mission Viejo swimmers entered into this meet include World Championship team members Justin Ress and Trenton Julian. Ress is entered in the 50/100 free and the 100 back, which is similar to his World lineup of the 50 back and 100 free. Julian is entered in the 100 fly and 200 free, and will be swimming the 200 free and fly at Worlds. Julian was recently entered into the SafeSport database for allegations of misconduct, although USA Swimming said that it would not affect his ability to participate at Worlds.