Jack Posts World-Leading 24.26 50 Free, Titmus Hits 4:01 400 Free At NSW Championships

2023 NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, March 10th – Sunday, March 12th

Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center (SOPAC)

LCM (50m)

In addition to Kaylee McKeown‘s head-turning time of 57.84 in the women’s 100m backstroke, there were several other notable performances that went down on day two of the 2023 New South Wales State Open Championships.

St. Peters Western star Shayna Jack doubled up on her 100m freestyle victory from yesterday with a super quick 50m freestyle win tonight.

24-year-old Jack posted a time of 24.26 to get to the wall first amidst a stacked field, with Australia’s winningest Olympian of all time Emma McKeon relegated to silver in a time of 24.69.

Right behind McKeon was fellow Olympian Meg Harris who logged 24.74 for bronze and the 3rd swimmer under the 25-second threshold. Madi Wilson settled for 4th in 25.04 while a pair of 16-year-olds in Olivia Wunsch and Milla Jansen captured times of 25.24 and 25.30, respectively.

With her gold medal-worthy performance tonight, Jack shaves .22 off her previous season-best of 24.48 she logged last December to overtake American Abbey Weitzeil in the world rankings. McKeon now also enters the top 5 performers list.

McKeon was in the water earlier in the session to contest the women’s 100m fly. McKeon ripped a quick 57.07 to beat the field by well over a second, with Brianna Throssell touching in 58.21 as the silver medalist.

McKeon’s time checks her in as the #2 swimmer in the world on the season, sitting only behind American Regan Smith who has scored the sole sub-57 result thus far.

The men’s 50m fly saw 28-year-old Cameron McEvoy top the podium, putting up a mark of 23.82. The Somerville House Aquatics athlete was slightly quicker in the morning, however, taking the top seed in a result of 23.67, the 2nd best time of his career.

Snagging silver in the men’s 50m fly final was Ben Armbruster with a time of 23.93 while last night’s 50m back victor Isaac Cooper rounded out the top 3 in 23.98.

World Record holder Ariarne Titmus was back in the water for day two, racing in the women’s 400m free.

The Olympic champion put up a solid mark of 4:01.94 to easily take the gold, with Lani Pallister next in line at 4:06.15. Mollie O’Callaghan was also in the race, cleaning up bronze in a result of 4:07.21, the fastest time of her young career by over one second.

Titmus now ranks 4th in the world this season in this women’s 400m free event.

Of note, last night’s 100 free gold medalist (48.09) Kyle Chalmers was entered in the men’s 50m fly but wound up dropping the event. The 24-year-old Marion swimmer did contest the 800m free, however, punching a result of 8:23.03. That ‘off event’ result was just off the 8:22.93 he logged earlier this year at South Aussie States.

Additional Winners