Isabella Schneider Wins Twice On Day 3 Of West Fargo Sectionals

WEST FARGO WINTER SECTIONALS

March 9-13, 2023

West Fargo, ND

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Mobile: “2023 Winter Sectionals (North) – West Fargo”

Day 2 Recap

Day three of the 2023 Speedo Sectional meet in West Fargo, North Dakota wrapped up yesterday. The third day’s line-up featured the 200 free, 200 breast, 100 fly, and 400 IM.

16-year-old Isabella Schneider from Phoenix Swimming highlighted the third day of racing with two individual victories in back-to-back races. She first dominated the 100 fly, posting a best time of 1:02.40 to top the field by nearly two seconds. She followed that performance up with a decisive victory in the 400 IM, where she touched first by almost six seconds to record a 5:00.53. Her 400 IM time in finals was 9 seconds quicker than what she swam in prelims, but was only about a tenth improvement from her seed time.

The night opened with a tight race in the women’s 200 freestyle. Barrington Swim Club’s Jenna Kerr trailed Phoenix Swimming’s Skylar Knowlton by half a second at the 100, but put together a strong back half to get her hand on the wall first at 2:03.54. Knowlton finished just 0.01 behind at 2:03.55. Both swims were personal best times.

The women’s 200 breaststroke was also tight battle between 14-year-old Kenzie Hinrich from Sioux Falls Swim Team and 16-year-old Brooke Corrigan from Rockford Marlins Swim Club. Hinrich came back on Corrigan during second 100 of the race to win at 2:41.78, while Corrigan recorded a 2:41.86. They topped the rest of the field by over 6 seconds, and both Corrigan and Hinrich notched personal bests.

Miles Cratsenberg from Bellingham Bay Swim Team led a tight field in the men’s 200 freestyle. He touched 1st at 1:56.00, while Mason Turner and Ryan Anselm rounded out the top three at 1:56.21 and 1:56.50, respectively. Turner’s time was a personal best, while the other two were just off.

Brookings Swim Club’s Cody Vertin decisively won the men’s 200 breaststroke. He clocked a 2:18.79 in finals, beating runner-up William Carrico by nearly two seconds. Vertin’s swim was a big drop and put him under 2:20 for the first time.

Wyatt Carlton from Bellingham Bay Swim Team secured a victory in the 100 fly. He stopped the clock at 55.41, which put him ahead of Ian Steffen from Linn-Mar Swim Team by almost a second. Steffen’s time was a massive personal best of nearly two seconds.

16-year-old Luke Bucaro from Barrington Swim Club closed the night out with a 1st place finish in the men’s 400 IM. He clocked a 4:34.05, while Carrico earned his second runner-up finish of the day with a 4:35.14.