McKeown Nears Lifetime Best In 200 IM To Rank #2 In The World This Season

2023 NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Multi-Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown has already had a hugely successful New South Wales State Open Championships, crushing a new World Record in the 200m back and the top 100m backstroke time in the world this season.

But the 21-year-old stole the spotlight again on the final night of competition, clocking a near-lifetime best in the women’s 200m IM.

After establishing herself as the 2nd seeded swimmer out of the heats with a morning swim of 2:16.87, the Griffith swimmer scorched a result of 2:08.27 to wrangle up te gold. That marked the only time of the field to get under 2:10, with 19-year-old Jenna Forrester of St. Peters Western snagging silver in 2:10.32 while 17-year-old Isabella Boyd of Nunawading was well behind in 2:15.10 for bronze.

As for McKeown, her 2:08.27 performance here checks in as the 3rd quickest of her career, but just by a hair. Her lifetime best stands at the 2:08.19 she put up at the 2021 Australian Trials while she also posted a 2:08.23 at the 2020 Queensland Championships.

McKeown’s Trials time qualified her for the event for the 2020 Olympic Games, which were postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, she wound up dropping the event in favor of focusing on her backstroke races.

McKeown’s splits for tonight’s 2:08.27 are as follows:

28.04

31.59 (59.73)

37.62

30.92 (1:08.54)

She now inserts herself among the season’s top performers worldwide in slot #2, sitting only behind newly-minted World Junior Record holder Summer McIntosh of Canada.

Of note, runner-up Forrester’s time of 2:10.32 marks a huge lifetime best for the teen. Entering this meet she’d been as quick as 2:13.80 from last year’s Australian National Championships. However, dropping well over 2 seconds here now renders the SPW swimmer the 3rd fastest in the world.

Forrester had already taken the 400m IM event here in 4:39.16, a time that ranks her 5th in the world this season in that longer IM event.