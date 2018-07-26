Jack LeVant Joins Phelps as Only U.S. 17-18 Under 1:47 in 200 Free

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
18-year-old Jack LeVant, of the North Texas Nadadores, became the No. 2 all-time 17-18 American in the 200 free Thursday morning in prelims at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships.
LeVant split 24.67/26.54/27.30/27.88 for his final time of 1:46.39, over a two-second drop from his previous best of 1:48.43 (which was 10th all-time), which he just went in early June of this year. He is now within striking distance of Michael Phelps‘ national age group record of 1:45.99. The two are the only 17-18 Americans to break 1:47 – Maxime Rooney is now the No. 3 American 17-18 of all-time with a 1:47.10.
Note that while LeVant’s time is just under Ivan Girev‘s current world junior record of 1:46.40, it does not count, because he will turn 19 before the end of the year (October 3rd). 18-year-old Trey Freeman (1:47.70) also improved on his all-time No. 6 time, and Kieran Smith (1:47.72) and Drew Kibler (1:47.74) cracked the all-time top-10.
|Top Performers: U.S. Men’s 17-18 200 Free
|1
|Michael Phelps
|1:45.99
|2
|Jack LeVant
|1:46.39
|3
|Maxime Rooney
|1:47.10
|4
|Patrick Callan
|1:47.33
|5
|Townley Haas
|1:47.55
|6
|Trey Freeman
|1:47.70
|7
|Kieran Smith
|1:47.72
|8
|Drew Kibler
|1:47.74
|9
|Grant Shoults
|1:48.10
|10
|Bobby Bollier
|1:48.13
Don’t forget Kibler and Kieran Smith, both of them cracked the top 10 this morning as well, along with Freeman having a slight drop.
It’s all up to date now 🙂