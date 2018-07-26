Claire Tuggle Blasts No. 2 All-Time American 13-14 200 Free – 1:58.59

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Clovis Swim Club phenom Claire Tuggle is now the second-fastest 13-14 American woman of all-time in the 200 freestyle after her prelims swim at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships Thursday morning.

Tuggle, who turned 14 on July 8th, split 27.63/29.80/30.72/30.44 en route to her final time of 1:58.59. Her previous best time was 1:59.11, from the 2018 Irish Open in April.

She is now only .06 off of Sippy Brennan‘s national age group record of 1:58.53, set in 1978, and pushed Missy Franklin back to No. 3 all-time. She is the No. 12 seed going into Thursday night finals, where she’ll be gunning for the record.