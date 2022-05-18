U.S. World Championship Team Member Added To U.S. SafeSport Database

A member of the American team scheduled to compete at the 2022 World Championships next month has been added to the U.S. Center for SafeSport database.
Trenton Julian, who is slated to represent the U.S. in the men’s 200 butterfly and 800 freestyle relay at the World Aquatics Championships next month in Budapest, was added to the database on May 17.
Julian, 23, is currently listed under “Allegations of Misconduct” and is facing temporary restrictions.
USA Swimming told SwimSwam that Julian’s ability to represent the United States at the World Championships won’t be affected by the Center’s temporary measures.
A coach or athlete can be listed on the database for a variety of reasons. A complaint of misconduct can trigger the investigative process, but the Center has the ability to initiate the process without a formal report.
The SafeSport process is not exclusively for incidents and allegations of child abuse, and can involve many different violations of the SafeSport Code. Being arrested or formally charged with a crime is itself a SafeSport violation and can trigger an investigation.
The adjudicating body for Julian’s listing is the U.S. Center for SafeSport (rather than USA Swimming).
The Center exercises exclusive jurisdiction over all forms of sexual misconduct and/or child abuse of a criminal nature, whereas the various forms of physical and/or emotional abuse fall within the Center’s disciplinary jurisdiction.
The Center typically exercises jurisdiction over allegations in its discretionary jurisdiction when they either involve more egregious forms of misconduct (e.g. hazing or physical misconduct resulting in severe injury or death) or when they present a potential conflict of interest with the national governing body or the USOPC.
For more information on how the SafeSport investigative process works, click here.
Julian placed second in the men’s 200 fly at the 2022 U.S. Trials in Greensboro, producing a lifetime best time of 1:54.22 to qualify for his first Long Course World Championship team. He would go on to finish fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:46.69), earning him a berth on the American men’s 800 free relay at Worlds.
He also finished third in the 100 fly (51.10) and fourth in the 200 IM (1:58.42).
Julian recently wrapped up a four-year collegiate career at the University of California, Berkeley, helping the Golden Bears to a pair of team championship titles in 2019 and 2022.
He also owns two gold medals and one silver from the 2021 Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi, and won gold as a member of the U.S. men’s 800 free relay at the 2019 World University Games.
Julian recently announced that he would be joining the new pro group at Mission Viejo, where his father, Jeff Julian, is the head coach, following the World Championships and his graduation from Cal.
The swimming portion of the 2022 World Aquatics Championships will run from June 18-25 in Budapest, Hungary.
The U.S. team is scheduled to attend a training camp prior to the competition in Croatia beginning on June 4.
SwimSwam has reached out to Julian for more information.
Very curious as to why SwimSwam did not put Julian’s Name in the title of the article. Same sot of thing they did with the Will Licon anti-doping violation:
https://swimswam.com/us-national-teamer-receives-public-warning-for-anti-doping-rules-violation/
And the Matthew Willenbring doping violation:
https://swimswam.com/american-swimmer-tests-positive-at-world-jrs-forfeits-medal/
And the Amanda Kendall doping violation:
https://swimswam.com/u-s-national-team-swimmer-sanctioned-for-anti-doping-rules-violation/
A doping violation is not the same as a safe sport violation.
Those articles were written after the athletes had their day in court and were found guilty. Trenton is still waiting for his day in court. He should get that don’t you think?
“Compete first, investigate later” —Safesport
Maybe thats why he left Cal? Didn’t make sense to me at the time. I hope its some lame infraction we can easily forgive him for but if not lets all get out our pitchfork and roast him.
Nah, timing doesn’t work out. He says he’s leaving Cal after Worlds. If this were why, he would’ve left already.
He probably left Cal because the pro group at MV didn’t do so hot getting off the ground and his daddy needed someone to boost the profile. That feels like a very JJ move to me.
That, or maybe “if you want us to continue supporting your pro career, you need to come train at home.”
Until more details come out regarding this, I am withholding any judgement in this.
But also if those are the guidelines for being on safesport wouldn’t Shaine casas technically be on there then for being arrested for public intoxication?
USA Swimming’s Code of Conduct is here: https://www.usaswimming.org/docs/default-source/governance/governance-lsc-website/rules_policies/usa-swimming-code-of-conduct.pdf
There doesn’t seem to be any mention of public intoxication as a violation (though it could be a violation of a National Team conduct agreement or something, though that wouldn’t be the same as SafeSport).
USCFSS has “discretion” in many other types of criminal matters, which can be read on page 2 (document paging)/page 8 (PDF paging) here: https://uscenterforsafesport.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/2022-SafeSport-Code.pdf
So they can choose to ignore it. The wording of the language around “criminal charges” also leaves some gray area. I would probably have to get a lawyer’s insight to give commentary on whether-or-not Shaine’s arrest came with “criminal charges,” per se. People can be arrested without criminal charges.
The only thing that I can see that is Public info is that in the state of Texas, being charged with public intoxication amounts to a class C misdemeanor which is the equivalent to getting a traffic ticket but not too sure what effect that would have though.
I realize its better for the press to not speculate but I’m speculating its gotta be a moderately serious infraction to get picked up by the Center. I think that is what you are implying by the article. Okay I will sit back and eat some popcorn now.
“Safe” sport is about the safety of others who are more vulnerable to abuse and exploitation, not really about not hurting oneself. Public intoxication may be a ground for punishment under some sort of code of conduct, but probably not under safe sport.
Hoping this is a low-level criminal charge and not the worst.
Isn’t public urination enough to get you a s*x offender status?
Correct me if I’m wrong, but this status could be solely because he was arrested or charged with a crime of any nature, potentially but not necessarily related to child abuse. Am I reading that correctly??
The US Center for Safe Sport is very vague about the reasons behind their investigations, even after they’re completed.
As is explained in the article, in general, the USCFSS focuses its effort on violations of a sexual nature and leave the NGBs to deal with other SafeSport violations, unless those violations rise to a severe level, like hazing that led to serious injury, for example. USCFSS can also step in for a different violation for other reasons, including when there is a conflict of interest, which could be the case with a National Team athlete. They have jurisdiction over any violation or alleged violation of the SafeSport Code if they choose to exercise it.
In other words: The USCFSS policy… Read more »