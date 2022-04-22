Erica Sullivan Cites Shoulder Injury As Reason For Missing U.S. Trials

University of Texas freshman and Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Erica Sullivan, who will not be swimming at this year’s U.S International Team Trials, has suffered a shoulder injury.

She confirmed the injury in a TikTok live video on Thursday and said that it was the reason why she wouldn’t be competing at trials. She has declined to elaborate on the nature of the injury or her timeline for a return.

Sullivan last swam at the U.S. Open Water National Championship on April 1 in the women’s 10k race. She was leading for the first three laps of the race, but then faded in the second half and ultimately did not finish the race. She won the 10k national title last year, but this year, it went to her former Sandpipers of Nevada teammate Katie Grimes, who trailed in second behind Sullivan for the first part of the race.

In the pool, Sullivan is coming off an NCAA championship meet where she finished third in the 500 free and second in the 1650 free.

Last year at Olympic trials, Sullivan finished behind Katie Ledecky to make the Olympic team in the 1500 free. She repeated that finish in Tokyo to take the silver medal in the event, and ended up outsplitting Ledecky, who won gold, in the back half of the race.