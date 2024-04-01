Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jack Dolan, Jonny Kulow, & Patrick Sammon FULL 400 Free relay Post Race Interview

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Arizona State men capped their first NCAA men’s swimming team title with a win in the last event, the 400 free relay. This was only their 2nd relay NCAA title in program history (their first one being earlier this meet in the 400 medley relay).

3 members of that relay (5th-year Jack Dolan, Junior Ptirkc Sammon, and Sophomore Jonny Kulow) spoke with the media after this historic night.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!