Italy Enters Final Day Of 2023 European Junior Championships Atop Medal Table

2023 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Through the penultimate night of action at the 2023 European Junior Swimming Championships, the nation of Italy remains atop the overall medal table.

On day five finals, Italy nabbed two additional pieces of hardware to bring its total to 15 medals. Sara Curtis claimed silver in the girls’ 50m freestyle while the boys’ 4x200m freestyle relay captured gold to repeat its title from last year in Romania.

Hungary holds steady as the #2 nation, having amassed 10 medals, including 6 golds. This evening Glenda Abonyi-Toth bagged bronze in the girls’ 200m butterfly, while Dora Molnar collected 100m freestyle bronze to keep the nation’s momentum going.

Remarkably, all of Hungary’s medals have come from the girls’ side alone with just one day of competition remaining.

Denmark remains the 3rd-ranked nation, holding 10 medals to its credit. Although Denmark didn’t take home any medals tonight in Belgrade, Casper Puggaard enters tomorrow’s 50m butterfly as the top seed while teammates Jonas Gaur and Martine Damborg lead the boys’ 100m breast and girls’ 50m fly events, respectively.