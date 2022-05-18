U.S. World Championship Team Member Added To U.S. SafeSport Database

A member of the American team scheduled to compete at the 2022 World Championships next month has been added to the U.S. Center for SafeSport database.

Trenton Julian, who is slated to represent the U.S. in the men’s 200 butterfly and 800 freestyle relay at the World Aquatics Championships next month in Budapest, was added to the database on May 17.

Julian, 23, is currently listed under “Allegations of Misconduct” and is facing temporary restrictions.

USA Swimming told SwimSwam that Julian’s ability to represent the United States at the World Championships won’t be affected by the Center’s temporary measures.

A coach or athlete can be listed on the database for a variety of reasons. A complaint of misconduct can trigger the investigative process, but the Center has the ability to initiate the process without a formal report.

The SafeSport process is not exclusively for incidents and allegations of child abuse, and can involve many different violations of the SafeSport Code. Being arrested or formally charged with a crime is itself a SafeSport violation and can trigger an investigation.

The adjudicating body for Julian’s listing is the U.S. Center for SafeSport (rather than USA Swimming).

The Center exercises exclusive jurisdiction over all forms of sexual misconduct and/or child abuse of a criminal nature, whereas the various forms of physical and/or emotional abuse fall within the Center’s disciplinary jurisdiction.

The Center typically exercises jurisdiction over allegations in its discretionary jurisdiction when they either involve more egregious forms of misconduct (e.g. hazing or physical misconduct resulting in severe injury or death) or when they present a potential conflict of interest with the national governing body or the USOPC.

For more information on how the SafeSport investigative process works, click here.

Julian placed second in the men’s 200 fly at the 2022 U.S. Trials in Greensboro, producing a lifetime best time of 1:54.22 to qualify for his first Long Course World Championship team. He would go on to finish fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:46.69), earning him a berth on the American men’s 800 free relay at Worlds.

He also finished third in the 100 fly (51.10) and fourth in the 200 IM (1:58.42).

Julian recently wrapped up a four-year collegiate career at the University of California, Berkeley, helping the Golden Bears to a pair of team championship titles in 2019 and 2022.

He also owns two gold medals and one silver from the 2021 Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi, and won gold as a member of the U.S. men’s 800 free relay at the 2019 World University Games.

Julian recently announced that he would be joining the new pro group at Mission Viejo, where his father, Jeff Julian, is the head coach, following the World Championships and his graduation from Cal.

The swimming portion of the 2022 World Aquatics Championships will run from June 18-25 in Budapest, Hungary.

The U.S. team is scheduled to attend a training camp prior to the competition in Croatia beginning on June 4.

SwimSwam has reached out to Julian for more information.