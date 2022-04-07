Maggie MacNeil Will Not Be Racing Individually at the 2022 World Championships

In an interview with the CBC today, Olympic Champion Maggie MacNeil announced she will not be competing in individual events at this summer’s FINA World Championships in Budapest. She will still be competing on Canada’s relays at World Champs, but has made the decision to sit out of any individuals.
MacNeil cites prioritizing her mental health as the primary driver for the decision. According to the 22-year-old, she’s been experiencing bouts of anxiety due to a perceived pressure to succeed, which has made competition more difficult.
“I’ve come across some post-Olympic struggles and it’s been really challenging. That was a really big challenge for me. I realize everyone goes through struggles and it’s OK to have those struggles,” MacNeil tells CBC. “I always thought I was invincible. I was completely normal and fine in high school and most of college. But I think this year was a little more difficult for me.”
It’s easy to understand how the feelings of pressure and performance anxiety could have mounted on MacNeil following her Olympic Gold. She entered her freshman season at the University of Michigan as a great recruit, to be sure, but few foresaw the magnitude of her immediate impact on the NCAA. As a freshman, MacNeil not only established herself as one of the top swimmers in the NCAA, but she was already putting up historically fast times, particularly in the 100 fly.
Following her freshman season at Michigan, MacNeil went to the 2019 World Championships, where she was still a relatively unknown quantity in the context of senior international competition. She would manufacture an incredible comeback in finals of the women’s 100 fly to beat World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom for World Champs Gold.
During the 2020-2021 NCAA season, MacNeil became the first woman ever to break 49 seconds in the SCY 100 fly. She then went to the Olympics, where she would be facing the pressure of being the reigning World Champion in an absolutely stacked field in the women’s 100 fly final. She managed to do it again, edging out Zhang Yufei and Emma McKeon, both of whom were on fire in Tokyo, for Olympic Gold.
As MacNeil said to CBC, it’s normal for swimmers to experience post-Olympic struggles, but even, so MacNeil would go on to tear it up at the SC World Champs in December of 2021. She won 4 Gold Medals and a Silver, even totally unexpectedly breaking the World Record in the SCM 50 backstroke.
Taking all that into account, one can see where MacNeil would start to place considerable pressure on herself to succeed at the highest levels. In the past 3-4 years, she’s gone from an underdog to one of the fastest female butterfliers in history, who know carries the weight of Olympic Gold.
According to the CBC report, MacNeil met with Swimming Canada’s High Performance Director in February, discussing the concerns she was facing over performance expectations. MacNeil and Atkinson agreed it would be best for MacNeil to forego any individual racing at the World Championships this summer, and instead only focus on the relays.
“It’s hard to stay at the top and that pressure really got to me. I need a chill summer. I don’t want to be out of international competition. I want to train and compete well for Canada but I needed that little bit of a let up I guess.”
MacNeil had a tiny bit of a down year at NCAAs this season. On top of any performance anxiety, MacNeil shared with CBC that she slipped and fell on the pool deck at NCAAs, which resulted in a small fracture on her elbow. The site of the impact was bruised following the fall, so MacNeil assumed it was a bone bruise, but she recently went to get it checked out, and it turns out to be a small fracture.
Despite the fracture, MacNeil won the women’s 100 fly tonight at Canadian Trials, swimming a 57.13. It’s unclear whether this has any relation to MacNeil’s mental health, but she recently announced she will be transferring from Michigan to Cal to use her 5th year of NCAA eligibility.
Goes to show you never know who is struggling. I suppose MacNeil wasn’t at her absolute best at NCAAs, but taken as a whole, her performance since the Olympics have continued to be excellent. Glad she’s prioritizing her mental health, and hope a lighter summer gets her into a better headspace.
Always glad the SwimSwam community is so supportive around these issues.
I wonder if what ever is going on at Michigan affected her too. It seems like other swimmers did not have the best mental health support staff there
Weird decision to go and swim relays. I hope she wasn’t pressured or guilted into doing it. I just think 99% of coaches would tell her to stay home cause thats probably what’s best for her.
She said she wanted to be part of the team but with less pressure.
It’s impossible to say what’s best for her but I think going relay only is a really creative approach. Staying home entirely could easily compound on existing difficulties. Imagine just being left to ruminate on that decision while your entire community is elsewhere.
Swimming relay only relieves the individual pressure and amplifies the team component. Isn’t that why most of us started swimming? No one is going to be scrutinizing Maggie’s splits and she gets to stay in the pool and alongside what is hopefully a solid support group.
I doubt Canada would pressure or guilt her into swimming relays.
A lot of courage to admit that publicly despite the criticism. Hopefully she finds the way to stay calm and have fun.
Great move, don’t want to spiral when ur feeling like that. I feel like people have a hard time making these decisions cuz money and peak swimminf are only available for so long.
Good call. A lot of olympic athletes struggle after the games and even throughout their lives
She also did a bunch of racing right after the games
Good decision to compete at a reduced capacity.
She’s a champion!