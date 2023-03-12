McKeon Races First 200 Fly In Over 2 Years, Hits 2:07.79

2023 NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, March 10th – Sunday, March 12th
- Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center (SOPAC)
- LCM (50m)
The 2023 New South Wales State Open Championships concluded today from SOPAC but not before Australia’s winningest Olympian of all-time Emma McKeon put up another strong performance.
Taking on the 200m fly this evening for the first time in over two years, 28-year-old McKeon clocked a result of 2:07.79 for gold.
Opening in 1:00.28 and closing in 1:07.51, McKeon topped the podium by nearly 3 seconds, with Brittany Castelluzzo getting to the wall in 2:10.72 while 15-year-old Mikayla Bird rounded out the top 3 in 2:12.20.
McKeon’s 2:07.79 represents the 3rd swiftest time of her career, sitting only behind her previous outings of 2:07.37 and 2:07.49, both from 2017.
The last time McKeon raced in this event was at the Queensland Championships in December of 2020. At that competition, the Griffith star put up performances of 2:10.88 and 2:09.39. Prior to that, McKeon earned the 200m fly bronze medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, producing a result of 2:08.05 on the Gold Coast.
With her outing here, McKeon ranks as the 4th fastest performer in the world this season.
2022-2023 LCM Women 200 Fly
McIntosh
WJR 2:05.05
|2
|Regan
SMITH
|USA
|2:07.30
|12/03
|3
|Laura
Stephens
|GBR
|2:07.41
|03/10
|4
|Hiroko
Makino
|JPN
|2:08.77
|02/19
|5
|Lindsay
LOONEY
|USA
|2:08.81
|01/14
McKeon opted out of her bread-and-butter 200m freestyle race in this evening’s session, but already raced the 50m fly, 100m free, 100m fly and 50m free at this competition.
50 fly – 26.49 silver
100 free – 53.55 silver
100 fly – 57.07 gold
50 free – 24.69 silver
This is really good, especially considering she hasn’t been great in the freestyles here.
Her times in the other 4 events she swam all suggest she isn’t rested (I wouldn’t necessarily say they were bad though). So getting this close to her PB in the 200 fly is a massive surprise.
