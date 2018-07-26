Claire Tuggle Blasts No. 2 All-Time American 13-14 200 Free – 1:58.59

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Clovis Swim Club phenom Claire Tuggle is now the second-fastest 13-14 American woman of all-time in the 200 freestyle after her prelims swim at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships Thursday morning.

Tuggle, who turned 14 on July 8th, split 27.63/29.80/30.72/30.44 en route to her final time of 1:58.59. Her previous best time was 1:59.11, from the 2018 Irish Open in April.

She is now only .06 off of Sippy Brennan‘s national age group record of 1:58.53, set in 1978, and pushed Missy Franklin back to No. 3 all-time. She is the No. 12 seed going into Thursday night finals, where she’ll be gunning for the record.

Top Performers: US Women’s 13-14 200 free
1 Sippy Brennan 1:58.53
2 Claire Tuggle 1:58.59
3 Missy Franklin 1:58.67
4 Chelsea Chenault 1:59.14
5 Quinn Carrozza 1:59.19
6 Melissa Trueblood 2:00.00
7 Katie Ledecky 2:00.01
8 Taylor Ruck 2:00.14
9 Ella Ristic 2:01.11
10 Megan Romano 2:01.32

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Random Guniea Pig

She’s amazing! Really hope she can get the record tonight.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in Media Studies and American Studies at Claremont McKenna College. When she's not writing about swimming or baseball, you can probably find her listening to a podcast or in a pool ... and/or watching Seinfeld, which she just realized is funny.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!