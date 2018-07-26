Claire Tuggle Blasts No. 2 All-Time American 13-14 200 Free – 1:58.59

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
- Meet website
- Meet information
- Event Order
- Full selection procedures
- Psych Sheet
- SwimSwam Previews Index
- TV Schedule
- Pick ‘Em Contest
- Omega Results
- Live Stream
- Thursday Prelims Heat Sheet
Clovis Swim Club phenom Claire Tuggle is now the second-fastest 13-14 American woman of all-time in the 200 freestyle after her prelims swim at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships Thursday morning.
Tuggle, who turned 14 on July 8th, split 27.63/29.80/30.72/30.44 en route to her final time of 1:58.59. Her previous best time was 1:59.11, from the 2018 Irish Open in April.
She is now only .06 off of Sippy Brennan‘s national age group record of 1:58.53, set in 1978, and pushed Missy Franklin back to No. 3 all-time. She is the No. 12 seed going into Thursday night finals, where she’ll be gunning for the record.
|Top Performers: US Women’s 13-14 200 free
|1
|Sippy Brennan
|1:58.53
|2
|Claire Tuggle
|1:58.59
|3
|Missy Franklin
|1:58.67
|4
|Chelsea Chenault
|1:59.14
|5
|Quinn Carrozza
|1:59.19
|6
|Melissa Trueblood
|2:00.00
|7
|Katie Ledecky
|2:00.01
|8
|Taylor Ruck
|2:00.14
|9
|Ella Ristic
|2:01.11
|10
|Megan Romano
|2:01.32
She’s amazing! Really hope she can get the record tonight.