Kaylee McKeown: Regan Smith’s Times Are Nerve-Racking (Video)

2023 NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

21-year-old Kaylee McKeown produced the fastest 200m backstroke time in history on day one of the New South Wales State Open Championships.

The multi-Olympic gold medalist touched the wall in an eye-popping 2:03.14 to slice .21 off of the previous WR mark of 2:03.35 American Regan Smith put on the books during the semi-finals at the 2019 World Championships.

You can read more about McKeown’s massive swim here.

On day two of the NSW Championships, McKeown followed up with a 57.84 stunner in the 100m back, overtaking the season’s ranking crown from Smith.

Speaking to NSW Swimming on day 2 at SOPAC, McKeown conveyed her thoughts on American Smith, saying that “Regan is an unbelievable athlete and only has room for improvement.

“Seeing the times she puts up is nerve-racking.”

McKeown also told The Advertiser yesterday regarding Smith, “I knew it was going to be a new level heading into the Olympics and I think it’s great seeing Regan Smith doing all her double ups – it’s scary and it’s daunting to me looking when you are looking at a competitor or competitors that fierce – even Molly O’Callaghan in Australia – the backstroke depth is definitely coming back at that top level so it’s exciting.”

The pair now rank 1-2 in the world in the 100m backstroke and 200m backstroke events on the season.

2022-2023 LCM Women 100 Back

KayleeAUS
McKeown
03/11
57.84
2Regan
Smith		USA57.9203/04
3Kylie
Masse		CAN59.4301/13
4Molly
O'Callaghan		AUS59.4703/11
5Katharine
Berkoff		USA59.7001/13
View Top 26»

 

2022-2023 LCM Women 200 Back

KayleeAUS
McKeown
03/10
WR 2:03.14
2Regan
SMITH 		USA2:05.2812/03
3Summer
McINTOSH 		CAN2:07.1512/03
4Katie
Shanahan		GBR2:08.0802/25
5Kylie
Masse		CAN2:08.9701/14
View Top 27»

 

 

