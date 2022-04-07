Israeli Backstroker David Gerchik Verbally Commits to Northwestern

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

David Gerchik from Haifa, Israel, has verbally committed to Northwestern University for the 2023-24 school year.

“I’m beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Northwestern University! I would like to thank my family, coaches, teammates and friends for their enormous support along the way. Can’t wait to start this incredible journey as a wildcat and be part of such an amazing team! GO CATS!!”

Gerchik swims for Maccabi Haifa and specializes in backstroke and sprint freestyle. He represented Israel at the 2021 LEN European Short Course Championships in Kazan last November. There, he competed in the 50 free (39th), 50 back (20th), 100 back (16th in semis), and 200 back (11th in semis) and earned PBs in the SCM 50 free (22.54), 50 back (24.12), 100 back (52.75), and 200 back (1:54.74).

At the Israel National Summer Championships and Trials in June 2021, he won the 200 back (by 5.6 seconds with 1:59.74), was runner-up in the 100 back (55.89) and placed 16th in the 100 free (52.42).

His best times (with SCY conversions) include:

LCM 50 free – 23.59 (20.53)

LCM 100 free – 52.42 (45.78)

LCM 50 back – 25.36 (22.30)

LCM 100 back – 55.89 (49.27)

LCM 200 back – 1:59.74 (1:45.71)

Gerchik will join Diego Nosack and Aaron Baltaytis at Northwestern in the fall of 2023. The Wildcats’ three fastest backstokers this past season (Ryan Gridley, Manuel Martos Bacarizo, and Andrew Zhang) were all seniors. Gerchik will overlap with Collin Schuster and Tyler Lu.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.