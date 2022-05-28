Olympian Ashley Twichell Gives Birth To Baby Boy

Ashley Twichell announced via Instagram on Friday that she had given birth to her first child, a baby boy named Lochlan William Wall. She married her husband Derek Wall in September 2015, and revealed her pregnancy last November.

Lochlan William Wall 🤍 we had no idea what we were missing. you are so, so loved, sweet boy.

Twichell competed at the 2021 Olympic Games in the 10-kilometer open water race, in which she finished seventh out of 25 swimmers. At 32 years old, she was the oldest American swimmer to qualify for their first Olympic games. Before Tokyo, Twichell said that she expected to retire after the games. Some of her other open water accolades include winning the 5 km team open water race at the 2011 World Championships, and winning the 5 km individual open water race at the 2017 World Championships.

Also an accomplished pool swimmer, Twichell took the silver medal in the 800 free at the 2011 Pan American games and the 2016 Short Course World Championships. At the 2021 Olympic trials, she finished fifth in the 1500 free and eighth in the 400 free. She swam collegiately for Duke University from 2008 to 2011, and qualified to swim the 1650 free at the NCAA Championships in all four years of her career. Her highest finish was fifth place in 2011. She currently holds Duke’s team record in the 1650 free, which is a time of 15:54.15.