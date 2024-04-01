Jack Dolan, Jonny Kulow, & Patrick Sammon FULL 400 Free relay Post Race Interview

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Arizona State men capped their first NCAA men’s swimming team title with a win in the last event, the 400 free relay. This was only their 2nd relay NCAA title in program history (their first one being earlier this meet in the 400 medley relay).

3 members of that relay (5th-year Jack Dolan, Junior Ptirkc Sammon, and Sophomore Jonny Kulow) spoke with the media after this historic night.