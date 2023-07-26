Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jordan Crooks Drops Over A Second In Long Course Breakthrough, Clocks 47.77 100 Free

Comments: 6

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

News flash: Jordan Crooks is now good at long course swimming.

After two years of excelling in short course, Crooks, a rising junior the University of Tennessee, has translated his success into the big pool. He clocked a time of 47.77 in the preliminary heats of the men’s 100 free at the 2023 World Championships, which a massive 1.02-second drop from his previous best time of 48.79 from the 2022 World Championships.

In addition, Crooks also broke Shaune Fraser‘s supersuited Cayman Islands record time of 48.47 from 2009.

Compared to last year, Crooks was 0.44 seconds faster 0n his front half and 0.58 seconds faster on his back half.

Comparative Splits:

Jordan Crooks, 2023 World Championships Shaune Fraser, 2009 World Championships Jordan Crooks (2022 World Championships)
50m 22.97 23.23 23.41
100m 24.80 25.24 25.38
Total 47.77 48.47 48.79

Crooks qualified for the 100 free semi-finals as the fourth overall seed. If he can replicate his prelims time in semis, he should be in a strong position to final.

However, the biggest takeaway from his 100 free swim is not his 100 free chances—it’s his potential as a contender the 50 free. He took his 100 free rprelims ace out very fast, and the 50 free is arguably his best event in short course. He is the defending short course World Champion in the 50 free, as well as the second-fastest performer ever in the short course yards version event.

At the 2022 Short Course World Championships, Crooks became the first swimmer from the Cayman Islands to win a World Championships medal.

6
Zippo
1 minute ago

There once was a swimmer named Crooks,
In short course, he made all the books.
Now in long course, he shines,
A breakthrough in his lines,
Clocking 47.77 with great looks.

VFL
25 minutes ago

Gui off this AM from his big relay split, but TN swimming lights out this week! GBO!

uwk
27 minutes ago

He’s here

Tennessee
29 minutes ago

He’s gonna be unstoppable short course

Andrew
1 hour ago

And now he’ll add half a second and miss finals

Nick the biased Aussie
1 hour ago

All the metres racing at SC Worlds last year is paying off

