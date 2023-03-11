Kaylee McKeown: Regan Smith’s Times Are Nerve-Racking (Video)

2023 NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, March 10th – Sunday, March 12th
- Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center (SOPAC)
- LCM (50m)
21-year-old Kaylee McKeown produced the fastest 200m backstroke time in history on day one of the New South Wales State Open Championships.
The multi-Olympic gold medalist touched the wall in an eye-popping 2:03.14 to slice .21 off of the previous WR mark of 2:03.35 American Regan Smith put on the books during the semi-finals at the 2019 World Championships.
You can read more about McKeown’s massive swim here.
On day two of the NSW Championships, McKeown followed up with a 57.84 stunner in the 100m back, overtaking the season’s ranking crown from Smith.
Speaking to NSW Swimming on day 2 at SOPAC, McKeown conveyed her thoughts on American Smith, saying that “Regan is an unbelievable athlete and only has room for improvement.
“Seeing the times she puts up is nerve-racking.”
McKeown also told The Advertiser yesterday regarding Smith, “I knew it was going to be a new level heading into the Olympics and I think it’s great seeing Regan Smith doing all her double ups – it’s scary and it’s daunting to me looking when you are looking at a competitor or competitors that fierce – even Molly O’Callaghan in Australia – the backstroke depth is definitely coming back at that top level so it’s exciting.”
The pair now rank 1-2 in the world in the 100m backstroke and 200m backstroke events on the season.
2022-2023 LCM Women 100 Back
McKeown
57.84
|2
|Regan
Smith
|USA
|57.92
|03/04
|3
|Kylie
Masse
|CAN
|59.43
|01/13
|4
|Molly
O'Callaghan
|AUS
|59.47
|03/11
|5
|Katharine
Berkoff
|USA
|59.70
|01/13
2022-2023 LCM Women 200 Back
McKeown
WR 2:03.14
|2
|Regan
SMITH
|USA
|2:05.28
|12/03
|3
|Summer
McINTOSH
|CAN
|2:07.15
|12/03
|4
|Katie
Shanahan
|GBR
|2:08.08
|02/25
|5
|Kylie
Masse
|CAN
|2:08.97
|01/14